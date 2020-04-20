nekder365

nekder365
Posts: 2 589
Covid rule
« on: September 28, 2020, 10:12:59 PM »
Most of NE told it will be illegal to mix with different ppl from Wednesday in pubs etc....Teesside not affected yet....

https://pbs.twimg.com/media/EjEtqEDXgAEyiRE?format=jpg&name=small



This guy would not know the truth if it bit him on the Backside..



Has he shares in Big Pharma and other interests in the NHS???



https://www.independent.co.uk/news/health/nhs-privatisation-donations-matt-hancock-health-secretary-institute-economic-affairs-a8442001.html



Health Secretary Matt Hancock said on the 18th September that hospital admissions for Covid-19 were doubling every 7-8 days . Here is what then happened ( HMG figures)
This guy would not know the truth if it bit him on the Backside..
Has he shares in Big Pharma and other interests in the NHS???

As the empire is playing US ALL like a Giant Game of risk...

How SAGE and the UK media created fear in the British public...

By EvidenceNotFearPost

27 June 2020

COVID-19 started registering with most of the British public around late February and early March.

Many were concerned but not particularly afraid.

Only weeks later people were terrified to leave their homes or go near other human beings.

How did such a dramatic shift in public perception happen

So quickly?

In early March 2020,

The Scientific Advisory Group for Emergencies (SAGE)

Produced a document for the UK Government highlighting methods for rolling out new social distancing rules.

There seemed to be some doubt as to whether the public would comply with the upcoming measures

So SAGE outlined a methodology based on known

psychological

behavioural

modification

techniques.

SAGE is an advisory group to the UK government

Responsible for making sure decision makers

have access to scientific advice.

The identity of individual committee members themselves were initially kept secret,

purportedly due to national security.

Some names were eventually released,

largely due to efforts by UK businessman Simon Dolan and his legal challenge campaign.

Nevertheless, two members remain anonymous.

Psychological techniques for behavioural change...

The document itself, titled....

Options for increasing adherence to social distancing measures,

was drafted by SPI-B, the behavioural science sub-group for SAGE.

SPI-B highlighted nine broad ways of achieving behavioural change in the public:

Education

Persuasion

Incentivisation

Coercion

Enablement

Training

Restriction

Environmental

Restructuring

Modelling

In the document, SPI-B focused on the methods most relevant to their stated goals and set out ten options that were evaluated on six criteria.

The six criteria, under the acronym APEASE, were:

Acceptability

Practicability

Effectiveness

Affordability

Spill-over

Effects

A key part of SPI-Bs behavioural change strategy that seems to have been adopted was to

persuade through fear.

The Persuasion section of the document states:

A substantial number of people still do not feel sufficiently personally threatened.

Clearly, the psychologists felt that, as of late March,

the public was still not afraid of COVID-19.

It therefore suggested that the government increase the level of fear:

The perceived level of personal threat needs to be increased among those who are complacent,

using hard-hitting emotional messaging.

Appendix B of the document lists ten options that can be used to increase social distancing in the public.

Option 2 advises:

Use media to increase sense of personal threat.

In hindsight, this explains the tone of

government sponsored

social media

and physical billboard advertising campaigns

that started appearing around April.

SPI-B recommendations to increase personal threat and use hard-hitting emotional messaging are on display with eerie imagery coupled with taglines such as:

"Anyone can get it.

""Anyone can spread it.

Dont put your friends and family in danger.

Stay home for your family.

""Dont put their lives in danger.

If you go out, you can spread it.

""People will die.

Hysterical news headlines

During the first week of April 2020, the InProportion2 project noticed a change in the BBC headlines and posted the article,

BBC: Informing

Or scaring?

The article compared hysterical BBC news headline from the first week of April 2020 with those from 2018, when mortality rates were peaking due to a bad flu season.

It found no references to flu or excess mortality on the BBC home page during the 2018 peak.

InProportion2 asked, Do the headlines reflect the gravity of the situations in an equivalent way 

Or is additional fear being stirred up in 2020?

Persuasion through

shame

and approval:

Covidiots

And Heroes

SPI-B psychologists knew that fear on its own would not persuade everyone.

Messaging needed to be tailored to take into account different motivational levers.

Some people will be more persuaded by appeals to

play by the rules,

some by duty to the community,

and some to personal risk.

It therefore suggested using both

social approval

and disapproval,

with compulsion (legislation)

as a backup:

Option 6: Use and promote social approval for desired behaviours

Option 7: Consider enacting legislation to compel required behaviours

Option 8: Consider use of social disapproval for failure to comply

We can see the obvious approval-disapproval dialectic with the

Heroes

and Covidiots

narrative that soon began to surface in the news.

The term Covidiot

appeared around March with

The Economists 1843 Magazine

describing covidiots in this way:

Even in a pandemic, many of us are prone to judge others and find them wanting:

the term covidiot

describes

any

and every person

behaving stupidly

or irresponsibly

as the epidemic spreads.

Sometime in early March the word was born,

and,

almost as fast as the virus spread,

so did instances of covidiotic behaviour.

Although its not clear how the term came about, it was quickly adopted in UK mainstream and social media.

At the same time, we began seeing

praise for heroes who did the right thing

by complying with the government measures.

The METRO article below shows all three options in play:

"Social approval: These local heroes have been doing amazing things

Social disapproval: Lake District closed because covidiots wont stay away

Compulsion: Matt Hancock threatens to close beaches 

An incentivised media

These psychological techniques would have been impossible to deploy on the public without a compliant media.

How did the government convince the media to go along with the plan?

Increased UK government media spending.

Digiday, a media and marketing industry publication,

reported in April that the government is becoming UK news publishers most important client.

In the 20 April 2020 article for Digiday, Lara OReilly wrote:

the government is spending more than usual, judging by their bookings.

The publishers also pointed out that the lack of activity from other advertisers in the current market means the government campaigns will have an outweighed share of voice compared with normal times.

Source: Digiday, 20 April 2020

During that period, the British public started seeing coverage across media outlets with the unified

In this together messaging.

OReilly pointed out that the campaign was worth

£35 million over a three month period.

Last week, the government and newspaper industry launched a three-month advertising partnership dubbed

All in, all together.

The campaign  worth approximately

£35 million ($44 million) for the full course, according to sources 

kicked off on Apr. 17,

with all the U.K.s national

and regional

daily news brands running

near-identical

cover wraps

and homepage takeovers,

which carried the copy,

Stay at home for the NHS,

your family,

your neighbours,

your nation

the world

and life itself.

So, we ask again:

how did the government convince the media to go along with the plan?

The answer is simple and obvious:

with lots of money.

Psychological techniques to change behaviour

We can see that the UK Government has a public document outlining psychological techniques to change the behaviour of the population.

We see a unified mass-media campaign that falls in line with these techniques.

We then see a dramatic shift in public perception and behaviour.

What else can we call this but

brainwashing?

Despite the open nature of what has transpired, it seems to have gained little coverage in the media.

This is of no surprise since it was clearly complicit in spreading fear in the public.

2 things i learnt from that



1 That was a long read



nekder365
2 things i learnt from that
1 That was a long read
2 Fuck me Plaz actually speaks!.........

But know if there was anything to actually worry about I wouldnt be trawling Twitter



for items of interest..



AND I thought you were all happy with youre Fake Media information..







plazmuh
Im never asked anything most of the time so my silence is justified..
But know if there was anything to actually worry about I wouldnt be trawling Twitter
for items of interest..
AND I thought you were all happy with youre Fake Media information..

But know if there was anything to actually worry about I wouldnt be trawling Twitter



for items of interest..



AND I thought you were all happy with youre Fake Media information..









nekder365
I think most of us over the last 6 months are fully aware of how the msm manipulate us. And if we ever forget we have you and Bobup to pull us back to reality

Bob End and his Sexy Bitch
Posts: 15 216
Re: Covid rule
« Reply #10 on: Yesterday at 12:34:02 AM »
I think it is quite clear that every single developed nation plus the WHO are conspiring to terrify us an take away our individual thoughts.
Yes



