Welcome,
Guest
. Please
login
or
register
.
September 26, 2020, 08:13:38 PM
News:
GET READY FOR THE PROMOTION PUSH...
ComeOnBoro.com Message Board
ComeOnBoro.com
ComeOnBoro.com Message Board
Post a quote
Pages: [
1
]
Go Down
« previous
next »
Author
Topic: Post a quote (Read 78 times)
Uncle Marbles
Online
Posts: 13
Post a quote
«
on:
Today
at 06:47:12 PM »
You can fool some of the people all of the time, and all of the people some of the time, but you can not fool all of the people all of the time.
Logged
Jethro Tull
We need to win football matches
Offline
Posts: 10 227
Re: Post a quote
«
Reply #1 on:
Today
at 06:54:30 PM »
Islam to a man is like rabies to a dog.
Logged
All about fine margins.We are what we are.It is what it is.
CLEM FANDANGO
Offline
Posts: 15 481
Re: Post a quote
«
Reply #2 on:
Today
at 06:55:38 PM »
Logged
Official COB Prediction League Winner 2017/18/19/20
Official CLEM vs THUNDER Winner 2016/17/18/19/20/INFINITY
COB 2020 Battlenips: PEOPLE'S Champion
Pile
Offline
Posts: 40 901
Re: Post a quote
«
Reply #3 on:
Today
at 07:16:44 PM »
Logged
History teaches us that we learn nothing from history.
CLEM FANDANGO
Offline
Posts: 15 481
Re: Post a quote
«
Reply #4 on:
Today
at 07:23:26 PM »
Logged
Official COB Prediction League Winner 2017/18/19/20
Official CLEM vs THUNDER Winner 2016/17/18/19/20/INFINITY
COB 2020 Battlenips: PEOPLE'S Champion
Pages: [
1
]
Go Up
« previous
next »
Jump to:
Please select a destination:
-----------------------------
ComeOnBoro.com
-----------------------------
=> ComeOnBoro.com Message Board
1 Hour
1 Day
1 Week
1 Month
Forever
Login with username, password and session length
Powered by SMF 1.1.11
|
SMF © 2006-2009, Simple Machines LLC
Loading...