September 26, 2020, 08:13:28 PM
News: GET READY FOR THE PROMOTION PUSH...

Author Topic: Chelsea  (Read 131 times)
« on: Today at 05:58:23 PM »
Getting done 3 nowt at the Hawthorns  :nige:
« Reply #1 on: Today at 06:01:03 PM »
I know.

I'm watching it.

 oleary
« Reply #2 on: Today at 06:21:00 PM »
Id say the wheels have come off.... but they werent on to start with.
Logged
« Reply #3 on: Today at 07:24:46 PM »
3-3 now
Logged
