September 26, 2020, 08:13:28 PM
ComeOnBoro.com Message Board
ComeOnBoro.com
ComeOnBoro.com Message Board
Chelsea
Author
Topic: Chelsea (Read 131 times)
El Capitan
Posts: 43 128
Chelsea
Getting done 3 nowt at the Hawthorns
CLEM FANDANGO
Posts: 15 481
Re: Chelsea
I know.
I'm watching it.
boro_boro_boro
Posts: 65
Re: Chelsea
Id say the wheels have come off.... but they werent on to start with.
Priv
Posts: 1 426
Re: Chelsea
3-3 now
