Official COB Prediction League Winner 2017/18/19/20 Official CLEM vs THUNDER Winner 2016/17/18/19/20/INFINITY COB 2020 Battlenips: PEOPLE'S Champion

Official COB Prediction League Winner 2017/18/19/20 Official CLEM vs THUNDER Winner 2016/17/18/19/20/INFINITY COB 2020 Battlenips: PEOPLE'S Champion

We are always the same. Too many draws.