September 26, 2020, 06:33:34 PM
ComeOnBoro.com Message Board
ComeOnBoro.com
ComeOnBoro.com Message Board
Need to start winning matches
Author
Topic: Need to start winning matches
RedSteel
Posts: 9 938
UTB
Need to start winning matches
«
on:
Today
at 05:02:49 PM »
Shit draws won't do.
Bill Buxton
Posts: 4 595
Re: Need to start winning matches
«
Reply #1 on:
Today
at 05:04:34 PM »
Its better than nowt.
Ben G
Mountain King
Posts: 4 039
Re: Need to start winning matches
«
Reply #2 on:
Today
at 05:14:21 PM »
Bucket fanny
Tory Cunt
CLEM FANDANGO
Posts: 15 479
Re: Need to start winning matches
«
Reply #3 on:
Today
at 05:59:35 PM »
We are always the same. Too many draws.
Jethro Tull
We need to win football matches
Posts: 10 225
Re: Need to start winning matches
«
Reply #4 on:
Today
at 06:16:33 PM »
We need to win football matches'
We are what we are'
It is what it is.
El Capitan
Posts: 43 128
Re: Need to start winning matches
«
Reply #5 on:
Today
at 06:17:48 PM »
I agree. Wins are much, much better than draws.
CLEM FANDANGO
Posts: 15 479
Re: Need to start winning matches
«
Reply #6 on:
Today
at 06:24:03 PM »
Quote from: El Capitan on
Today
at 06:17:48 PM
I agree. Wins are much, much better than draws.
