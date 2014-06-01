Welcome, Guest. Please login or register.
Need a new phone
RiversideRifle
Today at 04:25:20 PM
What's everybody using? Had a Huawei p30 pro, thinking of an s20
RIK MAYALL
Once in every lifetime


Reply #1 on: Today at 04:27:17 PM
iphone 11 pro
RiversideRifle
Reply #2 on: Today at 04:35:28 PM
Quote from: RIK MAYALL on Today at 04:27:17 PM
iphone 11 pro



I would but I've smashed every iPhone I've ever had, s20 plus I reckon me owld fruit
Johnny Thunder
Shit Stirring Cunt.


Reply #3 on: Today at 05:29:41 PM
S20 Ultra here like.

Camera is fuckin superb.



 :like:
El Capitan
Reply #4 on: Today at 05:31:27 PM
Dont get one of those fucking cheap ones that dont post smileys, like Lids and Kev 



😂😂😂😂😂👍🏻👍🏻👍🏻👍🏻👍🏻
Johnny Thunder
Shit Stirring Cunt.


Reply #5 on: Today at 05:33:14 PM
 
Ural Quntz
Phew thats better
Pack o cunts


Reply #6 on: Today at 05:48:14 PM
Quote from: Johnny Thunder on Today at 05:29:41 PM
S20 Ultra here like.

Camera is fuckin superb.



 :like:

Can it see down your Jap's eye?

 
Johnny Thunder
Shit Stirring Cunt.


Reply #7 on: Today at 05:51:36 PM
No need.

I can get me fuckin head down it.



 mcl
Ural Quntz
Phew thats better
Pack o cunts


Reply #8 on: Today at 05:53:33 PM
Quote from: Johnny Thunder on Today at 05:51:36 PM
No need.

I can get me fuckin head down it.



 mcl

 :alf: :alf:
CLEM FANDANGO
Reply #9 on: Today at 06:02:37 PM
Quote from: El Capitan on Today at 05:31:27 PM
Dont get one of those fucking cheap ones that dont post smileys, like Lids and Kev 



😂😂😂😂😂👍🏻👍🏻👍🏻👍🏻👍🏻

Where is MONKEH?

 :pd:
El Capitan
Reply #10 on: Today at 06:18:45 PM
Good question! Has he flounced?



Come back Monkster you stupid cunt   oleary
