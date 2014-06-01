Welcome,
September 26, 2020, 06:33:28 PM
ComeOnBoro.com Message Board
ComeOnBoro.com
ComeOnBoro.com Message Board
Need a new phone
Author
Topic: Need a new phone (Read 138 times)
RiversideRifle
Online
Posts: 886
Need a new phone
«
on:
Today
at 04:25:20 PM »
What's everybody using? Had a Huawei p30 pro, thinking of an s20
RIK MAYALL
Online
Posts: 12 300
Once in every lifetime
Re: Need a new phone
«
Reply #1 on:
Today
at 04:27:17 PM »
iphone 11 pro
RiversideRifle
Online
Posts: 886
Re: Need a new phone
«
Reply #2 on:
Today
at 04:35:28 PM »
Quote from: RIK MAYALL on
Today
at 04:27:17 PM
iphone 11 pro
I would but I've smashed every iPhone I've ever had, s20 plus I reckon me owld fruit
Johnny Thunder
Offline
Posts: 12 970
Shit Stirring Cunt.
Re: Need a new phone
«
Reply #3 on:
Today
at 05:29:41 PM »
S20 Ultra here like.
Camera is fuckin superb.
El Capitan
Offline
Posts: 43 128
Re: Need a new phone
«
Reply #4 on:
Today
at 05:31:27 PM »
Dont get one of those fucking cheap ones that dont post smileys, like Lids and Kev
😂😂😂😂😂👍🏻👍🏻👍🏻👍🏻👍🏻
Johnny Thunder
Offline
Posts: 12 970
Shit Stirring Cunt.
Re: Need a new phone
«
Reply #5 on:
Today
at 05:33:14 PM »
Ural Quntz
Phew thats better
Offline
Posts: 7 540
Pack o cunts
Re: Need a new phone
«
Reply #6 on:
Today
at 05:48:14 PM »
Quote from: Johnny Thunder on
Today
at 05:29:41 PM
S20 Ultra here like.
Camera is fuckin superb.
Can it see down your Jap's eye?
Johnny Thunder
Offline
Posts: 12 970
Shit Stirring Cunt.
Re: Need a new phone
«
Reply #7 on:
Today
at 05:51:36 PM »
No need.
I can get me fuckin head down it.
Ural Quntz
Phew thats better
Offline
Posts: 7 540
Pack o cunts
Re: Need a new phone
«
Reply #8 on:
Today
at 05:53:33 PM »
Quote from: Johnny Thunder on
Today
at 05:51:36 PM
No need.
I can get me fuckin head down it.
CLEM FANDANGO
Online
Posts: 15 479
Re: Need a new phone
«
Reply #9 on:
Today
at 06:02:37 PM »
Quote from: El Capitan on
Today
at 05:31:27 PM
Dont get one of those fucking cheap ones that dont post smileys, like Lids and Kev
😂😂😂😂😂👍🏻👍🏻👍🏻👍🏻👍🏻
Where is MONKEH?
El Capitan
Offline
Posts: 43 128
Re: Need a new phone
«
Reply #10 on:
Today
at 06:18:45 PM »
Good question! Has he flounced?
Come back Monkster you stupid cunt
