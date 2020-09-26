Welcome,
Guest
. Please
login
or
register
.
September 26, 2020, 08:13:23 PM
News:
GET READY FOR THE PROMOTION PUSH...
ComeOnBoro.com Message Board
ComeOnBoro.com
ComeOnBoro.com Message Board
1-1
Pages: [
1
]
Go Down
« previous
next »
Author
Topic: 1-1 (Read 234 times)
LEON TROTSKY
Offline
Posts: 76 621
I'M LOOKING FOR SERENDIPITY......
1-1
«
on:
Today
at 03:30:42 PM »
👎
Logged
PEACE & GOOD WILL TO ALL MEN..... KEEP THE FAITH.... ✊
Pile
Offline
Posts: 40 901
Re: 1-1
«
Reply #1 on:
Today
at 03:32:45 PM »
Wankers.
Logged
History teaches us that we learn nothing from history.
LEON TROTSKY
Offline
Posts: 76 621
I'M LOOKING FOR SERENDIPITY......
Re: 1-1
«
Reply #2 on:
Today
at 03:36:32 PM »
SHIT DEFENDING IN THE BOX AGAIN 👎
WE MIGHT SCORE A FEW UNDER WARNOCK BUT WE GONNA CONCEDE A LOT AS WELL 👎😠👎
Logged
PEACE & GOOD WILL TO ALL MEN..... KEEP THE FAITH.... ✊
Flyers Nap
Offline
Posts: 6 195
Re: 1-1
«
Reply #3 on:
Today
at 04:41:12 PM »
QPR are all over us, cant think of one shot on or off target this second half.
Logged
Ural Quntz
Phew thats better
Offline
Posts: 7 540
Pack o cunts
Re: 1-1
«
Reply #4 on:
Today
at 05:54:40 PM »
Keeper error - why can't we get one that can hang on to the fucking ball?
Logged
"football is an art form and I just want to sit next to the prettiest girl in the room" - Capio 2018
Minge
Online
Posts: 9 677
Superstar
Re: 1-1
«
Reply #5 on:
Today
at 07:04:16 PM »
They start at £10million
Logged
Jethro Tull
We need to win football matches
Offline
Posts: 10 227
Re: 1-1
«
Reply #6 on:
Today
at 07:15:53 PM »
We need a better keeper' this new one's shit.
Logged
All about fine margins.We are what we are.It is what it is.
Pages: [
1
]
Go Up
« previous
next »
Jump to:
Please select a destination:
-----------------------------
ComeOnBoro.com
-----------------------------
=> ComeOnBoro.com Message Board
1 Hour
1 Day
1 Week
1 Month
Forever
Login with username, password and session length
Powered by SMF 1.1.11
|
SMF © 2006-2009, Simple Machines LLC
Loading...