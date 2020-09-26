LEON TROTSKY

Offline



Posts: 76 621



I'M LOOKING FOR SERENDIPITY......





Posts: 76 621I'M LOOKING FOR SERENDIPITY...... 1-1 « on: Today at 03:30:42 PM » 👎 Logged PEACE & GOOD WILL TO ALL MEN..... KEEP THE FAITH.... ✊

Pile

Offline



Posts: 40 901







Posts: 40 901 Re: 1-1 « Reply #1 on: Today at 03:32:45 PM » Wankers. Logged History teaches us that we learn nothing from history.

LEON TROTSKY

Offline



Posts: 76 621



I'M LOOKING FOR SERENDIPITY......





Posts: 76 621I'M LOOKING FOR SERENDIPITY...... Re: 1-1 « Reply #2 on: Today at 03:36:32 PM » SHIT DEFENDING IN THE BOX AGAIN 👎



WE MIGHT SCORE A FEW UNDER WARNOCK BUT WE GONNA CONCEDE A LOT AS WELL 👎😠👎 Logged PEACE & GOOD WILL TO ALL MEN..... KEEP THE FAITH.... ✊

Flyers Nap

Offline



Posts: 6 195







Posts: 6 195 Re: 1-1 « Reply #3 on: Today at 04:41:12 PM » QPR are all over us, cant think of one shot on or off target this second half. Logged

Ural Quntz



Offline



Posts: 7 540





Pack o cunts





Phew thats betterPosts: 7 540Pack o cunts Re: 1-1 « Reply #4 on: Today at 05:54:40 PM » Keeper error - why can't we get one that can hang on to the fucking ball? Logged "football is an art form and I just want to sit next to the prettiest girl in the room" - Capio 2018

Minge

Online



Posts: 9 677



Superstar





Posts: 9 677Superstar Re: 1-1 « Reply #5 on: Today at 07:04:16 PM » They start at £10million Logged