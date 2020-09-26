Welcome, Guest. Please login or register.
September 26, 2020
Topic: 1-1
LEON TROTSKY
Posts: 76 620

I'M LOOKING FOR SERENDIPITY......


1-1
« on: Today at 03:30:42 PM »
👎
PEACE & GOOD WILL TO ALL MEN..... KEEP THE FAITH.... ✊
Pile
Posts: 40 900



« Reply #1 on: Today at 03:32:45 PM »
Wankers.
History teaches us that we learn nothing from history.
LEON TROTSKY
Posts: 76 620

I'M LOOKING FOR SERENDIPITY......


« Reply #2 on: Today at 03:36:32 PM »
SHIT DEFENDING IN THE BOX AGAIN  👎

WE MIGHT SCORE A FEW UNDER WARNOCK BUT WE GONNA CONCEDE A LOT AS WELL 👎😠👎
PEACE & GOOD WILL TO ALL MEN..... KEEP THE FAITH.... ✊
Flyers Nap
Posts: 6 195



« Reply #3 on: Today at 04:41:12 PM »
QPR are all over us, cant think of one shot on or off target this second half.
