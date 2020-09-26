Welcome,
September 26, 2020, 03:05:30 PM
Legit goal AFTER final whistle has blown...
Author
Topic: Legit goal AFTER final whistle has blown... (Read 78 times)
Pigeon droppings
Legit goal AFTER final whistle has blown...
Man Utd just scored a penna after the final whistle had been blown by the ref!
With the score at 2-2 and Man Utd attacking in the last seconds of added time,, a cross comes in, and Harry Maguire heads it goalwards. Its cleared off the line, and the ref blows for full time. After Maguire complains of handball by Maupay, the ref goes to his little telly on the edge of the pitch, and awards a penna.
Quiz question for the future!
nekder365
Re: Legit goal AFTER final whistle has blown...
The FA will be shitting a brick about this 1.......
SmogOnTour
Re: Legit goal AFTER final whistle has blown...
The incident happened within time so don't really see the issue here.
LEON TROTSKY
I'M LOOKING FOR SERENDIPITY......
Re: Legit goal AFTER final whistle has blown...
NOT LEGIT THE REF HAD BLOWN THE WHISTLE... HE NEVER GOT A MESSAGE OFF VAR OR THE LINESMAN 👎 HE ACTED OFF A THIRD PARTY WHICH WAS WHAT MAGUIRE WAS TELLING HIM AND THIS IS NOT ALLOWED 👎
nekder365
Re: Legit goal AFTER final whistle has blown...
The debate will be its after the whistle, it looks like Maguire got him to check out the var......
nekder365
Re: Legit goal AFTER final whistle has blown...
Quote from: LEON TROTSKY on
Today
at 02:53:47 PM
NOT LEGIT THE REF HAD BLOWN THE WHISTLE... HE NEVER GOT A MESSAGE OFF VAR OR THE LINESMAN 👎 HE ACTED OFF A THIRD PARTY WHICH WAS WHAT MAGUIRE WAS TELLING HIM AND THIS IS NOT ALLOWED 👎
You beat me to it lids... Sid
LEON TROTSKY
Re: Legit goal AFTER final whistle has blown...
Quote from: SmogOnTour on
Today
at 02:52:35 PM
The incident happened within time so don't really see the issue here.
THE REF BLEW THE WHISTLE AS SOON AS THE BALL WENT OUT OF PLAY.. VAR NEVER PULLED HIM OR THE LINESMAN... MAGUIRES MOANING GOT THE PEN 👎
SmogOnTour
Re: Legit goal AFTER final whistle has blown...
Quote from: LEON TROTSKY on
Today
at 02:55:21 PM
Quote from: SmogOnTour on
Today
at 02:52:35 PM
The incident happened within time so don't really see the issue here.
THE REF BLEW THE WHISTLE AS SOON AS THE BALL WENT OUT OF PLAY.. VAR NEVER PULLED HIM OR THE LINESMAN... MAGUIRES MOANING GOT THE PEN 👎
Did the handball incident happen before of after the fulltime whistle?
CapsDave
Re: Legit goal AFTER final whistle has blown...
The full time whistle had been blown, how long after a game is finished can they let someone take a pen? 5 minutes? 5 hours? 5 days?
nekder365
Re: Legit goal AFTER final whistle has blown...
Quote from: SmogOnTour on
Today
at 02:59:44 PM
Quote from: LEON TROTSKY on
Today
at 02:55:21 PM
Quote from: SmogOnTour on
Today
at 02:52:35 PM
The incident happened within time so don't really see the issue here.
THE REF BLEW THE WHISTLE AS SOON AS THE BALL WENT OUT OF PLAY.. VAR NEVER PULLED HIM OR THE LINESMAN... MAGUIRES MOANING GOT THE PEN 👎
Did the handball incident happen before of after the fulltime whistle?
Good question. The rules cover that if thats the case Smog......
