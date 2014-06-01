Welcome,
Author
Topic: check it out..... (Read 39 times)
nekder365
Online
Posts: 2 478
check it out.....
«
on:
Today
Today at 12:55:09 PM
I ROUND UP THIS WEEKS MESSAGEBOARD GOSSIP.
OUTINGS: NEKDER OVER ON COB HAS BEEN CONFIRMED AS ZORRO AND MATTY IS ANYONE THATS NOT RACIST APPARENTLY.
BREAK UPS... LIDDLE RECENTLY WROTE THAT HE HAS SPLIT FROM SOMEONE WHICH A SOURCE TOLD ME IS RIK. HES APPARENTLY GETTING BACK AT RIK BY PRETENDING TO SEDUCE A ROUGH WASHED UP PORNSTAR HE MET IN GRIMSBY IN 86.
EVERYONE IS GETTING ALONG EXCEPT FOR FRUSTARATED VIRGIN CROCKET WHO IS IN DYER NEED OF SOME NOOKIE OR A GOOD PHOTOSHOP SESSION
BEER ME BOYZZZZ
Monster you are going to look a right pillock soon enough. I am not Zorro at all and im defo not Matty. I have never posted on anything to do with Nob Tickles nor would i want too.
Stop crying its your fault you cant handle the heat of the COB kitchen.......
Logged
nekder365
Online
Posts: 2 478
Re: check it out.....
«
Reply #1 on:
Today
Today at 01:05:44 PM
And if i was Zorro i would be very offended being "outed" as "nekder" because "nekder" is a big ugly cunt.......
Logged
RIK MAYALL
Online
Posts: 12 298
Once in every lifetime
Re: check it out.....
«
Reply #2 on:
Today
Today at 01:06:24 PM
He's a Grade A bellend that cunt.
Logged
FUCK OFF DAFT CUNT
nekder365
Online
Posts: 2 478
Re: check it out.....
«
Reply #3 on:
Today
Today at 01:08:00 PM
Quote from: RIK MAYALL on
Today
at 01:06:24 PM
He's a Grade A bellend that cunt.
Sid Sid Sid could not agree more fella.....
Logged
