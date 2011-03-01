Welcome,
September 26, 2020, 09:53:17 PM
Topic: Universities
Bob End and his Sexy Bitch
Universities
I cannot see a single thing to justify sending out kids there just now. Ridiculous.
Pile
Re: Universities
The watering down of degrees has made a mockery of universities.
History teaches us that we learn nothing from history.
RedSteel
UTB
Re: Universities
The spread of covid in the dorms tells it's own story. All of them need to be wedgied in public and on national tv for spreading that shit.
Wee_Willie
Re: Universities
«
Unis love money
nekder365
Re: Universities
«
My goddaughter arrived home from Manc Uni yesterday. Her halls not affected....Yet......
Bob End and his Sexy Bitch
Re: Universities
My goddaughter arrived home from Manc Uni yesterday. Her halls not affected....Yet......
Home? Hasnt she just gone?
nekder365
Re: Universities
My goddaughter arrived home from Manc Uni yesterday. Her halls not affected....Yet......
Home? Hasnt she just gone?
Its not Prison they can come home at weekends if they want....
Bill Buxton
Re: Universities
The are not universities in the old sense of the word. They are simply doss houses for woke snow flakes studying utter shite pretend degree courses. I suppose a degree nowadays qualifies you to flip burgers in a Mc Donalds.
Bob End and his Sexy Bitch
Re: Universities
The are not universities in the old sense of the word. They are simply doss houses for woke snow flakes studying utter shite pretend degree courses. I suppose a degree nowadays qualifies you to flip burgers in a Mc Donalds.
nekder365
Re: Universities
We will always need Lawyers so no worries for her......
Snoozy
Re: Universities
The are not universities in the old sense of the word. They are simply doss houses for woke snow flakes studying utter shite pretend degree courses. I suppose a degree nowadays qualifies you to flip burgers in a Mc Donalds.
If theyre lucky
El Capitan
Re: Universities
The are not universities in the old sense of the word. They are simply doss houses for woke snow flakes studying utter shite pretend degree courses. I suppose a degree nowadays qualifies you to flip burgers in a Mc Donalds.
Ironically, McDonalds do actually offer an excellent graduate program
Rob Nichols ruined my life.
Mickgaz
Re: Universities
All thier Summer spent out in favour of BLM protesting hitting home.Oh dear what a shame.
CLEM FANDANGO
Re: Universities
Student wankers.
Not like us blokes.
Official COB Prediction League Winner 2017/18/19/20
Official CLEM vs THUNDER Winner 2016/17/18/19/20/INFINITY
COB 2020 Battlenips: PEOPLE'S Champion
El Capitan
Re: Universities
Uni was an absolutely fucking great 4 years. 12 hours a week of lectures, out on the lash all week with fit lasses from your flats (you can edit it to lads, Clem)
I really regret not doing an apprenticeship at ICI and being stuck in a portacabin with the Liddles of this world for 40 hours a week
Rob Nichols ruined my life.
Bernie
Re: Universities
The are not universities in the old sense of the word. They are simply doss houses for woke snow flakes studying utter shite pretend degree courses. I suppose a degree nowadays qualifies you to flip burgers in a Mc Donalds.
Spoke to a friends daughter today who is just starting her third year in Leicester studying Dance
She hope to get a job on a cruise ship as a pro dancer. Nothing at all wrong with that but should you have to spend three years at a uni before you can do that? It's just a money making scheme for Uni's and keeping otherwise unemployable lecturers off the dole.
Join The Campaign To Get LITTLEJOHN a Knighthood.
