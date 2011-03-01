Welcome, Guest. Please login or register.
September 26, 2020, 09:53:12 PM
Home Help Search Login Register

News: GET READY FOR THE PROMOTION PUSH...

Pages: [1]   Go Down
« previous next »
Print
Author Topic: Universities  (Read 227 times)
Bob End and his Sexy Bitch
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 15 194



View Profile
« on: Today at 09:03:53 AM »
I cannot see a single thing to justify sending out kids there just now. Ridiculous.
Logged
Pile
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 40 901



View Profile
« Reply #1 on: Today at 09:04:53 AM »
The watering down of degrees has made a mockery of universities.
Logged
History teaches us that we learn nothing from history.
RedSteel
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 9 940

UTB


View Profile
« Reply #2 on: Today at 09:14:06 AM »
The spread of covid in the dorms tells it's own story. All of them need to be wedgied in public and on national tv for spreading that shit.
Logged
Wee_Willie
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 9 391



View Profile
« Reply #3 on: Today at 09:50:29 AM »
Unis love money
Logged
nekder365
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 2 501


View Profile
« Reply #4 on: Today at 11:54:05 AM »
My goddaughter arrived home from Manc Uni yesterday. Her halls not affected....Yet......
Logged
Bob End and his Sexy Bitch
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 15 194



View Profile
« Reply #5 on: Today at 01:12:01 PM »
Quote from: nekder365 on Today at 11:54:05 AM
My goddaughter arrived home from Manc Uni yesterday. Her halls not affected....Yet......

Home? Hasnt she just gone?
Logged
nekder365
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 2 501


View Profile
« Reply #6 on: Today at 01:16:58 PM »
Quote from: Bob End and his Sexy Bitch on Today at 01:12:01 PM
Quote from: nekder365 on Today at 11:54:05 AM
My goddaughter arrived home from Manc Uni yesterday. Her halls not affected....Yet......

Home? Hasnt she just gone?

Its not Prison they can come home at weekends if they want....
Logged
Bill Buxton
*****
Online Online

Posts: 4 596


View Profile
« Reply #7 on: Today at 01:30:58 PM »
The are not universities in the old sense of the word. They are simply doss houses for woke snow flakes  studying utter shite pretend degree courses. I suppose a degree nowadays qualifies you to flip burgers in a Mc Donalds.
Logged
Bob End and his Sexy Bitch
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 15 194



View Profile
« Reply #8 on: Today at 01:36:39 PM »
Quote from: Bill Buxton on Today at 01:30:58 PM
The are not universities in the old sense of the word. They are simply doss houses for woke snow flakes  studying utter shite pretend degree courses. I suppose a degree nowadays qualifies you to flip burgers in a Mc Donalds.

 souey :nige:
Logged
nekder365
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 2 501


View Profile
« Reply #9 on: Today at 01:37:50 PM »
We will always need Lawyers so no worries for her......
Logged
Snoozy
*****
Online Online

Posts: 310


View Profile
« Reply #10 on: Today at 09:26:00 PM »
Quote from: Bill Buxton on Today at 01:30:58 PM
The are not universities in the old sense of the word. They are simply doss houses for woke snow flakes  studying utter shite pretend degree courses. I suppose a degree nowadays qualifies you to flip burgers in a Mc Donalds.

If theyre lucky 
Logged
El Capitan
*****
Online Online

Posts: 43 131


View Profile
« Reply #11 on: Today at 09:28:43 PM »
Quote from: Bill Buxton on Today at 01:30:58 PM
The are not universities in the old sense of the word. They are simply doss houses for woke snow flakes  studying utter shite pretend degree courses. I suppose a degree nowadays qualifies you to flip burgers in a Mc Donalds.


Ironically, McDonalds do actually offer an excellent graduate program
Logged
Rob Nichols ruined my life.
Mickgaz
***
Online Online

Posts: 136


View Profile
« Reply #12 on: Today at 09:39:38 PM »
All thier Summer spent out in favour of BLM protesting hitting home.Oh dear what a shame.
Logged
CLEM FANDANGO
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 15 483



View Profile
« Reply #13 on: Today at 09:41:12 PM »
Student wankers.

 :wanker:

Not like us blokes.

 
Logged
Official COB Prediction League Winner 2017/18/19/20
Official CLEM vs THUNDER Winner 2016/17/18/19/20/INFINITY
COB 2020 Battlenips: PEOPLE'S Champion
El Capitan
*****
Online Online

Posts: 43 131


View Profile
« Reply #14 on: Today at 09:50:53 PM »
Uni was an absolutely fucking great 4 years. 12 hours a week of lectures, out on the lash all week with fit lasses from your flats (you can edit it to lads, Clem)   :beer:




I really regret not doing an apprenticeship at ICI and being stuck in a portacabin with the Liddles of this world for 40 hours a week 
Logged
Rob Nichols ruined my life.
Bernie
*****
Online Online

Posts: 5 927


View Profile
« Reply #15 on: Today at 09:50:59 PM »
Quote from: Bill Buxton on Today at 01:30:58 PM
The are not universities in the old sense of the word. They are simply doss houses for woke snow flakes  studying utter shite pretend degree courses. I suppose a degree nowadays qualifies you to flip burgers in a Mc Donalds.

 

Spoke to a friends daughter today who is just starting her third year in Leicester studying Dance  lost

She hope to get a job on a cruise ship as a pro dancer. Nothing at all wrong with that but should you have to spend three years at a uni before you can do that? It's just a money making scheme for Uni's and keeping otherwise unemployable lecturers off the dole.   souey :wanker:
Logged
Join The Campaign To Get LITTLEJOHN a Knighthood.
Pages: [1]   Go Up
Print
« previous next »
Jump to:  



Login with username, password and session length

Powered by MySQL Powered by PHP Powered by SMF 1.1.11 | SMF © 2006-2009, Simple Machines LLC Valid XHTML 1.0! Valid CSS!
 