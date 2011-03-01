Welcome, Guest. Please login or register.
September 26, 2020, 01:16:42 PM
Home Help Search Login Register

News: GET READY FOR THE PROMOTION PUSH...

Pages: [1]   Go Down
« previous next »
Print
Author Topic: Universities  (Read 113 times)
Bob End and his Sexy Bitch
*****
Online Online

Posts: 15 189



View Profile
« on: Today at 09:03:53 AM »
I cannot see a single thing to justify sending out kids there just now. Ridiculous.
Logged
Pile
*****
Online Online

Posts: 40 896



View Profile
« Reply #1 on: Today at 09:04:53 AM »
The watering down of degrees has made a mockery of universities.
Logged
History teaches us that we learn nothing from history.
RedSteel
*****
Online Online

Posts: 9 932

UTB


View Profile
« Reply #2 on: Today at 09:14:06 AM »
The spread of covid in the dorms tells it's own story. All of them need to be wedgied in public and on national tv for spreading that shit.
Logged
Wee_Willie
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 9 391



View Profile
« Reply #3 on: Today at 09:50:29 AM »
Unis love money
Logged
nekder365
*****
Online Online

Posts: 2 478


View Profile
« Reply #4 on: Today at 11:54:05 AM »
My goddaughter arrived home from Manc Uni yesterday. Her halls not affected....Yet......
Logged
Bob End and his Sexy Bitch
*****
Online Online

Posts: 15 189



View Profile
« Reply #5 on: Today at 01:12:01 PM »
Quote from: nekder365 on Today at 11:54:05 AM
My goddaughter arrived home from Manc Uni yesterday. Her halls not affected....Yet......

Home? Hasnt she just gone?
Logged
Pages: [1]   Go Up
Print
« previous next »
Jump to:  



Login with username, password and session length

Powered by MySQL Powered by PHP Powered by SMF 1.1.11 | SMF © 2006-2009, Simple Machines LLC Valid XHTML 1.0! Valid CSS!
 