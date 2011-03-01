Welcome,
Guest
. Please
login
or
register
.
September 26, 2020, 09:22:37 AM
News:
GET READY FOR THE PROMOTION PUSH...
ComeOnBoro.com Message Board
ComeOnBoro.com
ComeOnBoro.com Message Board
Universities
Pages: [
1
]
Go Down
« previous
next »
Author
Topic: Universities (Read 18 times)
Bob End and his Sexy Bitch
Online
Posts: 15 188
Universities
«
on:
Today
at 09:03:53 AM »
I cannot see a single thing to justify sending out kids there just now. Ridiculous.
Logged
Pile
Online
Posts: 40 896
Re: Universities
«
Reply #1 on:
Today
at 09:04:53 AM »
The watering down of degrees has made a mockery of universities.
Logged
History teaches us that we learn nothing from history.
RedSteel
Online
Posts: 9 928
UTB
Re: Universities
«
Reply #2 on:
Today
at 09:14:06 AM »
The spread of covid in the dorms tells it's own story. All of them need to be wedgied in public and on national tv for spreading that shit.
Logged
Pages: [
1
]
Go Up
« previous
next »
Jump to:
Please select a destination:
-----------------------------
ComeOnBoro.com
-----------------------------
=> ComeOnBoro.com Message Board
1 Hour
1 Day
1 Week
1 Month
Forever
Login with username, password and session length
Powered by SMF 1.1.11
|
SMF © 2006-2009, Simple Machines LLC
Loading...