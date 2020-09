LEON TROTSKY

SABIC UK WILTON SITE.... « on: Today at 06:59:33 AM » TO SHUT INDEFINITELY 👍



THAT'S A BLOW FOR A LOT OF LADS 👍



NOT BEEN ANNOUNCED YET 👎

Re: SABIC UK WILTON SITE.... « Reply #3 on: Today at 07:11:29 AM » Is that due to Covid or just general lay offs?



Thought they've not long had a shut down for maintenance?

Re: SABIC UK WILTON SITE.... « Reply #5 on: Today at 07:27:35 AM » Quote from: RedSteel on Today at 07:11:29 AM Is that due to Covid or just general lay offs?

Thought they've not long had a shut down for maintenance?



Thought they've not long had a shut down for maintenance?



THEY WERE BOUGHT OUT IN MARCH... THE BIG SHUTDOWN WAS CANCELLED.... A FEW RUMOURS WHY BUT NOTHING CONCRETE....I KNOW AS OF LAST NIGHT IT'S SHUTTING DOWN... WHETHER IT'S FOR GOOD NOT SURE... BUT IT DON'T SOUND GOOD 👎

Re: SABIC UK WILTON SITE.... « Reply #6 on: Today at 07:47:43 AM » Terrible news for the area regardless, hope itís not permanent as thatís a lot of good jobs gone. Itís getting harder and harder earning a decent living in this area. Feel for the staff.

Re: SABIC UK WILTON SITE.... « Reply #8 on: Today at 07:53:27 AM » If they're shutting down Ole 6 I can't see the LDPE plant surviving as they'd have to import the ethylene feedstock



Shite news this ... if the s/d is permanent

Re: SABIC UK WILTON SITE.... « Reply #9 on: Today at 07:54:43 AM » Been on the cards been putting back turnaround for months so signs were ther bottom line is needs far to much money spending on it be better from a financial point of view to invest in new plant in Asia or Middle East tragic for Teesside

Re: SABIC UK WILTON SITE.... « Reply #11 on: Today at 08:15:42 AM » They spent a fortune a few years ago on converting furnaces to use fracking gas and all the infrastructure that came with it, this was supposed to extend operations for a long time, so not sure whatís happened.



Re: SABIC UK WILTON SITE.... « Reply #12 on: Today at 08:22:23 AM » Sabic do this all the time, they have a worldwide assessment and everything is up for review. Fingers crossed itís nothing more than a rumour.

Re: SABIC UK WILTON SITE.... « Reply #13 on: Today at 08:26:13 AM » I think Saudi Aramco bought them out recently



Re: SABIC UK WILTON SITE.... « Reply #14 on: Today at 08:43:49 AM » Quote from: CapsDave on Today at 08:26:13 AM I think Saudi Aramco bought them out recently

RAMCO SABIC 👍

I DONE AT 2 WEEK SHUTDOWN ON THERE IN JAN/FEB

PICKED UP NEARLY 5 BAGS OF SAND FOR BASICALLY DOING NOT A LOT 😂😂😂👍



RAMCO SABIC 👍



I DONE AT 2 WEEK SHUTDOWN ON THERE IN JAN/FEB





PICKED UP NEARLY 5 BAGS OF SAND FOR BASICALLY DOING NOT A LOT 😂😂😂👍 RAMCO SABIC 👍I DONE AT 2 WEEK SHUTDOWN ON THERE IN JAN/FEBPICKED UP NEARLY 5 BAGS OF SAND FOR BASICALLY DOING NOT A LOT 😂😂😂👍 Logged PEACE & GOOD WILL TO ALL MEN..... KEEP THE FAITH.... ✊

Re: SABIC UK WILTON SITE.... « Reply #15 on: Today at 08:53:00 AM » Sad news but if you are still work in manufacturing with the past 30 years of experience then you only have yourself to blame



Teesside needs to stop obsessing about manufacturing and recalibrate to attract more sustainable industries



Fucking boils my piss seeing people still advocating for kids to go into these industries.... they are dead or dying.

Posts: 40 896 Re: SABIC UK WILTON SITE.... « Reply #17 on: Today at 09:00:00 AM » Quote from: Oldfield on Today at 08:53:00 AM Sad news but if you are still work in manufacturing with the past 30 years of experience then you only have yourself to blame



Teesside needs to stop obsessing about manufacturing and recalibrate to attract more sustainable industries



Fucking boils my piss seeing people still advocating for kids to go into these industries.... they are dead or dying.

The whole south tees free port is based on manufacturing so why not? Thereís also a lot of manufacturing expansions happening on the north side of the river and a big wind farm manufacturing site to open soon. Teesside is still a big player in relation to the fuel distribution, chemical clusters, industrial river and manufacturing, we need to protect that by replacing closing plants with new ones. The Ineos job loses at seal sands have been replaced already. The whole south tees free port is based on manufacturing so why not? Thereís also a lot of manufacturing expansions happening on the north side of the river and a big wind farm manufacturing site to open soon. Teesside is still a big player in relation to the fuel distribution, chemical clusters, industrial river and manufacturing, we need to protect that by replacing closing plants with new ones. The Ineos job loses at seal sands have been replaced already. Logged History teaches us that we learn nothing from history.

Posts: 2 450 Re: SABIC UK WILTON SITE.... « Reply #19 on: Today at 09:02:05 AM » Quote from: Oldfield on Today at 08:53:00 AM Sad news but if you are still work in manufacturing with the past 30 years of experience then you only have yourself to blame



Teesside needs to stop obsessing about manufacturing and recalibrate to attract more sustainable industries



Fucking boils my piss seeing people still advocating for kids to go into these industries.... they are dead or dying.

[/quote



How long has Ole 6 been around? Certain my oldest Bro worked there ages ago. The skyline round that area has changed so much since i was a kid. I used to love the noises and smells from Wilton and British Steel growing up, but then again im weird......