September 26, 2020, 07:12:24 AM
SABIC UK WILTON SITE....
LEON TROTSKY
Today at 06:59:33 AM
TO SHUT INDEFINITELY 👍

THAT'S A BLOW FOR A LOT OF LADS  👍

NOT BEEN ANNOUNCED YET 👎
Wee_Willie
Reply #1 on: Today at 07:01:00 AM
How many plants do they have at Wilton?
LEON TROTSKY
Reply #2 on: Today at 07:05:12 AM
Quote from: Wee_Willie on Today at 07:01:00 AM
How many plants do they have at Wilton?


JUST ONE BUT IT'S HUGE  👍
RedSteel
Reply #3 on: Today at 07:11:29 AM
Is that due to Covid or just general lay offs?

Thought they've not long had a shut down for maintenance?
