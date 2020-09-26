Welcome,
September 26, 2020, 07:12:18 AM
SABIC UK WILTON SITE....
Author
Topic: SABIC UK WILTON SITE.... (Read 22 times)
LEON TROTSKY
Online
Posts: 76 604
I'M LOOKING FOR SERENDIPITY......
SABIC UK WILTON SITE....
«
on:
Today
Today at 06:59:33 AM
TO SHUT INDEFINITELY 👍
THAT'S A BLOW FOR A LOT OF LADS 👍
NOT BEEN ANNOUNCED YET 👎
Logged
PEACE & GOOD WILL TO ALL MEN..... KEEP THE FAITH.... ✊
Wee_Willie
Online
Posts: 9 385
Re: SABIC UK WILTON SITE....
«
Reply #1 on:
Today
Today at 07:01:00 AM
How many plants do they have at Wilton?
Logged
LEON TROTSKY
Online
Posts: 76 604
I'M LOOKING FOR SERENDIPITY......
Re: SABIC UK WILTON SITE....
«
Reply #2 on:
Today
Today at 07:05:12 AM
Quote from: Wee_Willie on
Today
at 07:01:00 AM
How many plants do they have at Wilton?
JUST ONE BUT IT'S HUGE 👍
Logged
PEACE & GOOD WILL TO ALL MEN..... KEEP THE FAITH.... ✊
RedSteel
Online
Posts: 9 926
UTB
Re: SABIC UK WILTON SITE....
«
Reply #3 on:
Today
Today at 07:11:29 AM
Is that due to Covid or just general lay offs?
Thought they've not long had a shut down for maintenance?
Logged
