September 26, 2020, 12:11:26 AM
Biden .. headlines news on the itv news
Author
Topic: Biden .. headlines news on the itv news (Read 108 times)
Wee_Willie
Posts: 9 383
Biden .. headlines news on the itv news
Yesterday
at 10:05:12 PM »
BBC = ITV
Cunts
SmogOnTour
Posts: 1 739
Re: Biden .. headlines news on the itv news
Yesterday
at 10:18:15 PM »
Will only get worse in the coming months.
I notice today that Andrew Neil is part of a team launching a new news channel early next year, supposedly emphasising news topics that matters to people outside of the capital. So hopefully a decent alternative to the current Yank-obsessed news media we currently have.
Bobupanddown
Posts: 4 213
Re: Biden .. headlines news on the itv news
Yesterday
at 10:21:31 PM »
Quote from: Wee_Willie on
Yesterday
at 10:05:12 PM
BBC = ITV
Cunts
I bet it wasn't about his son Hunters ties to Russia or Biden threatening to block aid if a prosecutors wasn't sacked.
The media is nothing more than a laftist propaganda vehicle.
Quote from: towz on March 27, 2020, 11:08:29 AM
There is nothing socialist about China
Skinz
Posts: 2 484
Re: Biden .. headlines news on the itv news
Yesterday
at 10:43:16 PM »
I'm not sure who's got the biggest drugs cupboard, the dodgy senile old cunt Biden or that coffin dodging slapper who doesn't know what year it is.
CLEM FANDANGO
Posts: 15 457
Re: Biden .. headlines news on the itv news
Yesterday
at 10:44:39 PM »
Quote from: Skinz on
Yesterday
at 10:43:16 PM
I'm not sure who's got the biggest drugs cupboard, the dodgy senile old cunt Biden or that coffin dodging slapper who doesn't know what year it is.
Do you mean Anne Diamond?
Official COB Prediction League Winner 2017/18/19/20
Official CLEM vs THUNDER Winner 2016/17/18/19/20/INFINITY
COB 2020 Battlenips: PEOPLE'S Champion
PoliteDwarf
Posts: 9 597
Not big and not clever
Re: Biden .. headlines news on the itv news
Yesterday
at 11:07:20 PM »
Mary Berry
CoB scum
El Capitan
Posts: 43 110
Re: Biden .. headlines news on the itv news
Yesterday
at 11:15:35 PM »
Explains the Sue Barker tin tacking
Rob Nichols ruined my life.
