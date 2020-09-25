Welcome, Guest. Please login or register.
Author Topic: Biden .. headlines news on the itv news  (Read 38 times)
Wee_Willie
« on: Today at 10:05:12 PM »
BBC   = ITV

Cunts
SmogOnTour
« Reply #1 on: Today at 10:18:15 PM »
Will only get worse in the coming months.

I notice today that Andrew Neil is part of a team launching a new news channel early next year, supposedly emphasising news topics that matters to people outside of the capital. So hopefully a decent alternative to the current Yank-obsessed news media we currently have.
Bobupanddown
« Reply #2 on: Today at 10:21:31 PM »
Quote from: Wee_Willie on Today at 10:05:12 PM
BBC   = ITV

Cunts

I bet it wasn't about his son Hunters ties to Russia or Biden threatening to block aid if a prosecutors wasn't sacked.

The media is nothing more than a laftist propaganda vehicle.
Quote from: towz on March 27, 2020, 11:08:29 AM
There is nothing socialist about China
