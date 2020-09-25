Welcome,
Guest
. Please
login
or
register
.
September 25, 2020, 10:35:50 PM
News:
GET READY FOR THE PROMOTION PUSH...
ComeOnBoro.com Message Board
ComeOnBoro.com
ComeOnBoro.com Message Board
Biden .. headlines news on the itv news
Pages: [
1
]
Go Down
« previous
next »
Author
Topic: Biden .. headlines news on the itv news (Read 37 times)
Wee_Willie
Online
Posts: 9 383
Biden .. headlines news on the itv news
«
on:
Today
at 10:05:12 PM »
BBC = ITV
Cunts
Logged
SmogOnTour
Offline
Posts: 1 739
Re: Biden .. headlines news on the itv news
«
Reply #1 on:
Today
at 10:18:15 PM »
Will only get worse in the coming months.
I notice today that Andrew Neil is part of a team launching a new news channel early next year, supposedly emphasising news topics that matters to people outside of the capital. So hopefully a decent alternative to the current Yank-obsessed news media we currently have.
Logged
Bobupanddown
Online
Posts: 4 213
Re: Biden .. headlines news on the itv news
«
Reply #2 on:
Today
at 10:21:31 PM »
Quote from: Wee_Willie on
Today
at 10:05:12 PM
BBC = ITV
Cunts
I bet it wasn't about his son Hunters ties to Russia or Biden threatening to block aid if a prosecutors wasn't sacked.
The media is nothing more than a laftist propaganda vehicle.
Logged
Quote from: towz on March 27, 2020, 11:08:29 AM
There is nothing socialist about China
Pages: [
1
]
Go Up
« previous
next »
Jump to:
Please select a destination:
-----------------------------
ComeOnBoro.com
-----------------------------
=> ComeOnBoro.com Message Board
1 Hour
1 Day
1 Week
1 Month
Forever
Login with username, password and session length
Powered by SMF 1.1.11
|
SMF © 2006-2009, Simple Machines LLC
Loading...