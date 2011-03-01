Welcome,
September 26, 2020, 12:11:21 AM
ComeOnBoro.com Message Board
ComeOnBoro.com
ComeOnBoro.com Message Board
Good Honest Blues Rock
Author
Topic: Good Honest Blues Rock
Good Honest Blues Rock
«
on:
Yesterday
at 09:55:01 PM »
Why are there no young bands like this anymore?
This blows the shit out of anything around now. Good, hard, shit kicking, blues rock.
Fucking love it.
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=7I_dyXoM-pI
Re: Good Honest Blues Rock
«
Reply #1 on:
Yesterday
at 10:15:11 PM »
Agreed, never been any about for years . . .
These were half decent like:
Good cover :
https://youtu.be/iHXX_LlXGz0
Re: Good Honest Blues Rock
«
Reply #2 on:
Yesterday
at 10:17:33 PM »
I suppose theres only so many times you can rip off Chuck Berry
Re: Good Honest Blues Rock
«
Reply #3 on:
Yesterday
at 11:54:38 PM »
Quote from: El Capitan on
Yesterday
at 10:17:33 PM
I suppose theres only so many times you can rip off Chuck Berry
Oi, yer cheeky snapper. Music of the gods. Dr Feelgood. Thank me later
