Welcome, Guest. Please login or register.
September 26, 2020, 12:11:21 AM
Home Help Search Login Register

News: GET READY FOR THE PROMOTION PUSH...

Pages: [1]   Go Down
« previous next »
Print
Author Topic: Good Honest Blues Rock  (Read 57 times)
Bernie
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 5 924


View Profile
« on: Yesterday at 09:55:01 PM »
Why are there no young bands like this anymore?

This blows the shit out of anything around now. Good, hard, shit kicking, blues rock.

Fucking love it.

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=7I_dyXoM-pI
Logged
Join The Campaign To Get LITTLEJOHN a Knighthood.
Atomic Dog
***
Online Online

Posts: 155


Bow Wow Wow


View Profile
« Reply #1 on: Yesterday at 10:15:11 PM »
Agreed, never been any about for years . . .

These were half decent like:

Good cover :

https://youtu.be/iHXX_LlXGz0
Logged
El Capitan
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 43 110


View Profile
« Reply #2 on: Yesterday at 10:17:33 PM »
I suppose theres only so many times you can rip off Chuck Berry  monkey
Logged
Rob Nichols ruined my life.
Bob End and his Sexy Bitch
*****
Online Online

Posts: 15 183



View Profile
« Reply #3 on: Yesterday at 11:54:38 PM »
Quote from: El Capitan on Yesterday at 10:17:33 PM
I suppose theres only so many times you can rip off Chuck Berry  monkey

Oi, yer cheeky snapper. Music of the gods. Dr Feelgood. Thank me later
Logged
Pages: [1]   Go Up
Print
« previous next »
Jump to:  



Login with username, password and session length

Powered by MySQL Powered by PHP Powered by SMF 1.1.11 | SMF © 2006-2009, Simple Machines LLC Valid XHTML 1.0! Valid CSS!
 