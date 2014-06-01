Welcome,
September 25, 2020, 10:35:45 PM
Good Honest Blues Rock
Author
Topic: Good Honest Blues Rock
Bernie
Posts: 5 924
Good Honest Blues Rock
Today
at 09:55:01 PM »
Why are there no young bands like this anymore?
This blows the shit out of anything around now. Good, hard, shit kicking, blues rock.
Fucking love it.
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=7I_dyXoM-pI
Atomic Dog
Posts: 155
Bow Wow Wow
Re: Good Honest Blues Rock
Today
at 10:15:11 PM »
Agreed, never been any about for years . . .
These were half decent like:
Good cover :
https://youtu.be/iHXX_LlXGz0
El Capitan
Posts: 43 109
Re: Good Honest Blues Rock
Today
at 10:17:33 PM »
I suppose theres only so many times you can rip off Chuck Berry
RIK MAYALL
Posts: 12 298
Once in every lifetime
Re: Good Honest Blues Rock
Today
at 10:20:50 PM »
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=eijz1hSj9u0
