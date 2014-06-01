Bernie

Good Honest Blues Rock « on: Today at 09:55:01 PM »



This blows the shit out of anything around now. Good, hard, shit kicking, blues rock.



Fucking love it.



https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=7I_dyXoM-pI Why are there no young bands like this anymore?This blows the shit out of anything around now. Good, hard, shit kicking, blues rock.Fucking love it.