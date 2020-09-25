Welcome, Guest. Please login or register.
September 25, 2020, 05:40:45 PM
Home Help Search Login Register

News: GET READY FOR THE PROMOTION PUSH...

Pages: [1]   Go Down
« previous next »
Print
Author Topic: Holly, Philip and Gino  (Read 97 times)
TerryCochranesSocks
*****
Online Online

Posts: 7 759


Pull your socks up Tel.


View Profile
« on: Today at 04:37:15 PM »
Holly, Philip & Gino de Campo are walking across a bridge when Holly trips over and gets her head stuck between the railings.
Quick as a flash Gino, pulls her g-string to one side and fucks her senseless.
He stands back and says "Go on Phil, your turn."
Philip bursts into tears.
"What's the matter?" says Gino
Philips sobs "My head won't fit through the railings"
Logged
I fuckin' hate smart-arsed signatures
Tommy Cooper
****
Online Online

Posts: 259


View Profile
« Reply #1 on: Today at 04:39:16 PM »
Original  :like:
Logged
just like that
nekder365
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 2 446


View Profile
« Reply #2 on: Today at 04:43:29 PM »
Sid Sid Sid........
Logged
Johnny Thunder
*****
Online Online

Posts: 12 955


Shit Stirring Cunt.


View Profile
« Reply #3 on: Today at 05:18:55 PM »
 
Logged
Goldby is a fuckin flouncing cunt.
towz
*****
Online Online

Posts: 8 998


View Profile
« Reply #4 on: Today at 05:30:43 PM »
I'm looking for a bit more quality in life and this isn't it
Logged
Pages: [1]   Go Up
Print
« previous next »
Jump to:  



Login with username, password and session length

Powered by MySQL Powered by PHP Powered by SMF 1.1.11 | SMF © 2006-2009, Simple Machines LLC Valid XHTML 1.0! Valid CSS!
 