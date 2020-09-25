TerryCochranesSocks

Online



Posts: 7 759





Pull your socks up Tel.





Posts: 7 759Pull your socks up Tel.

Holly, Philip and Gino « on: Today at 04:37:15 PM » Holly, Philip & Gino de Campo are walking across a bridge when Holly trips over and gets her head stuck between the railings.

Quick as a flash Gino, pulls her g-string to one side and fucks her senseless.

He stands back and says "Go on Phil, your turn."

Philip bursts into tears.

"What's the matter?" says Gino

Philips sobs "My head won't fit through the railings"