September 26, 2020, 09:22:26 AM
GET READY FOR THE PROMOTION PUSH...
ComeOnBoro.com Message Board
ComeOnBoro.com
ComeOnBoro.com Message Board
1 for Terryc.....
Author
Topic: 1 for Terryc..... (Read 279 times)
nekder365
Posts: 2 450
1 for Terryc.....
«
on:
Yesterday
at 01:29:25 PM
An old man drove past me on a tractor this morning and told me the end was nigh...
I think it was Farmer Gedden.......................
TerryCochranesSocks
Posts: 7 759
Pull your socks up Tel.
Re: 1 for Terryc.....
«
Reply #1 on:
Yesterday
at 02:52:55 PM
I fuckin' hate smart-arsed signatures
RiversideRifle
Posts: 883
Re: 1 for Terryc.....
«
Reply #2 on:
Yesterday
at 02:57:23 PM
nekder365
Posts: 2 450
Re: 1 for Terryc.....
«
Reply #3 on:
Yesterday
at 03:03:38 PM
Quote from: TerryCochranesSocks on
Yesterday
at 02:52:55 PM
You know you will tell your minions it later.
When you have finished reaping and sowing all day and you are all stood round the brazier supping your moonshine and eating your raw bacon butties you will chortle then........Just kidding matey....
TerryCochranesSocks
Posts: 7 759
Pull your socks up Tel.
Re: 1 for Terryc.....
«
Reply #4 on:
Yesterday
at 04:08:29 PM
I honestly wish that's what I was doing.
I've been stuck in my office on a fucking industrial estate all day, every weekday (and some weekends) since New Year.
I fuckin' hate smart-arsed signatures
nekder365
Posts: 2 450
Re: 1 for Terryc.....
«
Reply #5 on:
Yesterday
at 04:50:26 PM
Quote from: TerryCochranesSocks on
Yesterday
at 04:08:29 PM
I honestly wish that's what I was doing.
I've been stuck in my office on a fucking industrial estate all day, every weekday (and some weekends) since New Year.
I hate the office part of my work so i feel for you Tel.....
CLEM FANDANGO
Posts: 15 459
Re: 1 for Terryc.....
«
Reply #6 on:
Yesterday
at 06:17:34 PM
Quote from: TerryCochranesSocks on
Yesterday
at 04:08:29 PM
I honestly wish that's what I was doing.
I've been stuck in my office on a fucking industrial estate all day, every weekday (and some weekends) since New Year.
Quit whining you big fanny.
Official COB Prediction League Winner 2017/18/19/20
Official CLEM vs THUNDER Winner 2016/17/18/19/20/INFINITY
COB 2020 Battlenips: PEOPLE'S Champion
Priv
Posts: 1 424
Re: 1 for Terryc.....
«
Reply #7 on:
Yesterday
at 07:14:03 PM
I think Ive been in the office about 3 times this year, between paternity, furlough for a few months and now predominantly working from home. Been a strange year.
Minge
Posts: 9 674
Superstar
Re: 1 for Terryc.....
«
Reply #8 on:
Yesterday
at 09:17:50 PM
Office !!!!!
Fucking gay cunts
Going to the office
Christ on a fucking bike , thought this place was for the grafters
, now we have the Gaylord crew here
Tom_Trinder
Posts: 1 628
Re: 1 for Terryc.....
«
Reply #9 on:
Yesterday
at 09:31:32 PM
Quote from: Minge on
Yesterday
at 09:17:50 PM
Office !!!!!
Fucking gay cunts
Going to the office
Christ on a fucking bike , thought this place was for the grafters
, now we have the Gaylord crew here
Non producers rule.
CLEM FANDANGO
Posts: 15 459
Re: 1 for Terryc.....
«
Reply #10 on:
Yesterday
at 09:57:47 PM
Quote from: Minge on
Yesterday
at 09:17:50 PM
Office !!!!!
Fucking gay cunts
Going to the office
Christ on a fucking bike , thought this place was for the grafters
, now we have the Gaylord crew here
You tell him Mingey!!!
Official COB Prediction League Winner 2017/18/19/20
Official CLEM vs THUNDER Winner 2016/17/18/19/20/INFINITY
COB 2020 Battlenips: PEOPLE'S Champion
nekder365
Posts: 2 450
Re: 1 for Terryc.....
«
Reply #11 on:
Today
at 08:50:19 AM
Quote from: Minge on
Yesterday
at 09:17:50 PM
Office !!!!!
Fucking gay cunts
Going to the office
Christ on a fucking bike , thought this place was for the grafters
, now we have the Gaylord crew here
Ohhhh sorry Whinge but some of us passed more exams to avoid being cast as as o&g monkeys.......Duhhhh press the red button it might stop that alarm.....Honestly Guv i did tighten the last nut i dont know why all the scaffy fell down....😂😂
nekder365
Posts: 2 450
Re: 1 for Terryc.....
«
Reply #12 on:
Today
at 08:52:13 AM
And i will tell you all TerryC is outstanding in his field of work...👏👏👏...
Bob End and his Sexy Bitch
Posts: 15 188
Re: 1 for Terryc.....
«
Reply #13 on:
Today
at 08:52:59 AM
Quote from: Minge on
Yesterday
at 09:17:50 PM
Office !!!!!
Fucking gay cunts
Going to the office
Christ on a fucking bike , thought this place was for the grafters
, now we have the Gaylord crew here
Offices are where money is made
Pile
Posts: 40 896
Re: 1 for Terryc.....
«
Reply #14 on:
Today
at 09:02:44 AM
Quote from: nekder365 on
Yesterday
at 04:50:26 PM
Quote from: TerryCochranesSocks on
Yesterday
at 04:08:29 PM
I honestly wish that's what I was doing.
I've been stuck in my office on a fucking industrial estate all day, every weekday (and some weekends) since New Year.
I hate the office part of my work so i feel for you Tel.....
Signing on is a bitch.
History teaches us that we learn nothing from history.
nekder365
Posts: 2 450
Re: 1 for Terryc.....
«
Reply #15 on:
Today
at 09:14:36 AM
Quote from: Pile on
Today
at 09:02:44 AM
Quote from: nekder365 on
Yesterday
at 04:50:26 PM
Quote from: TerryCochranesSocks on
Yesterday
at 04:08:29 PM
I honestly wish that's what I was doing.
I've been stuck in my office on a fucking industrial estate all day, every weekday (and some weekends) since New Year.
I hate the office part of my work so i feel for you Tel.....
Signing on is a bitch.
Its not. Its getting back to work in time thats a bitch 😁😁...
