Author Topic: 1 for Terryc.....  (Read 279 times)
nekder365
Posts: 2 450


« on: Yesterday at 01:29:25 PM »
An old man drove past me on a tractor this morning and told me the end was nigh...

I think it was Farmer Gedden.......................
TerryCochranesSocks
Posts: 7 759


Pull your socks up Tel.


« Reply #1 on: Yesterday at 02:52:55 PM »
 lost
RiversideRifle
Posts: 883


« Reply #2 on: Yesterday at 02:57:23 PM »
nekder365
Posts: 2 450


« Reply #3 on: Yesterday at 03:03:38 PM »
Quote from: TerryCochranesSocks on Yesterday at 02:52:55 PM
lost

You know you will tell your minions it later.
When you have finished reaping and sowing all day and you are all stood round the brazier supping your moonshine and eating your raw bacon butties you will chortle then........Just kidding matey....
TerryCochranesSocks
Posts: 7 759


Pull your socks up Tel.


« Reply #4 on: Yesterday at 04:08:29 PM »
I honestly wish that's what I was doing.
I've been stuck in my office on a fucking industrial estate all day, every weekday (and some weekends) since New Year.
nekder365
Posts: 2 450


« Reply #5 on: Yesterday at 04:50:26 PM »
Quote from: TerryCochranesSocks on Yesterday at 04:08:29 PM
I honestly wish that's what I was doing.
I've been stuck in my office on a fucking industrial estate all day, every weekday (and some weekends) since New Year.


I hate the office part of my work so i feel for you Tel.....
CLEM FANDANGO
Posts: 15 459



« Reply #6 on: Yesterday at 06:17:34 PM »
Quote from: TerryCochranesSocks on Yesterday at 04:08:29 PM
I honestly wish that's what I was doing.
I've been stuck in my office on a fucking industrial estate all day, every weekday (and some weekends) since New Year.


Quit whining you big fanny.

 
Priv
Posts: 1 424


« Reply #7 on: Yesterday at 07:14:03 PM »
I think Ive been in the office about 3 times this year, between paternity, furlough for a few months and now predominantly working from home. Been a strange year.
Minge
Posts: 9 674

Superstar


« Reply #8 on: Yesterday at 09:17:50 PM »
Office !!!!!
Fucking gay cunts  :lenin:

Going to the office   souey Christ on a fucking bike , thought this place was for the grafters  :duh:, now we have the Gaylord crew here  rava
Tom_Trinder
Posts: 1 628


« Reply #9 on: Yesterday at 09:31:32 PM »
Quote from: Minge on Yesterday at 09:17:50 PM
Office !!!!!
Fucking gay cunts  :lenin:

Going to the office   souey Christ on a fucking bike , thought this place was for the grafters  :duh:, now we have the Gaylord crew here  rava


Non producers rule.
CLEM FANDANGO
Posts: 15 459



« Reply #10 on: Yesterday at 09:57:47 PM »
Quote from: Minge on Yesterday at 09:17:50 PM
Office !!!!!
Fucking gay cunts  :lenin:

Going to the office   souey Christ on a fucking bike , thought this place was for the grafters  :duh:, now we have the Gaylord crew here  rava

You tell him Mingey!!!

 :mido:
nekder365
Posts: 2 450


« Reply #11 on: Today at 08:50:19 AM »
Quote from: Minge on Yesterday at 09:17:50 PM
Office !!!!!
Fucking gay cunts  :lenin:

Going to the office   souey Christ on a fucking bike , thought this place was for the grafters  :duh:, now we have the Gaylord crew here  rava

Ohhhh sorry Whinge but some of us passed more exams to avoid being cast as as o&g monkeys.......Duhhhh press the red button it might stop that alarm.....Honestly Guv i did tighten the last nut i dont know why all the scaffy fell down....😂😂
nekder365
Posts: 2 450


« Reply #12 on: Today at 08:52:13 AM »
And i will tell you all TerryC is outstanding in his field of work...👏👏👏...
Bob End and his Sexy Bitch
Posts: 15 188



« Reply #13 on: Today at 08:52:59 AM »
Quote from: Minge on Yesterday at 09:17:50 PM
Office !!!!!
Fucking gay cunts  :lenin:

Going to the office   souey Christ on a fucking bike , thought this place was for the grafters  :duh:, now we have the Gaylord crew here  rava

Offices are where money is made  :bc: :bc:
Pile
Posts: 40 896



« Reply #14 on: Today at 09:02:44 AM »
Quote from: nekder365 on Yesterday at 04:50:26 PM
Quote from: TerryCochranesSocks on Yesterday at 04:08:29 PM
I honestly wish that's what I was doing.
I've been stuck in my office on a fucking industrial estate all day, every weekday (and some weekends) since New Year.


I hate the office part of my work so i feel for you Tel.....
Signing on is a bitch.  charles
nekder365
Posts: 2 450


« Reply #15 on: Today at 09:14:36 AM »
Quote from: Pile on Today at 09:02:44 AM
Quote from: nekder365 on Yesterday at 04:50:26 PM
Quote from: TerryCochranesSocks on Yesterday at 04:08:29 PM
I honestly wish that's what I was doing.
I've been stuck in my office on a fucking industrial estate all day, every weekday (and some weekends) since New Year.


I hate the office part of my work so i feel for you Tel.....
Signing on is a bitch.  charles

Its not. Its getting back to work in time thats a bitch 😁😁...
