Welcome, Guest. Please login or register.
September 25, 2020, 07:20:35 PM
Home Help Search Login Register

News: GET READY FOR THE PROMOTION PUSH...

Pages: [1]   Go Down
« previous next »
Print
Author Topic: 1 for Terryc.....  (Read 151 times)
nekder365
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 2 446


View Profile
« on: Today at 01:29:25 PM »
An old man drove past me on a tractor this morning and told me the end was nigh...

I think it was Farmer Gedden.......................
Logged
TerryCochranesSocks
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 7 759


Pull your socks up Tel.


View Profile
« Reply #1 on: Today at 02:52:55 PM »
 lost
Logged
I fuckin' hate smart-arsed signatures
RiversideRifle
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 882


View Profile
« Reply #2 on: Today at 02:57:23 PM »
Logged
nekder365
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 2 446


View Profile
« Reply #3 on: Today at 03:03:38 PM »
Quote from: TerryCochranesSocks on Today at 02:52:55 PM
lost

You know you will tell your minions it later.
When you have finished reaping and sowing all day and you are all stood round the brazier supping your moonshine and eating your raw bacon butties you will chortle then........Just kidding matey....
Logged
TerryCochranesSocks
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 7 759


Pull your socks up Tel.


View Profile
« Reply #4 on: Today at 04:08:29 PM »
I honestly wish that's what I was doing.
I've been stuck in my office on a fucking industrial estate all day, every weekday (and some weekends) since New Year.
Logged
I fuckin' hate smart-arsed signatures
nekder365
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 2 446


View Profile
« Reply #5 on: Today at 04:50:26 PM »
Quote from: TerryCochranesSocks on Today at 04:08:29 PM
I honestly wish that's what I was doing.
I've been stuck in my office on a fucking industrial estate all day, every weekday (and some weekends) since New Year.


I hate the office part of my work so i feel for you Tel.....
Logged
CLEM FANDANGO
*****
Online Online

Posts: 15 452



View Profile
« Reply #6 on: Today at 06:17:34 PM »
Quote from: TerryCochranesSocks on Today at 04:08:29 PM
I honestly wish that's what I was doing.
I've been stuck in my office on a fucking industrial estate all day, every weekday (and some weekends) since New Year.


Quit whining you big fanny.

 
Logged
Official COB Prediction League Winner 2017/18/19/20
Official CLEM vs THUNDER Winner 2016/17/18/19/20/INFINITY
COB 2020 Battlenips: PEOPLE'S Champion
Priv
*****
Online Online

Posts: 1 423


View Profile
« Reply #7 on: Today at 07:14:03 PM »
I think Ive been in the office about 3 times this year, between paternity, furlough for a few months and now predominantly working from home. Been a strange year.
Logged
Pages: [1]   Go Up
Print
« previous next »
Jump to:  



Login with username, password and session length

Powered by MySQL Powered by PHP Powered by SMF 1.1.11 | SMF © 2006-2009, Simple Machines LLC Valid XHTML 1.0! Valid CSS!
 