September 25, 2020, 07:20:35 PM
1 for Terryc.....
Author
Topic: 1 for Terryc..... (Read 151 times)
nekder365
Posts: 2 446
1 for Terryc.....
Today
at 01:29:25 PM »
An old man drove past me on a tractor this morning and told me the end was nigh...
I think it was Farmer Gedden.......................
TerryCochranesSocks
Posts: 7 759
Pull your socks up Tel.
Re: 1 for Terryc.....
Today
at 02:52:55 PM »
I fuckin' hate smart-arsed signatures
RiversideRifle
Posts: 882
Re: 1 for Terryc.....
Today
at 02:57:23 PM »
nekder365
Posts: 2 446
Re: 1 for Terryc.....
Today
at 03:03:38 PM »
Today
at 02:52:55 PM
You know you will tell your minions it later.
When you have finished reaping and sowing all day and you are all stood round the brazier supping your moonshine and eating your raw bacon butties you will chortle then........Just kidding matey....
TerryCochranesSocks
Posts: 7 759
Pull your socks up Tel.
Re: 1 for Terryc.....
Today
at 04:08:29 PM »
I honestly wish that's what I was doing.
I've been stuck in my office on a fucking industrial estate all day, every weekday (and some weekends) since New Year.
I fuckin' hate smart-arsed signatures
nekder365
Posts: 2 446
Re: 1 for Terryc.....
Today
at 04:50:26 PM »
Today
at 04:08:29 PM
I honestly wish that's what I was doing.
I've been stuck in my office on a fucking industrial estate all day, every weekday (and some weekends) since New Year.
I hate the office part of my work so i feel for you Tel.....
CLEM FANDANGO
Posts: 15 452
Re: 1 for Terryc.....
Today
at 06:17:34 PM »
Quote from: TerryCochranesSocks on
Today
at 04:08:29 PM
I honestly wish that's what I was doing.
I've been stuck in my office on a fucking industrial estate all day, every weekday (and some weekends) since New Year.
Quit whining you big fanny.
Official COB Prediction League Winner 2017/18/19/20
Official CLEM vs THUNDER Winner 2016/17/18/19/20/INFINITY
COB 2020 Battlenips: PEOPLE'S Champion
Priv
Posts: 1 423
Re: 1 for Terryc.....
Today
at 07:14:03 PM »
I think Ive been in the office about 3 times this year, between paternity, furlough for a few months and now predominantly working from home. Been a strange year.
