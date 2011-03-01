Welcome, Guest. Please login or register.
Author Topic: Croydon policeman shot dead in custody centre  (Read 1073 times)
towz
« Reply #50 on: Today at 06:37:22 AM »
Whats the racist wankers take on this immigrant policeman, is he ethnically acceptable for you?
LEON TROTSKY
I'M LOOKING FOR SERENDIPITY......


« Reply #51 on: Today at 07:04:26 AM »
Quote from: towz on Today at 06:37:22 AM
Whats the racist wankers take on this immigrant policeman, is he ethnically acceptable for you?

HE WAS FROM NEW ZEALAND YOU STUPID CUNT  👍
YOU KNOW THE COMMONWEALTH

HE WAS FROM. HAWKES BAY ON THE NORTH ISLAND

AND FROM WHAT I'VE READ ABOUT HIM HE IS A GREAT BLOKE...
NOT AN IMMIGRANT YOU TWAT  👎
RedSteel
UTB


« Reply #52 on: Today at 07:09:13 AM »
Quote from: LEON TROTSKY on Today at 07:04:26 AM
Quote from: towz on Today at 06:37:22 AM
Whats the racist wankers take on this immigrant policeman, is he ethnically acceptable for you?

HE WAS FROM NEW ZEALAND YOU STUPID CUNT  👍
YOU KNOW THE COMMONWEALTH

HE WAS FROM. HAWKES BAY ON THE NORTH ISLAND

AND FROM WHAT I'VE READ ABOUT HIM HE IS A GREAT BLOKE...
NOT AN IMMIGRANT YOU TWAT  👎

Well said.

Towz the shit weasel comparing that poor copper to some cunt who's just got off a dingy in Dover.  :unlike:
Wee_Willie
« Reply #53 on: Today at 07:21:13 AM »
Quote from: towz on Today at 06:37:22 AM
Whats the racist wankers take on this immigrant policeman, is he ethnically acceptable for you?

missing '
Bob End and his Sexy Bitch
« Reply #54 on: Today at 07:25:58 AM »
Quote from: LEON TROTSKY on Today at 07:04:26 AM
Quote from: towz on Today at 06:37:22 AM
Whats the racist wankers take on this immigrant policeman, is he ethnically acceptable for you?

HE WAS FROM NEW ZEALAND YOU STUPID CUNT  👍
YOU KNOW THE COMMONWEALTH

HE WAS FROM. HAWKES BAY ON THE NORTH ISLAND

AND FROM WHAT I'VE READ ABOUT HIM HE IS A GREAT BLOKE...
NOT AN IMMIGRANT YOU TWAT  👎

 
livefastdieyoung
« Reply #55 on: Today at 09:11:53 AM »
Genuinely cannot believe what I'm reading here from bob, Mathew and towz.
nekder365
« Reply #56 on: Today at 09:27:33 AM »
Whats the point of debating stuff like this with people who are to the left? They do not have the balls to admit that even just once their "poster boys" is a fucking wrong un and should not be in the country. I am totaly flabbergasted that the murder of a serving police officer ( the uk and nz share officers on a job swap thingy) still gives these people a voice. How the fuck can it be anything but the cold blooded murder of a police officer by a fucking immigrant?? Sometimes you lefties beggar belief......😠😠😠
LEON TROTSKY
I'M LOOKING FOR SERENDIPITY......


« Reply #57 on: Today at 09:33:54 AM »
BEING CONFIRMED HE WAS A SRI LANKAN WHO WAS DEALING CLASS B DRUGS AND ALSO CARRYING A PEICE  👎

THEY RECKON HE SHOT HIM 3 TIMES IN THE HEART WITH CUFFS ON BEHIND HIS BACK THROUGH THE MIDDLE OF HIS LEGS... FFS TAKE SOME DOING THAT LIKE  👎
nekder365
« Reply #58 on: Today at 09:34:55 AM »
And whilst i am on my soapbox did not all this start because of the "treatment" of a criminal black drug addict at the "knees" of white police officers? How can the Croydon murder be looked at any differently? You lefties might be "woke" up but its time you all nodded off again...grrrrrr...
nekder365
« Reply #59 on: Today at 09:40:43 AM »
Quote from: LEON TROTSKY on Today at 09:33:54 AM
BEING CONFIRMED HE WAS A SRI LANKAN WHO WAS DEALING CLASS B DRUGS AND ALSO CARRYING A PEICE  👎

THEY RECKON HE SHOT HIM 3 TIMES IN THE HEART WITH CUFFS ON BEHIND HIS BACK THROUGH THE MIDDLE OF HIS LEGS... FFS TAKE SOME DOING THAT LIKE  👎
I normally stay out of the "racist" stuff on here Lids but some of the comments attempting to defend or look for excuses to defend this thing shock me to my core. I hope some of the posters on here never need the police 'cos after some of the comments they dont deserve the protection of the Police...
Wee_Willie
« Reply #60 on: Today at 09:41:12 AM »
On the subject of arguing the benefits gained from importing scum from uncivilised shit holes, the meat cleaver attacker in Paris was from Pakistan.
El Capitan
« Reply #61 on: Today at 09:46:37 AM »
Quote from: nekder365 on Today at 09:40:43 AM
Quote from: LEON TROTSKY on Today at 09:33:54 AM
BEING CONFIRMED HE WAS A SRI LANKAN WHO WAS DEALING CLASS B DRUGS AND ALSO CARRYING A PEICE  👎

THEY RECKON HE SHOT HIM 3 TIMES IN THE HEART WITH CUFFS ON BEHIND HIS BACK THROUGH THE MIDDLE OF HIS LEGS... FFS TAKE SOME DOING THAT LIKE  👎
I normally stay out of the "racist" stuff on here Lids but some of the comments attempting to defend or look for excuses to defend this thing shock me to my core. I hope some of the posters on here never need the police 'cos after some of the comments they dont deserve the protection of the Police...



I hope youre not including my comments in that. I have certainly not defended the cunt.



The only point I was disputing was the claim on here that the arresting officers found the ammunition but didnt find the gun because they were scared of looking racist
LEON TROTSKY
I'M LOOKING FOR SERENDIPITY......


« Reply #62 on: Today at 09:47:15 AM »
Quote from: Wee_Willie on Today at 09:41:12 AM
On the subject of arguing the benefits gained from importing scum from uncivilised shit holes, the meat cleaver attacker in Paris was from Pakistan.

NO SURPRISES THERE THEN  😠
nekder365
« Reply #63 on: Today at 10:01:25 AM »
Quote from: El Capitan on Today at 09:46:37 AM
Quote from: nekder365 on Today at 09:40:43 AM
Quote from: LEON TROTSKY on Today at 09:33:54 AM
BEING CONFIRMED HE WAS A SRI LANKAN WHO WAS DEALING CLASS B DRUGS AND ALSO CARRYING A PEICE  👎

THEY RECKON HE SHOT HIM 3 TIMES IN THE HEART WITH CUFFS ON BEHIND HIS BACK THROUGH THE MIDDLE OF HIS LEGS... FFS TAKE SOME DOING THAT LIKE  👎
I normally stay out of the "racist" stuff on here Lids but some of the comments attempting to defend or look for excuses to defend this thing shock me to my core. I hope some of the posters on here never need the police 'cos after some of the comments they dont deserve the protection of the Police...



I hope youre not including my comments in that. I have certainly not defended the cunt.



The only point I was disputing was the claim on here that the arresting officers found the ammunition but didnt find the gun because they were scared of looking racist

Yes i am Matty. Did you ever say that Floyd needed restraining so maybe he should of behaved? Do you not say that the police have a difficult job so maybe "we"  should lay off them when a black man is questioned? No you fucking dont you automaticaly switch onto moron mode and look for anyway to blame a white cop(s) rather than have the balls to say no for once a foreign national is to blame.
"Why was the gun not found" "incompetence by the arresting officers" not once have you asked wtf is anybody walking these streets doing carrying ammo and gun?......
El Capitan
« Reply #64 on: Today at 10:05:45 AM »
A bloke shoots a cop 5 times and you need me to confirm he is a cunt for you???


Why??? Do you need me to confirm for you that the sky is still blue?




Explain please how / where I have defended him?
nekder365
« Reply #65 on: Today at 10:09:25 AM »
Quote from: El Capitan on Today at 10:05:45 AM
A bloke shoots a cop 5 times and you need me to confirm he is a cunt for you???


Why??? Do you need me to confirm for you that the sky is still blue?




Explain please how / where I have defended him?

You defended by straight away looking for excuses rather than saying nothing about possible fuck ups or incompetence. That there is defending his actions.
nekder365
« Reply #66 on: Today at 10:12:24 AM »
These are the "excuses" the legal team who have to defend him at any court proceedings will use....
El Capitan
« Reply #67 on: Today at 10:14:08 AM »
Ken it doesnt matter how many times you repeat that I have defended his actions, it wont change the fact that I havent.



I was not looking for excuses at all, I was disputing a claim that the officers were scared to do their job. That is in no way defending the actions of someone who shot a copper 5 times.





Youre well wide of the mark on this one.
nekder365
« Reply #68 on: Today at 10:28:09 AM »
Quote from: El Capitan on Today at 10:14:08 AM
Ken it doesnt matter how many times you repeat that I have defended his actions, it wont change the fact that I havent.



I was not looking for excuses at all, I was disputing a claim that the officers were scared to do their job. That is in no way defending the actions of someone who shot a copper 5 times.





Youre well wide of the mark on this one.
What are you failing to get Matty? I know i serving SGT in the Cleveland force and they are literaly shitting themselves about any crime reported were the perpatrator is anything but white. Why should that be? A criminal is a criminal. The "reason" is because people with a liberal/leftie belief get all up in arms about BLM etc etc. This is, regardless of any procedural mistakes, the cold blooded murder of a PC by a foreign national. Ok i will concede it is political dynamite this murder for any side but for once there is no need for what ifs,why fors, he said/she said. You do say the murder is shocking but you cant leave it at that you have to say incompetence etc by cops that is whataboutly all over.
El Capitan
« Reply #69 on: Today at 10:33:43 AM »
It wasnt even me that brought up the side-issue of why the gun wasnt found, Ken.



Like I say, youve got this one wrong.
RedSteel
UTB


« Reply #70 on: Today at 10:34:56 AM »
Still not released any details of the perp  :wanker:
El Capitan
« Reply #71 on: Today at 10:36:21 AM »
It was actually you that raised that subject, Ken



Quote from: nekder365 on Yesterday at 09:55:52 AM
How the fuck did he have a weapon in a police station.
nekder365
« Reply #72 on: Today at 10:44:51 AM »
Ok fair point Matty i take that bit back. I want to say soo much more about how much all this BLM equality etc affects my job but alas i cant afford the elbow. What i can say is that i am "told" to take a different approach now when dealing with ethnic "people" what i can say is that i dont care about race,creed or colour when it comes to the protection of children but it so difficult now due to ongoing issues...
El Capitan
« Reply #73 on: Today at 10:46:04 AM »
Fair enough  :like:
nekder365
« Reply #74 on: Today at 11:22:08 AM »
Has anybody seen the size of the Police Officer??
Why did'nt the weasel with the gun try to fight him instead??  Wanker....
