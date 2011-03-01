|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Uncle Marbles
Offline
Posts: 11
|
I hope that stupid comedian bitch of a split arse is happy, after her kill whitey comment
|
|
|
|
Logged
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Mickgaz
|
Sounds like the rabid racists shot their load a bit quickly on this one.
He was stopped, searched (ammunition found but not the gun), arrested and detained, so its not because the police were scared to search him
Why the gun wasnt found during the stop and search... Likely a major fuckup by the arresting officers, COVID being given as a reason / excuse. How did they find the ammunition but not the gun?
El capitan so it's the police officers fault that he's dead. You showed yourself up last weekend and here we are again. Will you ever learn I seriously doubt it
Who has said its the victims fault hes dead FFS. The killer was sat in a police station with a loaded gun that wasnt found. Of course there has been fuck ups made Mick
Yeah because of the BLM movement these poor sods are working with both hands tied behind there backs. If you can't see that then your fool.
|
|
|
|
Logged
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Bob End and his Sexy Bitch
|
Sounds like the rabid racists shot their load a bit quickly on this one.
He was stopped, searched (ammunition found but not the gun), arrested and detained, so its not because the police were scared to search him
Why the gun wasnt found during the stop and search... Likely a major fuckup by the arresting officers, COVID being given as a reason / excuse. How did they find the ammunition but not the gun?
El capitan so it's the police officers fault that he's dead. You showed yourself up last weekend and here we are again. Will you ever learn I seriously doubt it
Who has said its the victims fault hes dead FFS. The killer was sat in a police station with a loaded gun that wasnt found. Of course there has been fuck ups made Mick
Yeah because of the BLM movement these poor sods are working with both hands tied behind there backs. If you can't see that then your fool.
These threads make cob look shite. There are nearly 800,000 stop and searches in London every year. Get some facts behind you knee jerk reactions, painting every immigrant with the same brush. This bloke sounds like a billy-no-mark piece of bloody shite. Whether you like it or not, those pc sos or whatever, sound like they will have that blokes death on their conscience for the rest of their lives. The way the world works with police haters is that he could be worshipped n prison if he wasnt foreign.
Hes shit and he wont regret it because hes nuts/mashed, but the coppers mates will, unfortunately
No winners
|
|
|
|
Logged