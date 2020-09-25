Welcome,
September 25, 2020, 10:17:49 AM
News:
GET READY FOR THE PROMOTION PUSH...
Croydon policeman shot dead in custody centre
Author
Topic: Croydon policeman shot dead in custody centre (Read 49 times)
Holgateoldskool
Online
Posts: 1 377
Croydon policeman shot dead in custody centre
«
on:
Today
at 09:45:57 AM »
Police lives Matter. No doubt BLM and fellow apologists will remain largely silent.Whiever the gunman is - fucking scum
Logged
livefastdieyoung
Offline
Posts: 1 184
Re: Croydon policeman shot dead in custody centre
«
Reply #1 on:
Today
at 09:52:06 AM »
Nobody should ever not come home from work to their family. Absolutely tragic.
Let's hope the full details of this are released and lessons learnt to prevent it happening again.
Logged
nekder365
Online
Posts: 2 428
Re: Croydon policeman shot dead in custody centre
«
Reply #2 on:
Today
at 09:55:52 AM »
Ffs this is shocking. How the fuck did he have a weapon in a police station. I 2nd LFDY sentiments.....
Logged
Rutters
Online
Posts: 122
Re: Croydon policeman shot dead in custody centre
«
Reply #3 on:
Today
at 09:57:25 AM »
Coulter's Law will apply
Logged
nekder365
Online
Posts: 2 428
Re: Croydon policeman shot dead in custody centre
«
Reply #4 on:
Today
at 10:01:39 AM »
Quote from: Rutters on
Today
at 09:57:25 AM
Coulter's Law will apply
Very clever 👍👍
Logged
LEON TROTSKY
Online
Posts: 76 593
I'M LOOKING FOR SERENDIPITY......
Re: Croydon policeman shot dead in custody centre
«
Reply #5 on:
Today
at 10:05:37 AM »
ALSO A 23 YEAR OLD IN CRITICAL CONDITION AND WASN'T A POLICE FIREARM THAT WAS USED? HOW YA GET A GUN IN A CUSTODY SUITE ? MUST HAVE SHOT THE COPPER AND USED THE GUN ON HIMSELF.... WONDER WHAT COLOUR HE IS 🤔
Logged
PEACE & GOOD WILL TO ALL MEN..... KEEP THE FAITH.... ✊
Itchy_ring
Online
Posts: 1 760
Re: Croydon policeman shot dead in custody centre
«
Reply #6 on:
Today
at 10:05:42 AM »
Very sad news, total madness that he could have a gun on him inside the custody suite.
Logged
boro_boro_boro
Online
Posts: 62
Re: Croydon policeman shot dead in custody centre
«
Reply #7 on:
Today
at 10:06:54 AM »
Id bet my house its a fucking black cunt wanna be yardie.
somehow it will be made out to be the coppers fault... probably say he looked at him funny.
Logged
nekder365
Online
Posts: 2 428
Re: Croydon policeman shot dead in custody centre
«
Reply #8 on:
Today
at 10:12:23 AM »
What did he have? A Derringer up the arse??. Saying it had been searched and he was at the custody desk...
Logged
