Author Topic: Croydon policeman shot dead in custody centre  (Read 49 times)
Holgateoldskool
« on: Today at 09:45:57 AM »
Police lives Matter. No doubt BLM and fellow apologists will remain largely silent.Whiever the gunman is - fucking scum
livefastdieyoung
« Reply #1 on: Today at 09:52:06 AM »
Nobody should ever not come home from work to their family. Absolutely tragic.

Let's hope the full details of this are released and lessons learnt to prevent it happening again.
nekder365
« Reply #2 on: Today at 09:55:52 AM »
Ffs this is shocking. How the fuck did he have a weapon in a police station. I 2nd LFDY sentiments.....
Rutters
« Reply #3 on: Today at 09:57:25 AM »
Coulter's Law will apply
nekder365
« Reply #4 on: Today at 10:01:39 AM »
Quote from: Rutters on Today at 09:57:25 AM
Coulter's Law will apply

Very clever 👍👍
LEON TROTSKY
« Reply #5 on: Today at 10:05:37 AM »
ALSO  A 23 YEAR OLD IN CRITICAL CONDITION AND WASN'T A POLICE FIREARM THAT WAS USED? HOW YA GET A GUN IN A CUSTODY SUITE ? MUST HAVE SHOT THE COPPER AND USED THE GUN ON HIMSELF.... WONDER WHAT COLOUR HE IS  🤔
Itchy_ring
« Reply #6 on: Today at 10:05:42 AM »
Very sad news, total madness that he could have a gun on him inside the custody suite.  
boro_boro_boro
« Reply #7 on: Today at 10:06:54 AM »
Id bet my house its a fucking black cunt wanna be yardie.

somehow it will be made out to be the coppers fault... probably say he looked at him funny.
nekder365
« Reply #8 on: Today at 10:12:23 AM »
What did he have? A Derringer up the arse??. Saying it had been searched and he was at the custody desk...
