September 26, 2020, 09:22:16 AM
Stockton Globe
Bernie
Posts: 5 924


Yesterday at 08:28:05 AM
5 years late and about 20 million of (Public) money over budget, the Stockton Globe will open next year and has just announced the first act.

Paloma Faith.

Tickets not on sale yet, but will start at £43.

Venue holds 2000 seated (M'bro Town Hall is 1200 seated i think).

Thoughts?
RedSteel
Posts: 9 928

UTB


Reply #1 on: Yesterday at 08:30:29 AM
The budget costs aside, I'm all for any improvement to the area. Hope it generates plenty of business and gets some decent acts turning up  :like:
Bob End and his Sexy Bitch
Posts: 15 188



Reply #2 on: Yesterday at 08:51:44 AM
Quote from: RedSteel on Yesterday at 08:30:29 AM
The budget costs aside, I'm all for any improvement to the area. Hope it generates plenty of business and gets some decent acts turning up  :like:

100% 👍
nekder365
Posts: 2 450


Reply #3 on: Yesterday at 09:17:37 AM
Do not mind a bit of Paloma Faith myself. Only cost £19 to see her last year in Leeds...
Bob End and his Sexy Bitch
Posts: 15 188



Reply #4 on: Yesterday at 09:21:06 AM
Is that her that does the car adverts? She's rather good and also has other attributes, like being hot as hell.  :like:
Snoozy
Posts: 309


Reply #5 on: Yesterday at 09:27:07 AM
Was hoping for better but after all the time and money I hope it works out as should be a great asset to the area
Technician
Posts: 79


Reply #6 on: Yesterday at 09:28:04 AM
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=XlQYFqNQm58

In her undies !

  :wanker: :wanker:
nekder365
Posts: 2 450


Reply #7 on: Yesterday at 09:57:17 AM
She looks even better IRL 👅👅
Ural Quntz
Phew thats better
Posts: 7 534


Pack o cunts


Reply #8 on: Yesterday at 12:11:28 PM
She's like an ugly Billie Piper

 :alf:
Squarewheelbike
Posts: 6 945


Reply #9 on: Yesterday at 12:35:17 PM
Was looking at taking job there when refurb was announce all those years ago, don't think I'll bother now!
Squarewheelbike
Posts: 6 945


Reply #10 on: Yesterday at 12:41:33 PM
Quote from: RedSteel on Yesterday at 08:30:29 AM
The budget costs aside, I'm all for any improvement to the area. Hope it generates plenty of business and gets some decent acts turning up  :like:

Its being run by ATG one of biggest theatres owner in country, they tend to get contracted acts to play the venue's they want them to play rather than the other way. At 2,000 seats that should get decent acts, well money making acts in.
Bob End and his Sexy Bitch
Posts: 15 188



Reply #11 on: Yesterday at 12:45:11 PM
Prince Edward?

Have you watched The Windsors?  :nige: :nige:
Steboro
Posts: 3 478


Reply #12 on: Yesterday at 02:43:09 PM
I know somebody that has been involved in getting The Globe up and running and she's been at it for years.  Will be good to see it open and all the hard work put in paying off.
Jethro Tull
We need to win football matches
Posts: 10 221



Reply #13 on: Yesterday at 02:50:56 PM
They could have built a bigger' better arena for a fraction of what they've squandered' fucking ridiculous.
nekder365
Posts: 2 450


Reply #14 on: Yesterday at 02:58:20 PM
Its also going to be used for things as well. I cant see the hatred behind this. The place has a fantastic history, and a "local" landmark. If the projected £18 million a year into the local economy from the venue then its win win to me.......
Spidoolie

Posts: 49


Reply #15 on: Yesterday at 02:59:16 PM
Globe has a capacity of 3,000
Bernie
Posts: 5 924


Reply #16 on: Yesterday at 03:32:51 PM
My concern is how they are going to fill a venue of that size 2 or 3 times a week.

Will people travel from Leeds, York, Newcastle to see gigs in Stockton? 
Logged
Squarewheelbike
Posts: 6 945


Reply #17 on: Yesterday at 03:43:28 PM
My concern would be getting the gear in and out. Took a wander around there 10 odd years ago when I was on leave from ships and thought, that'll be awkward!
TerryCochranesSocks
Posts: 7 759


Pull your socks up Tel.


Reply #18 on: Yesterday at 04:39:09 PM
Quote from: Ural Quntz on Yesterday at 12:11:28 PM
She's like an ugly Billie Piper

 :alf:


So is Billie Piper
Atomic Dog
Posts: 157


Bow Wow Wow


Reply #19 on: Yesterday at 04:42:48 PM
Quote from: Squarewheelbike on Yesterday at 03:43:28 PM
My concern would be getting the gear in and out. Took a wander around there 10 odd years ago when I was on leave from ships and thought, that'll be awkward!


Just put it under your balls, in your undies . . .

Sorted 😉
nekder365
Posts: 2 450


Reply #20 on: Yesterday at 04:46:32 PM
Quote from: Atomic Dog on Yesterday at 04:42:48 PM
Quote from: Squarewheelbike on Yesterday at 03:43:28 PM
My concern would be getting the gear in and out. Took a wander around there 10 odd years ago when I was on leave from ships and thought, that'll be awkward!


Just put it under your balls, in your undies . . .

Sorted 😉

AD the Keister Meister.........Sid,Sid......
Squarewheelbike
Posts: 6 945


Reply #21 on: Yesterday at 05:15:36 PM
Quote from: Atomic Dog on Yesterday at 04:42:48 PM
Quote from: Squarewheelbike on Yesterday at 03:43:28 PM
My concern would be getting the gear in and out. Took a wander around there 10 odd years ago when I was on leave from ships and thought, that'll be awkward!


Just put it under your balls, in your undies . . .

Sorted 😉

Should've said kit of course, that said if someone could get a digital sound desk into a venue under their balls, in their pants, I'd be impressed!
CLEM FANDANGO
Posts: 15 459



Reply #22 on: Yesterday at 06:10:35 PM
Quote from: TerryCochranesSocks on Yesterday at 04:39:09 PM
Quote from: Ural Quntz on Yesterday at 12:11:28 PM
She's like an ugly Billie Piper

 :alf:


So is Billie Piper

 
Ural Quntz
Phew thats better
Posts: 7 534


Pack o cunts


Reply #23 on: Yesterday at 06:15:37 PM
Quote from: TerryCochranesSocks on Yesterday at 04:39:09 PM
Quote from: Ural Quntz on Yesterday at 12:11:28 PM
She's like an ugly Billie Piper

 :alf:


So is Billie Piper

Holds the record for longest wanking scene on TV or something

 :like:
CLEM FANDANGO
Posts: 15 459



Reply #24 on: Yesterday at 06:18:43 PM
Quote from: Ural Quntz on Yesterday at 06:15:37 PM
Quote from: TerryCochranesSocks on Yesterday at 04:39:09 PM
Quote from: Ural Quntz on Yesterday at 12:11:28 PM
She's like an ugly Billie Piper

 :alf:


So is Billie Piper

Holds the record for longest wanking scene on TV or something

 :like:

Hold my beer.










Oh.... you don't mean on an actual TV itself
Squarewheelbike
Posts: 6 945


Reply #25 on: Yesterday at 06:25:56 PM
Quote from: Ural Quntz on Yesterday at 06:15:37 PM
Quote from: TerryCochranesSocks on Yesterday at 04:39:09 PM
Quote from: Ural Quntz on Yesterday at 12:11:28 PM
She's like an ugly Billie Piper

 :alf:


So is Billie Piper

Holds the record for longest wanking scene on TV or something

 :like:

Missed that episode of Dr Who!
Jethro Tull
We need to win football matches
Posts: 10 221



Reply #26 on: Yesterday at 06:52:53 PM
Paloma Faith? I expected it to be the Royal Shakespeare company  oleary
Logged
Atomic Dog
Posts: 157


Bow Wow Wow


Reply #27 on: Yesterday at 08:26:21 PM
Quote from: nekder365 on Yesterday at 04:46:32 PM
Quote from: Atomic Dog on Yesterday at 04:42:48 PM
Quote from: Squarewheelbike on Yesterday at 03:43:28 PM
My concern would be getting the gear in and out. Took a wander around there 10 odd years ago when I was on leave from ships and thought, that'll be awkward!


Just put it under your balls, in your undies . . .

Sorted 😉

AD the Keister Meister.........Sid,Sid......


Something for the weekend Sir?

🤔💊🤔👃🤔🩲🤫

Sorted 😃😆😅😂🤣
Johnny Thunder
Posts: 12 958


Shit Stirring Cunt.


Reply #28 on: Today at 09:14:31 AM
I hope this doesn't go the same was as the Town Hall for gigs.
The last Town Hall gig I did was fuckin shite.
Fuckin place was all seater and you had to stay seated.
Absolutely zero fuckin atmosphere at a rock concert. Like being in the fuckin Odeon.



 :wanker:
