|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Spidoolie
Offline
Posts: 49
|
Globe has a capacity of 3,000
|
|
|
|
Logged
|
|
|
|
|
|
Atomic Dog
|
My concern would be getting the gear in and out. Took a wander around there 10 odd years ago when I was on leave from ships and thought, that'll be awkward!
Just put it under your balls, in your undies . . .
Sorted 😉
|
|
|
|
Logged
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Atomic Dog
|
My concern would be getting the gear in and out. Took a wander around there 10 odd years ago when I was on leave from ships and thought, that'll be awkward!
Just put it under your balls, in your undies . . .
Sorted 😉
AD the Keister Meister.........Sid,Sid......
Something for the weekend Sir?
🤔💊🤔👃🤔🩲🤫
Sorted 😃😆😅😂🤣
|
|
|
|
Logged