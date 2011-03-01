Bernie

Online



Posts: 5 922





Posts: 5 922 Stockton Globe « on: Today at 08:28:05 AM » 5 years late and about 20 million of (Public) money over budget, the Stockton Globe will open next year and has just announced the first act.



Paloma Faith.



Tickets not on sale yet, but will start at £43.



Venue holds 2000 seated (M'bro Town Hall is 1200 seated i think).



Thoughts? Logged Join The Campaign To Get LITTLEJOHN a Knighthood.

RedSteel

Online



Posts: 9 924



UTB





Posts: 9 924UTB Re: Stockton Globe « Reply #1 on: Today at 08:30:29 AM » The budget costs aside, I'm all for any improvement to the area. Hope it generates plenty of business and gets some decent acts turning up Logged

nekder365

Offline



Posts: 2 441





Posts: 2 441 Re: Stockton Globe « Reply #3 on: Today at 09:17:37 AM » Do not mind a bit of Paloma Faith myself. Only cost £19 to see her last year in Leeds... Logged

Snoozy

Online



Posts: 307





Posts: 307 Re: Stockton Globe « Reply #5 on: Today at 09:27:07 AM » Was hoping for better but after all the time and money I hope it works out as should be a great asset to the area Logged

nekder365

Offline



Posts: 2 441





Posts: 2 441 Re: Stockton Globe « Reply #7 on: Today at 09:57:17 AM » She looks even better IRL 👅👅 Logged

Ural Quntz



Offline



Posts: 7 529





Pack o cunts





Phew thats betterPosts: 7 529Pack o cunts Re: Stockton Globe « Reply #8 on: Today at 12:11:28 PM »



She's like an ugly Billie Piper Logged "football is an art form and I just want to sit next to the prettiest girl in the room" - Capio 2018

Squarewheelbike

Online



Posts: 6 941





Posts: 6 941 Re: Stockton Globe « Reply #9 on: Today at 12:35:17 PM » Was looking at taking job there when refurb was announce all those years ago, don't think I'll bother now! Logged

Squarewheelbike

Online



Posts: 6 941





Posts: 6 941 Re: Stockton Globe « Reply #10 on: Today at 12:41:33 PM » Quote from: RedSteel on Today at 08:30:29 AM

The budget costs aside, I'm all for any improvement to the area. Hope it generates plenty of business and gets some decent acts turning up

Its being run by ATG one of biggest theatres owner in country, they tend to get contracted acts to play the venue's they want them to play rather than the other way. At 2,000 seats that should get decent acts, well money making acts in. Its being run by ATG one of biggest theatres owner in country, they tend to get contracted acts to play the venue's they want them to play rather than the other way. At 2,000 seats that should get decent acts, well money making acts in. Logged

Steboro

Offline



Posts: 3 478





Posts: 3 478 Re: Stockton Globe « Reply #12 on: Today at 02:43:09 PM » I know somebody that has been involved in getting The Globe up and running and she's been at it for years. Will be good to see it open and all the hard work put in paying off. Logged

Jethro Tull



Offline



Posts: 10 220







We need to win football matchesPosts: 10 220 Re: Stockton Globe « Reply #13 on: Today at 02:50:56 PM » They could have built a bigger' better arena for a fraction of what they've squandered' fucking ridiculous. Logged All about fine margins.We are what we are.It is what it is.

nekder365

Offline



Posts: 2 441





Posts: 2 441 Re: Stockton Globe « Reply #14 on: Today at 02:58:20 PM » Its also going to be used for things as well. I cant see the hatred behind this. The place has a fantastic history, and a "local" landmark. If the projected £18 million a year into the local economy from the venue then its win win to me....... Logged

Spidoolie

Offline



Posts: 49





Posts: 49 Re: Stockton Globe « Reply #15 on: Today at 02:59:16 PM » Globe has a capacity of 3,000

Logged

Bernie

Online



Posts: 5 922





Posts: 5 922 Re: Stockton Globe « Reply #16 on: Today at 03:32:51 PM »



Will people travel from Leeds, York, Newcastle to see gigs in Stockton? My concern is how they are going to fill a venue of that size 2 or 3 times a week.Will people travel from Leeds, York, Newcastle to see gigs in Stockton? Logged Join The Campaign To Get LITTLEJOHN a Knighthood.