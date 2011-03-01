Welcome,
September 25, 2020, 03:56:14 PM
Stockton Globe
Topic: Stockton Globe (Read 233 times)
Bernie
Posts: 5 922
Stockton Globe
«
on:
Today
at 08:28:05 AM »
5 years late and about 20 million of (Public) money over budget, the Stockton Globe will open next year and has just announced the first act.
Paloma Faith.
Tickets not on sale yet, but will start at £43.
Venue holds 2000 seated (M'bro Town Hall is 1200 seated i think).
Thoughts?
RedSteel
Posts: 9 924
UTB
Re: Stockton Globe
«
Reply #1 on:
Today
at 08:30:29 AM »
The budget costs aside, I'm all for any improvement to the area. Hope it generates plenty of business and gets some decent acts turning up
Bob End and his Sexy Bitch
Posts: 15 181
Re: Stockton Globe
«
Reply #2 on:
Today
at 08:51:44 AM »
Quote from: RedSteel on
Today
at 08:30:29 AM
The budget costs aside, I'm all for any improvement to the area. Hope it generates plenty of business and gets some decent acts turning up
100% 👍
nekder365
Posts: 2 441
Re: Stockton Globe
«
Reply #3 on:
Today
at 09:17:37 AM »
Do not mind a bit of Paloma Faith myself. Only cost £19 to see her last year in Leeds...
Bob End and his Sexy Bitch
Posts: 15 181
Re: Stockton Globe
«
Reply #4 on:
Today
at 09:21:06 AM »
Is that her that does the car adverts? She's rather good and also has other attributes, like being hot as hell.
Snoozy
Posts: 307
Re: Stockton Globe
«
Reply #5 on:
Today
at 09:27:07 AM »
Was hoping for better but after all the time and money I hope it works out as should be a great asset to the area
Technician
Posts: 79
Re: Stockton Globe
«
Reply #6 on:
Today
at 09:28:04 AM »
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=XlQYFqNQm58
In her undies !
nekder365
Posts: 2 441
Re: Stockton Globe
«
Reply #7 on:
Today
at 09:57:17 AM »
She looks even better IRL 👅👅
Ural Quntz
Phew thats better
Posts: 7 529
Pack o cunts
Re: Stockton Globe
«
Reply #8 on:
Today
at 12:11:28 PM »
She's like an ugly Billie Piper
Squarewheelbike
Posts: 6 941
Re: Stockton Globe
«
Reply #9 on:
Today
at 12:35:17 PM »
Was looking at taking job there when refurb was announce all those years ago, don't think I'll bother now!
Squarewheelbike
Posts: 6 941
Re: Stockton Globe
«
Reply #10 on:
Today
at 12:41:33 PM »
Quote from: RedSteel on
Today
at 08:30:29 AM
The budget costs aside, I'm all for any improvement to the area. Hope it generates plenty of business and gets some decent acts turning up
Its being run by ATG one of biggest theatres owner in country, they tend to get contracted acts to play the venue's they want them to play rather than the other way. At 2,000 seats that should get decent acts, well money making acts in.
Bob End and his Sexy Bitch
Posts: 15 181
Re: Stockton Globe
«
Reply #11 on:
Today
at 12:45:11 PM »
Prince Edward?
Have you watched The Windsors?
Steboro
Posts: 3 478
Re: Stockton Globe
«
Reply #12 on:
Today
at 02:43:09 PM »
I know somebody that has been involved in getting The Globe up and running and she's been at it for years. Will be good to see it open and all the hard work put in paying off.
Jethro Tull
We need to win football matches
Posts: 10 220
Re: Stockton Globe
«
Reply #13 on:
Today
at 02:50:56 PM »
They could have built a bigger' better arena for a fraction of what they've squandered' fucking ridiculous.
nekder365
Posts: 2 441
Re: Stockton Globe
«
Reply #14 on:
Today
at 02:58:20 PM »
Its also going to be used for things as well. I cant see the hatred behind this. The place has a fantastic history, and a "local" landmark. If the projected £18 million a year into the local economy from the venue then its win win to me.......
Spidoolie
Posts: 49
Re: Stockton Globe
«
Reply #15 on:
Today
at 02:59:16 PM »
Globe has a capacity of 3,000
Bernie
Posts: 5 922
Re: Stockton Globe
«
Reply #16 on:
Today
at 03:32:51 PM »
My concern is how they are going to fill a venue of that size 2 or 3 times a week.
Will people travel from Leeds, York, Newcastle to see gigs in Stockton?
Squarewheelbike
Posts: 6 941
Re: Stockton Globe
«
Reply #17 on:
Today
at 03:43:28 PM »
My concern would be getting the gear in and out. Took a wander around there 10 odd years ago when I was on leave from ships and thought, that'll be awkward!
