Bernie

« on: Today at 08:07:41 AM »



Murder rate 10 times that of Germany !



Don't expect this to be in the MSM anytime soon



https://www.spectator.co.uk/article/swedens-crime-problem-has-become-too-big-to-ignore/amp?fbclid=IwAR1UWBBoh5PjmhwEucfvuB4PSd2-LzkzdisiRAYJGLLueUAn69LJ7LyYLto Funny how when Baddad is waxing lyrical over the road about what a utopia Sweden is, how great his holiday home there is, and how we should all go there regularly, he fails to mention what crime infested shit holes it's cities have become thanks to mass muslim immigration.Murder rate 10 times that of Germany !Don't expect this to be in the MSM anytime soon

livefastdieyoung

Re: Sweden « Reply #1 on: Today at 08:11:02 AM » Have a Swedish friend who has an apartment in Stockholm and he was fuming about the rising crime rate and no go areas about five years ago so good knows how bad it will be now. A perfect example of how to ruin a place with uncontrolled immigration.

RedSteel

Re: Sweden « Reply #2 on: Today at 08:22:24 AM » Only way to solve it is through the ballot box and try solve it like we are trying to do. The next 2yrs we will see if the tories have the voter backs.

nekder365

Re: Sweden « Reply #3 on: Today at 08:55:49 AM » Quote from: RedSteel on Today at 08:22:24 AM Only way to solve it is through the ballot box and try solve it like we are trying to do. The next 2yrs we will see if the tories have the voter backs.



Rather have 10 dingy wallers than 1 fucking Baddad.....