Welcome, Guest. Please login or register.
September 25, 2020, 05:40:24 PM
Home Help Search Login Register

News: GET READY FOR THE PROMOTION PUSH...

Pages: [1]   Go Down
« previous next »
Print
Author Topic: Sweden  (Read 180 times)
Bernie
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 5 922


View Profile
« on: Today at 08:07:41 AM »
Funny how when Baddad is waxing lyrical over the road about what a utopia Sweden is, how great his holiday home there is, and how we should all go there regularly, he fails to mention what crime infested shit holes it's cities have become thanks to mass muslim immigration.

Murder rate 10 times that of Germany !  lost

Don't expect this to be in the MSM anytime soon

https://www.spectator.co.uk/article/swedens-crime-problem-has-become-too-big-to-ignore/amp?fbclid=IwAR1UWBBoh5PjmhwEucfvuB4PSd2-LzkzdisiRAYJGLLueUAn69LJ7LyYLto
Logged
Join The Campaign To Get LITTLEJOHN a Knighthood.
livefastdieyoung
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 1 188


View Profile
« Reply #1 on: Today at 08:11:02 AM »
Have a Swedish friend who has an apartment in Stockholm and he was fuming about the rising crime rate and no go areas about five years ago so good knows how bad it will be now. A perfect example of how to ruin a place with uncontrolled immigration.
Logged
RedSteel
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 9 924

UTB


View Profile
« Reply #2 on: Today at 08:22:24 AM »
Only way to solve it is through the ballot box and try solve it like we are trying to do. The next 2yrs we will see if the tories have the voter backs.
Logged
nekder365
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 2 446


View Profile
« Reply #3 on: Today at 08:55:49 AM »
Quote from: RedSteel on Today at 08:22:24 AM
Only way to solve it is through the ballot box and try solve it like we are trying to do. The next 2yrs we will see if the tories have the voter backs.

Rather have 10 dingy wallers than 1 fucking Baddad.....
Logged
Muff Diver
**
Offline Offline

Posts: 88


View Profile
« Reply #4 on: Today at 08:59:01 AM »
Quote from: nekder365 on Today at 08:55:49 AM
Quote from: RedSteel on Today at 08:22:24 AM
Only way to solve it is through the ballot box and try solve it like we are trying to do. The next 2yrs we will see if the tories have the voter backs.

Rather have 10 dingy wallers than 1 fucking Baddad.....

Not when they're raping your daughters or blowing your cities up though.
Logged
No Muff Too Tuff.
We Dive at Five.
Wee_Willie
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 9 379



View Profile
« Reply #5 on: Today at 03:59:41 PM »
Their press must use the BBC blueprint on censorship and selectivity
Logged
nekder365
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 2 446


View Profile
« Reply #6 on: Today at 04:56:03 PM »
Quote from: Muff Diver on Today at 08:59:01 AM
Quote from: nekder365 on Today at 08:55:49 AM
Quote from: RedSteel on Today at 08:22:24 AM
Only way to solve it is through the ballot box and try solve it like we are trying to do. The next 2yrs we will see if the tories have the voter backs.

Rather have 10 dingy wallers than 1 fucking Baddad.....

Not when they're raping your daughters or blowing your cities up though.

Ooofff...That's me told........
Logged
Pages: [1]   Go Up
Print
« previous next »
Jump to:  



Login with username, password and session length

Powered by MySQL Powered by PHP Powered by SMF 1.1.11 | SMF © 2006-2009, Simple Machines LLC Valid XHTML 1.0! Valid CSS!
 