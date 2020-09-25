Welcome,
September 25, 2020, 05:40:24 PM
Sweden
Author
Topic: Sweden (Read 180 times)
Bernie
Posts: 5 922
Sweden
Today
at 08:07:41 AM »
Funny how when Baddad is waxing lyrical over the road about what a utopia Sweden is, how great his holiday home there is, and how we should all go there regularly, he fails to mention what crime infested shit holes it's cities have become thanks to mass muslim immigration.
Murder rate 10 times that of Germany !
Don't expect this to be in the MSM anytime soon
https://www.spectator.co.uk/article/swedens-crime-problem-has-become-too-big-to-ignore/amp?fbclid=IwAR1UWBBoh5PjmhwEucfvuB4PSd2-LzkzdisiRAYJGLLueUAn69LJ7LyYLto
livefastdieyoung
Posts: 1 188
Re: Sweden
Today
at 08:11:02 AM »
Have a Swedish friend who has an apartment in Stockholm and he was fuming about the rising crime rate and no go areas about five years ago so good knows how bad it will be now. A perfect example of how to ruin a place with uncontrolled immigration.
RedSteel
Posts: 9 924
UTB
Re: Sweden
Today
at 08:22:24 AM »
Only way to solve it is through the ballot box and try solve it like we are trying to do. The next 2yrs we will see if the tories have the voter backs.
nekder365
Posts: 2 446
Re: Sweden
Today
at 08:55:49 AM »
Quote from: RedSteel on
Today
at 08:22:24 AM
Only way to solve it is through the ballot box and try solve it like we are trying to do. The next 2yrs we will see if the tories have the voter backs.
Rather have 10 dingy wallers than 1 fucking Baddad.....
Muff Diver
Posts: 88
Re: Sweden
Today
at 08:59:01 AM »
Quote from: nekder365 on
Today
at 08:55:49 AM
Quote from: RedSteel on
Today
at 08:22:24 AM
Only way to solve it is through the ballot box and try solve it like we are trying to do. The next 2yrs we will see if the tories have the voter backs.
Rather have 10 dingy wallers than 1 fucking Baddad.....
Not when they're raping your daughters or blowing your cities up though.
Wee_Willie
Posts: 9 379
Re: Sweden
Today
at 03:59:41 PM »
Their press must use the BBC blueprint on censorship and selectivity
nekder365
Posts: 2 446
Re: Sweden
Today
at 04:56:03 PM »
Quote from: Muff Diver on
Today
at 08:59:01 AM
Quote from: nekder365 on
Today
at 08:55:49 AM
Quote from: RedSteel on
Today
at 08:22:24 AM
Only way to solve it is through the ballot box and try solve it like we are trying to do. The next 2yrs we will see if the tories have the voter backs.
Rather have 10 dingy wallers than 1 fucking Baddad.....
Not when they're raping your daughters or blowing your cities up though.
Ooofff...That's me told........
