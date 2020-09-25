Welcome,
September 25, 2020, 08:16:20 AM
ComeOnBoro.com Message Board
ComeOnBoro.com
ComeOnBoro.com Message Board
Sweden
Author
Topic: Sweden
Bernie
Posts: 5 913
Sweden
Today
at 08:07:41 AM »
Funny how when Baddad is waxing lyrical over the road about what a utopia Sweden is, how great his holiday home there is, and how we should all go there regularly, he fails to mention what crime infested shit holes it's cities have become thanks to mass muslim immigration.
Murder rate 10 times that of Germany !
Don't expect this to be in the MSM anytime soon
https://www.spectator.co.uk/article/swedens-crime-problem-has-become-too-big-to-ignore/amp?fbclid=IwAR1UWBBoh5PjmhwEucfvuB4PSd2-LzkzdisiRAYJGLLueUAn69LJ7LyYLto
livefastdieyoung
Posts: 1 178
Re: Sweden
Today
at 08:11:02 AM »
Have a Swedish friend who has an apartment in Stockholm and he was fuming about the rising crime rate and no go areas about five years ago so good knows how bad it will be now. A perfect example of how to ruin a place with uncontrolled immigration.
