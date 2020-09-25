Welcome, Guest. Please login or register.
Topic: Sweden
Funny how when Baddad is waxing lyrical over the road about what a utopia Sweden is, how great his holiday home there is, and how we should all go there regularly, he fails to mention what crime infested shit holes it's cities have become thanks to mass muslim immigration.

Murder rate 10 times that of Germany !  lost

Don't expect this to be in the MSM anytime soon

https://www.spectator.co.uk/article/swedens-crime-problem-has-become-too-big-to-ignore/amp?fbclid=IwAR1UWBBoh5PjmhwEucfvuB4PSd2-LzkzdisiRAYJGLLueUAn69LJ7LyYLto
Have a Swedish friend who has an apartment in Stockholm and he was fuming about the rising crime rate and no go areas about five years ago so good knows how bad it will be now. A perfect example of how to ruin a place with uncontrolled immigration.
