Welcome, Guest. Please login or register.
September 26, 2020, 01:46:34 AM
Home Help Search Login Register

News: GET READY FOR THE PROMOTION PUSH...

Pages: [1]   Go Down
« previous next »
Print
Author Topic: "Our" Steph  (Read 750 times)
Bernie
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 5 924


View Profile
« on: Yesterday at 08:05:07 AM »
New show doing even worse than the last one

https://www.dailymail.co.uk/tvshowbiz/article-8770837/Steph-McGoverns-Packed-Lunch-hit-ratings-blow-just-weeks-relaunch.html#comments

some of the comments  charles

Looks like a cross between buzz lightyear and myra hindley . Zero talent, annoying and embarrassing show. Not a surprise at all. Only an insane person could have commissioned this drivel in the first place . She was always a bbc box ticker with no talent

 
Logged
Join The Campaign To Get LITTLEJOHN a Knighthood.
livefastdieyoung
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 1 188


View Profile
« Reply #1 on: Yesterday at 08:08:29 AM »
Still one of ours though so we should be defending her.
Logged
RedSteel
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 9 924

UTB


View Profile
« Reply #2 on: Yesterday at 08:16:18 AM »
One of our own, good luck to her, though it looks like it will get canned before long. Bit harsh saying it was tick boxing on the beeb, she was suited to that slot.
Logged
Bernie
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 5 924


View Profile
« Reply #3 on: Yesterday at 08:18:23 AM »
Quote from: livefastdieyoung on Yesterday at 08:08:29 AM
Still one of ours though so we should be defending her.

Bollocks. She's dreadful. The fact she was born on Teesside means fuck all.
Logged
Join The Campaign To Get LITTLEJOHN a Knighthood.
boro_boro_boro
**
Offline Offline

Posts: 61


View Profile
« Reply #4 on: Yesterday at 08:23:37 AM »
cant stand her personally... Loud and brash and very shouty... always turned her off when she was on the Beeb and cant think of anything worse than her own show.

Looks like Phil Stamp in drag
Logged
livefastdieyoung
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 1 188


View Profile
« Reply #5 on: Yesterday at 08:23:41 AM »
Quote from: Bernie on Yesterday at 08:18:23 AM
Quote from: livefastdieyoung on Yesterday at 08:08:29 AM
Still one of ours though so we should be defending her.

Bollocks. She's dreadful. The fact she was born on Teesside means fuck all.

Still shouldn't support her getting abuse. At the end of the day she is a sound Boro lass who promotes the area.
Logged
RedSteel
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 9 924

UTB


View Profile
« Reply #6 on: Yesterday at 08:24:53 AM »
Dreadful at perhaps being a talk show host Bernie but I liked her on breakfast time. She has talent and being local should always be backed.
Logged
Bernie
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 5 924


View Profile
« Reply #7 on: Yesterday at 08:31:40 AM »
Quote from: boro_boro_boro on Yesterday at 08:23:37 AM
cant stand her personally... Loud and brash and very shouty... 

I always feel she massively puts on her Boro accent. Becomes tiresome, and she puts us in a bad light to the rest of the country.

To them it would be like us watching someone from, say, somerset who was constantly banging on about cider, The Wurzels and saying "Ohhh arrggghh my lubber"    souey
Novely at first, irritating after 5 mins.

The viewing figures speak for themselves.

Incidentally i hear the commissioning editor at Ch4 in Leeds is her best mate......... souey
Logged
Join The Campaign To Get LITTLEJOHN a Knighthood.
nekder365
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 2 446


View Profile
« Reply #8 on: Yesterday at 08:59:01 AM »
You could always move Bernie. Some nice "bedsits" at a place called Digitas.........
Logged
Bernie
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 5 924


View Profile
« Reply #9 on: Yesterday at 08:59:57 AM »
Quote from: nekder365 on Yesterday at 08:59:01 AM
You could always move Bernie. Some nice "bedsits" at a place called Digitas.........

  :wanker:
Logged
Join The Campaign To Get LITTLEJOHN a Knighthood.
nekder365
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 2 446


View Profile
« Reply #10 on: Yesterday at 09:12:54 AM »
Ok i will admit not a big fan of Steph (tv persona dont know her personaly) but i would rather listen to her rabbitt on about Boro then certain other "self appointed" ambassadors from otr.......
Logged
Rutters
***
Offline Offline

Posts: 122


View Profile
« Reply #11 on: Yesterday at 09:20:46 AM »
Quote from: RedSteel on Yesterday at 08:16:18 AM
One of our own, good luck to her, though it looks like it will get canned before long. Bit harsh saying it was tick boxing on the beeb, she was suited to that slot.

I see what you did there mcl
Logged
Bill Buxton
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 4 593


View Profile
« Reply #12 on: Yesterday at 09:45:34 AM »
I've hardly watched anything she has done. What's all this about " one of our own " ? She appears totally bereft of talent.
Logged
tunstall
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 3 788


View Profile
« Reply #13 on: Yesterday at 09:48:32 AM »
Quote from: Bill Buxton on Yesterday at 09:45:34 AM
I've hardly watched anything she has done. What's all this about " one of our own " ? She appears totally bereft of talent.

you've answered your own question there mate

:homer:
Logged
nekder365
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 2 446


View Profile
« Reply #14 on: Yesterday at 09:49:01 AM »
So was Phil Whelan once.....
Logged
Itchy_ring
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 1 764


View Profile
« Reply #15 on: Yesterday at 10:11:18 AM »
Said before that doesn't do anything for me as a presenter but fair play to her she's done very well for herself, yes she got a break because the BBC wanted some regional accents but still had to work hard to be the one they decided to push forward.
Logged
nekder365
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 2 446


View Profile
« Reply #16 on: Yesterday at 10:15:21 AM »
Is she preggers? If not she has certainly packed away a few lunches lately?.....
Logged
Jethro Tull
We need to win football matches
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 10 221



View Profile
« Reply #17 on: Yesterday at 10:18:41 AM »
She's no worse than fuckers like Denise Welsh and her boring cronies.
Logged
All about fine margins.We are what we are.It is what it is.
Bill Buxton
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 4 593


View Profile
« Reply #18 on: Yesterday at 10:37:55 AM »
Quote from: Jethro Tull on Yesterday at 10:18:41 AM
She's no worse than fuckers like Denise Welsh and her boring cronies.

Agree.They are all a load of overpaid shite.
Logged
Holgateoldskool
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 1 382


View Profile
« Reply #19 on: Yesterday at 11:35:21 AM »
The lass always does her bit to talk up the area - fair play to her. Not tried to lose or alter her accent- good on her despite complaints. Her current programmes? No interest so cant comment. To me, her style is best suited to consumer type programmes.

Cant understand why she gets the flak she does on here.
Logged
Micksgrill
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 982


View Profile
« Reply #20 on: Yesterday at 12:04:08 PM »
Dont givextwo hoots where she is from, she is shite as a TV presenter..an amateur. But she ticks a box for bbc in their diversity programme and prob gets a  nice earner from it
Logged
Ural Quntz
Phew thats better
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 7 534


Pack o cunts


View Profile
« Reply #21 on: Yesterday at 12:07:17 PM »
Quote from: nekder365 on Yesterday at 10:15:21 AM
Is she preggers? If not she has certainly packed away a few lunches lately?.....

Could be - if they didn't wash the turkey baster out after last time...
Logged
"football is an art form and I just want to sit next to the prettiest girl in the room" - Capio 2018
Minge
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 9 674

Superstar


View Profile
« Reply #22 on: Yesterday at 12:24:17 PM »
She has to be the ugly man one of the lezzy relationship surely
Logged
PoliteDwarf
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 9 597


Not big and not clever


View Profile
« Reply #23 on: Yesterday at 12:37:25 PM »
I didn't mind her when she read the business news on radio 5.  She's definitely more appealing when you can't see her on the wireless.
Logged
CoB scum
Atomic Dog
***
Online Online

Posts: 158


Bow Wow Wow


View Profile
« Reply #24 on: Yesterday at 02:46:26 PM »
Quote from: Bill Buxton on Yesterday at 09:45:34 AM
I've hardly watched anything she has done. What's all this about " one of our own " ? She appears totally bereft of talent.

Correct. 👏👏👏

The iota of talent She does have . .  .

 is Her remarkable ability to be able to look like Mrs Punch.....

Or that scary puppet off Saw (Can't think of it's name), the one on the tricycle.
Logged
TerryCochranesSocks
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 7 759


Pull your socks up Tel.


View Profile
« Reply #25 on: Yesterday at 02:52:35 PM »
Quote from: Minge on Yesterday at 12:24:17 PM
She has to be the ugly man one of the lezzy relationship surely


She's a lezzer !!!????
 mick
Logged
I fuckin' hate smart-arsed signatures
Johnny Thunder
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 12 955


Shit Stirring Cunt.


View Profile
« Reply #26 on: Yesterday at 03:05:36 PM »
Quote from: Bernie on Yesterday at 08:05:07 AM
New show doing even worse than the last one

https://www.dailymail.co.uk/tvshowbiz/article-8770837/Steph-McGoverns-Packed-Lunch-hit-ratings-blow-just-weeks-relaunch.html#comments

some of the comments  charles

Looks like a cross between buzz lightyear and myra hindley . Zero talent, annoying and embarrassing show. Not a surprise at all. Only an insane person could have commissioned this drivel in the first place . She was always a bbc box licker with no talent

 




 jc
Logged
Goldby is a fuckin flouncing cunt.
nekder365
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 2 446


View Profile
« Reply #27 on: Yesterday at 03:16:10 PM »
Quote from: TerryCochranesSocks on Yesterday at 02:52:35 PM
Quote from: Minge on Yesterday at 12:24:17 PM
She has to be the ugly man one of the lezzy relationship surely


She's a lezzer !!!????
 mick

Strap yourself in Terry....They have a baby as well!!...........
Logged
PoliteDwarf
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 9 597


Not big and not clever


View Profile
« Reply #28 on: Yesterday at 03:24:17 PM »
Quote from: TerryCochranesSocks on Yesterday at 02:52:35 PM
Quote from: Minge on Yesterday at 12:24:17 PM
She has to be the ugly man one of the lezzy relationship surely


She's a lezzer !!!????
 mick

"Lesser" 
Logged
CoB scum
CLEM FANDANGO
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 15 459



View Profile
« Reply #29 on: Yesterday at 06:20:57 PM »
She hurts my eyes and ears.

 :unlike:
Logged
Official COB Prediction League Winner 2017/18/19/20
Official CLEM vs THUNDER Winner 2016/17/18/19/20/INFINITY
COB 2020 Battlenips: PEOPLE'S Champion
Squarewheelbike
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 6 945


View Profile
« Reply #30 on: Yesterday at 06:24:16 PM »
Did a cracking job of hosting HIGNFY!
Logged
CLEM FANDANGO
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 15 459



View Profile
« Reply #31 on: Yesterday at 06:49:24 PM »
Quote from: Squarewheelbike on Yesterday at 06:24:16 PM
Did a cracking job of hosting HIGNFY!

Always with a few Boro/ parmo stereotypical comments thrown in.

 souey

She's bang average and only gets gigs because she is a clam jouster with a different accent.

 oleary
Logged
Official COB Prediction League Winner 2017/18/19/20
Official CLEM vs THUNDER Winner 2016/17/18/19/20/INFINITY
COB 2020 Battlenips: PEOPLE'S Champion
Ural Quntz
Phew thats better
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 7 534


Pack o cunts


View Profile
« Reply #32 on: Yesterday at 07:10:13 PM »
Quote from: CLEM FANDANGO on Yesterday at 06:49:24 PM
Quote from: Squarewheelbike on Yesterday at 06:24:16 PM
Did a cracking job of hosting HIGNFY!

Always with a few Boro/ parmo stereotypical comments thrown in.

 souey

She's bang average and only gets gigs because she is a clam jouster with a different accent.

 oleary

Like all lezzers and gays a lefty as well

 :redcard:
Logged
"football is an art form and I just want to sit next to the prettiest girl in the room" - Capio 2018
Minge
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 9 674

Superstar


View Profile
« Reply #33 on: Yesterday at 08:14:58 PM »
Cant remember seeing a lesbian looking like her on xhamster
Logged
El Capitan
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 43 110


View Profile
« Reply #34 on: Yesterday at 08:20:18 PM »
I like her  :like:
Logged
Rob Nichols ruined my life.
CLEM FANDANGO
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 15 459



View Profile
« Reply #35 on: Yesterday at 08:59:56 PM »
Quote from: El Capitan on Yesterday at 08:20:18 PM
I like her  :like:

What a fucking surprise.

 mcl
Logged
Official COB Prediction League Winner 2017/18/19/20
Official CLEM vs THUNDER Winner 2016/17/18/19/20/INFINITY
COB 2020 Battlenips: PEOPLE'S Champion
El Capitan
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 43 110


View Profile
« Reply #36 on: Yesterday at 09:01:21 PM »
I bet she reads the Guardian  :bc:
Logged
Rob Nichols ruined my life.
Bob_Ender
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 582


View Profile
« Reply #37 on: Yesterday at 09:34:11 PM »
She's a treasure,she's no Laura k,but...when she interviewed Trump she had the balls to ask about his hair.On yow tube,(fuck knows how t do links) but worth watchin .
Logged
"Success is the ability to go from one failure to another with no loss of enthusiasm."
Atomic Dog
***
Online Online

Posts: 158


Bow Wow Wow


View Profile
« Reply #38 on: Yesterday at 09:53:00 PM »
Quote from: Bob_Ender on Yesterday at 09:34:11 PM
She's a treasure,she's no Laura k,but...when she interviewed Trump she had the balls to ask about his hair.On yow tube,(fuck knows how t do links) but worth watchin .


Bit rich from her mocking anybody's appearance . . .

🙄
Logged
CLEM FANDANGO
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 15 459



View Profile
« Reply #39 on: Yesterday at 09:55:09 PM »
Quote from: El Capitan on Yesterday at 09:01:21 PM
I bet she reads the Guardian  :bc:

I bet she rolls it up and shoves it up her wife's fanny.

 mick
Logged
Official COB Prediction League Winner 2017/18/19/20
Official CLEM vs THUNDER Winner 2016/17/18/19/20/INFINITY
COB 2020 Battlenips: PEOPLE'S Champion
El Capitan
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 43 110


View Profile
« Reply #40 on: Yesterday at 10:00:28 PM »
Logged
Rob Nichols ruined my life.
Flar
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 5 470

I can see Deidre now Lorraine has gone


View Profile
« Reply #41 on: Yesterday at 10:04:21 PM »
Quote from: CLEM FANDANGO on Yesterday at 09:55:09 PM
Quote from: El Capitan on Yesterday at 09:01:21 PM
I bet she reads the Guardian  :bc:

I bet she rolls it up and shoves it up her wife's fanny.

 mick

My mate used to do a trick where he would roll Up a broadsheet, strip naked, and grip the rolled up paper with his arse cheeks.

He would then set fire to it, and just before it burnt his arse he would dive into a swimming pool shouting THE FIRE, THE FIRE
Logged
Ural Quntz
Phew thats better
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 7 534


Pack o cunts


View Profile
« Reply #42 on: Yesterday at 11:21:41 PM »
Quote from: Flar on Yesterday at 10:04:21 PM
Quote from: CLEM FANDANGO on Yesterday at 09:55:09 PM
Quote from: El Capitan on Yesterday at 09:01:21 PM
I bet she reads the Guardian  :bc:

I bet she rolls it up and shoves it up her wife's fanny.

 mick

My mate used to do a trick where he would roll Up a broadsheet, strip naked, and grip the rolled up paper with his arse cheeks.

He would then set fire to it, and just before it burnt his arse he would dive into a swimming pool shouting THE FIRE, THE FIRE

A good friend to have...
Logged
"football is an art form and I just want to sit next to the prettiest girl in the room" - Capio 2018
thicko
***
Offline Offline

Posts: 119

Seriously thick...


View Profile
« Reply #43 on: Yesterday at 11:54:34 PM »
Stephen McG or Quagmire's dad...
Logged
Bobupanddown
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 4 214


View Profile
« Reply #44 on: Today at 12:21:27 AM »
Women - tick
Dyke - tick
Provincial - tick
Talentless - tick
Ugly - tick

She's BBC gold.
Logged
Quote from: towz on March 27, 2020, 11:08:29 AM
There is nothing socialist about China
Bob End and his Sexy Bitch
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 15 184



View Profile
« Reply #45 on: Today at 12:27:14 AM »
Quote from: Bobupanddown on Today at 12:21:27 AM
Women - tick
Dyke - tick
Provincial - tick
Talentless - tick
Ugly - tick

She's BBC gold.


I thought that was you...
Logged
CLEM FANDANGO
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 15 459



View Profile
« Reply #46 on: Today at 12:58:21 AM »
Quote from: Bob End and his Sexy Bitch on Today at 12:27:14 AM
Quote from: Bobupanddown on Today at 12:21:27 AM
Women - tick
Dyke - tick
Provincial - tick
Talentless - tick
Ugly - tick

She's BBC gold.


I thought that was you...

Please step away from the Bells.

 
Logged
Official COB Prediction League Winner 2017/18/19/20
Official CLEM vs THUNDER Winner 2016/17/18/19/20/INFINITY
COB 2020 Battlenips: PEOPLE'S Champion
Pages: [1]   Go Up
Print
« previous next »
Jump to:  



Login with username, password and session length

Powered by MySQL Powered by PHP Powered by SMF 1.1.11 | SMF © 2006-2009, Simple Machines LLC Valid XHTML 1.0! Valid CSS!
 