Bernie

Posts: 5 924 "Our" Steph « on: Yesterday at 08:05:07 AM »



https://www.dailymail.co.uk/tvshowbiz/article-8770837/Steph-McGoverns-Packed-Lunch-hit-ratings-blow-just-weeks-relaunch.html#comments



some of the comments



Looks like a cross between buzz lightyear and myra hindley . Zero talent, annoying and embarrassing show. Not a surprise at all. Only an insane person could have commissioned this drivel in the first place . She was always a bbc box ticker with no talent



New show doing even worse than the last one

livefastdieyoung

Still one of ours though so we should be defending her.

RedSteel

UTB





One of our own, good luck to her, though it looks like it will get canned before long. Bit harsh saying it was tick boxing on the beeb, she was suited to that slot.

boro_boro_boro

cant stand her personally... Loud and brash and very shouty... always turned her off when she was on the Beeb and cant think of anything worse than her own show.



Looks like Phil Stamp in drag

RedSteel

UTB





Dreadful at perhaps being a talk show host Bernie but I liked her on breakfast time. She has talent and being local should always be backed.

Bernie

Posts: 5 924 Re: "Our" Steph « Reply #7 on: Yesterday at 08:31:40 AM » Quote from: boro_boro_boro on Yesterday at 08:23:37 AM cant stand her personally... Loud and brash and very shouty...



I always feel she massively puts on her Boro accent. Becomes tiresome, and she puts us in a bad light to the rest of the country.



To them it would be like us watching someone from, say, somerset who was constantly banging on about cider, The Wurzels and saying "Ohhh arrggghh my lubber"

Novely at first, irritating after 5 mins.



The viewing figures speak for themselves.



I always feel she massively puts on her Boro accent. Becomes tiresome, and she puts us in a bad light to the rest of the country.To them it would be like us watching someone from, say, somerset who was constantly banging on about cider, The Wurzels and saying "Ohhh arrggghh my lubber"Novely at first, irritating after 5 mins.The viewing figures speak for themselves.Incidentally i hear the commissioning editor at Ch4 in Leeds is her best mate.........

nekder365

You could always move Bernie. Some nice "bedsits" at a place called Digitas.........

nekder365

Ok i will admit not a big fan of Steph (tv persona dont know her personaly) but i would rather listen to her rabbitt on about Boro then certain other "self appointed" ambassadors from otr.......

Bill Buxton

I've hardly watched anything she has done. What's all this about " one of our own " ? She appears totally bereft of talent.

nekder365

So was Phil Whelan once.....

Itchy_ring

Said before that doesn't do anything for me as a presenter but fair play to her she's done very well for herself, yes she got a break because the BBC wanted some regional accents but still had to work hard to be the one they decided to push forward.

nekder365

Is she preggers? If not she has certainly packed away a few lunches lately?.....

Jethro Tull



She's no worse than fuckers like Denise Welsh and her boring cronies.

Holgateoldskool

The lass always does her bit to talk up the area - fair play to her. Not tried to lose or alter her accent- good on her despite complaints. Her current programmes? No interest so cant comment. To me, her style is best suited to consumer type programmes.



Cant understand why she gets the flak she does on here. Logged

Micksgrill

Dont givextwo hoots where she is from, she is shite as a TV presenter..an amateur. But she ticks a box for bbc in their diversity programme and prob gets a nice earner from it

Ural Quntz



Pack o cunts





Phew thats betterPosts: 7 534Pack o cunts Re: "Our" Steph « Reply #21 on: Yesterday at 12:07:17 PM » Quote from: nekder365 on Yesterday at 10:15:21 AM Is she preggers? If not she has certainly packed away a few lunches lately?.....



Could be - if they didn't wash the turkey baster out after last time...



Could be - if they didn't wash the turkey baster out after last time...

Minge

Superstar





She has to be the ugly man one of the lezzy relationship surely

PoliteDwarf

Not big and not clever





I didn't mind her when she read the business news on radio 5. She's definitely more appealing when you can't see her on the wireless.

Atomic Dog

Bow Wow Wow





Posts: 155Bow Wow Wow Re: "Our" Steph « Reply #24 on: Yesterday at 02:46:26 PM » Quote from: Bill Buxton on Yesterday at 09:45:34 AM I've hardly watched anything she has done. What's all this about " one of our own " ? She appears totally bereft of talent.



Correct. 👏👏👏



The iota of talent She does have . . .



is Her remarkable ability to be able to look like Mrs Punch.....



Or that scary puppet off Saw (Can't think of it's name), the one on the tricycle.





Correct. 👏👏👏The iota of talent She does have . . .is Her remarkable ability to be able to look like Mrs Punch.....Or that scary puppet off Saw (Can't think of it's name), the one on the tricycle.

Johnny Thunder

Shit Stirring Cunt.





box licker

CLEM FANDANGO

Posts: 15 457 Re: "Our" Steph « Reply #29 on: Yesterday at 06:20:57 PM »







She hurts my eyes and ears.

Official CLEM vs THUNDER Winner 2016/17/18/19/20/INFINITY

COB 2020 Battlenips: PEOPLE'S Champion

Squarewheelbike

Did a cracking job of hosting HIGNFY!

CLEM FANDANGO

Posts: 15 457 Re: "Our" Steph « Reply #31 on: Yesterday at 06:49:24 PM » Quote from: Squarewheelbike on Yesterday at 06:24:16 PM Did a cracking job of hosting HIGNFY!



Always with a few Boro/ parmo stereotypical comments thrown in.







She's bang average and only gets gigs because she is a clam jouster with a different accent.



Always with a few Boro/ parmo stereotypical comments thrown in.She's bang average and only gets gigs because she is a clam jouster with a different accent.

Official CLEM vs THUNDER Winner 2016/17/18/19/20/INFINITY

COB 2020 Battlenips: PEOPLE'S Champion

Minge

Superstar





Cant remember seeing a lesbian looking like her on xhamster

El Capitan

I bet she reads the Guardian

Bob_Ender

She's a treasure,she's no Laura k,but...when she interviewed Trump she had the balls to ask about his hair.On yow tube,(fuck knows how t do links) but worth watchin .

Logged "Success is the ability to go from one failure to another with no loss of enthusiasm."