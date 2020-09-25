Bernie

Posts: 5 921 "Our" Steph « on: Today at 08:05:07 AM »



https://www.dailymail.co.uk/tvshowbiz/article-8770837/Steph-McGoverns-Packed-Lunch-hit-ratings-blow-just-weeks-relaunch.html#comments



some of the comments



Looks like a cross between buzz lightyear and myra hindley . Zero talent, annoying and embarrassing show. Not a surprise at all. Only an insane person could have commissioned this drivel in the first place . She was always a bbc box ticker with no talent



New show doing even worse than the last onesome of the comments Logged Join The Campaign To Get LITTLEJOHN a Knighthood.

Posts: 1 187 Re: "Our" Steph « Reply #1 on: Today at 08:08:29 AM » Still one of ours though so we should be defending her. Logged

Posts: 9 923UTB Re: "Our" Steph « Reply #2 on: Today at 08:16:18 AM » One of our own, good luck to her, though it looks like it will get canned before long. Bit harsh saying it was tick boxing on the beeb, she was suited to that slot. Logged

Posts: 61 Re: "Our" Steph « Reply #4 on: Today at 08:23:37 AM » cant stand her personally... Loud and brash and very shouty... always turned her off when she was on the Beeb and cant think of anything worse than her own show.



Looks like Phil Stamp in drag Logged

Posts: 9 923UTB Re: "Our" Steph « Reply #6 on: Today at 08:24:53 AM » Dreadful at perhaps being a talk show host Bernie but I liked her on breakfast time. She has talent and being local should always be backed. Logged

Posts: 5 921 Re: "Our" Steph « Reply #7 on: Today at 08:31:40 AM » Quote from: boro_boro_boro on Today at 08:23:37 AM cant stand her personally... Loud and brash and very shouty...



I always feel she massively puts on her Boro accent. Becomes tiresome, and she puts us in a bad light to the rest of the country.



To them it would be like us watching someone from, say, somerset who was constantly banging on about cider, The Wurzels and saying "Ohhh arrggghh my lubber"

Novely at first, irritating after 5 mins.



The viewing figures speak for themselves.



Incidentally i hear the commissioning editor at Ch4 in Leeds is her best mate......... I always feel she massively puts on her Boro accent. Becomes tiresome, and she puts us in a bad light to the rest of the country.To them it would be like us watching someone from, say, somerset who was constantly banging on about cider, The Wurzels and saying "Ohhh arrggghh my lubber"Novely at first, irritating after 5 mins.The viewing figures speak for themselves.Incidentally i hear the commissioning editor at Ch4 in Leeds is her best mate......... Logged Join The Campaign To Get LITTLEJOHN a Knighthood.

Posts: 2 429 Re: "Our" Steph « Reply #8 on: Today at 08:59:01 AM » You could always move Bernie. Some nice "bedsits" at a place called Digitas......... Logged

Posts: 2 429 Re: "Our" Steph « Reply #10 on: Today at 09:12:54 AM » Ok i will admit not a big fan of Steph (tv persona dont know her personaly) but i would rather listen to her rabbitt on about Boro then certain other "self appointed" ambassadors from otr....... Logged

Posts: 4 592 Re: "Our" Steph « Reply #12 on: Today at 09:45:34 AM » I've hardly watched anything she has done. What's all this about " one of our own " ? She appears totally bereft of talent. Logged

Posts: 2 429 Re: "Our" Steph « Reply #14 on: Today at 09:49:01 AM » So was Phil Whelan once..... Logged

Posts: 1 761 Re: "Our" Steph « Reply #15 on: Today at 10:11:18 AM » Said before that doesn't do anything for me as a presenter but fair play to her she's done very well for herself, yes she got a break because the BBC wanted some regional accents but still had to work hard to be the one they decided to push forward. Logged

Posts: 2 429 Re: "Our" Steph « Reply #16 on: Today at 10:15:21 AM » Is she preggers? If not she has certainly packed away a few lunches lately?..... Logged

We need to win football matchesPosts: 10 218 Re: "Our" Steph « Reply #17 on: Today at 10:18:41 AM » She's no worse than fuckers like Denise Welsh and her boring cronies. Logged All about fine margins.We are what we are.It is what it is.

Posts: 1 380 Re: "Our" Steph « Reply #19 on: Today at 11:35:21 AM » The lass always does her bit to talk up the area - fair play to her. Not tried to lose or alter her accent- good on her despite complaints. Her current programmes? No interest so cant comment. To me, her style is best suited to consumer type programmes.



Cant understand why she gets the flak she does on here. Logged

Posts: 981 Re: "Our" Steph « Reply #20 on: Today at 12:04:08 PM » Dont givextwo hoots where she is from, she is shite as a TV presenter..an amateur. But she ticks a box for bbc in their diversity programme and prob gets a nice earner from it Logged