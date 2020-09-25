Welcome, Guest. Please login or register.
September 25, 2020, 12:14:53 PM
Author Topic: "Our" Steph  (Read 299 times)
Bernie
« on: Today at 08:05:07 AM »
New show doing even worse than the last one

https://www.dailymail.co.uk/tvshowbiz/article-8770837/Steph-McGoverns-Packed-Lunch-hit-ratings-blow-just-weeks-relaunch.html#comments

some of the comments  charles

Looks like a cross between buzz lightyear and myra hindley . Zero talent, annoying and embarrassing show. Not a surprise at all. Only an insane person could have commissioned this drivel in the first place . She was always a bbc box ticker with no talent

 
Logged
livefastdieyoung
« Reply #1 on: Today at 08:08:29 AM »
Still one of ours though so we should be defending her.
Logged
RedSteel
UTB


« Reply #2 on: Today at 08:16:18 AM »
One of our own, good luck to her, though it looks like it will get canned before long. Bit harsh saying it was tick boxing on the beeb, she was suited to that slot.
Logged
Bernie
« Reply #3 on: Today at 08:18:23 AM »
Quote from: livefastdieyoung on Today at 08:08:29 AM
Still one of ours though so we should be defending her.

Bollocks. She's dreadful. The fact she was born on Teesside means fuck all.
Logged
boro_boro_boro
« Reply #4 on: Today at 08:23:37 AM »
cant stand her personally... Loud and brash and very shouty... always turned her off when she was on the Beeb and cant think of anything worse than her own show.

Looks like Phil Stamp in drag
Logged
livefastdieyoung
« Reply #5 on: Today at 08:23:41 AM »
Quote from: Bernie on Today at 08:18:23 AM
Quote from: livefastdieyoung on Today at 08:08:29 AM
Still one of ours though so we should be defending her.

Bollocks. She's dreadful. The fact she was born on Teesside means fuck all.

Still shouldn't support her getting abuse. At the end of the day she is a sound Boro lass who promotes the area.
Logged
RedSteel
UTB


« Reply #6 on: Today at 08:24:53 AM »
Dreadful at perhaps being a talk show host Bernie but I liked her on breakfast time. She has talent and being local should always be backed.
Logged
Bernie
« Reply #7 on: Today at 08:31:40 AM »
Quote from: boro_boro_boro on Today at 08:23:37 AM
cant stand her personally... Loud and brash and very shouty... 

I always feel she massively puts on her Boro accent. Becomes tiresome, and she puts us in a bad light to the rest of the country.

To them it would be like us watching someone from, say, somerset who was constantly banging on about cider, The Wurzels and saying "Ohhh arrggghh my lubber"    souey
Novely at first, irritating after 5 mins.

The viewing figures speak for themselves.

Incidentally i hear the commissioning editor at Ch4 in Leeds is her best mate......... souey
Logged
nekder365
« Reply #8 on: Today at 08:59:01 AM »
You could always move Bernie. Some nice "bedsits" at a place called Digitas.........
Logged
Bernie
« Reply #9 on: Today at 08:59:57 AM »
Quote from: nekder365 on Today at 08:59:01 AM
You could always move Bernie. Some nice "bedsits" at a place called Digitas.........

  :wanker:
Logged
nekder365
« Reply #10 on: Today at 09:12:54 AM »
Ok i will admit not a big fan of Steph (tv persona dont know her personaly) but i would rather listen to her rabbitt on about Boro then certain other "self appointed" ambassadors from otr.......
Logged
Rutters
« Reply #11 on: Today at 09:20:46 AM »
Quote from: RedSteel on Today at 08:16:18 AM
One of our own, good luck to her, though it looks like it will get canned before long. Bit harsh saying it was tick boxing on the beeb, she was suited to that slot.

I see what you did there mcl
Logged
Bill Buxton
« Reply #12 on: Today at 09:45:34 AM »
I've hardly watched anything she has done. What's all this about " one of our own " ? She appears totally bereft of talent.
Logged
tunstall
« Reply #13 on: Today at 09:48:32 AM »
Quote from: Bill Buxton on Today at 09:45:34 AM
I've hardly watched anything she has done. What's all this about " one of our own " ? She appears totally bereft of talent.

you've answered your own question there mate

:homer:
Logged
nekder365
« Reply #14 on: Today at 09:49:01 AM »
So was Phil Whelan once.....
Logged
Itchy_ring
« Reply #15 on: Today at 10:11:18 AM »
Said before that doesn't do anything for me as a presenter but fair play to her she's done very well for herself, yes she got a break because the BBC wanted some regional accents but still had to work hard to be the one they decided to push forward.
Logged
nekder365
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 2 429


View Profile
« Reply #16 on: Today at 10:15:21 AM »
Is she preggers? If not she has certainly packed away a few lunches lately?.....
Logged
Jethro Tull
We need to win football matches
« Reply #17 on: Today at 10:18:41 AM »
She's no worse than fuckers like Denise Welsh and her boring cronies.
Logged
Bill Buxton
« Reply #18 on: Today at 10:37:55 AM »
Quote from: Jethro Tull on Today at 10:18:41 AM
She's no worse than fuckers like Denise Welsh and her boring cronies.

Agree.They are all a load of overpaid shite.
Logged
Holgateoldskool
« Reply #19 on: Today at 11:35:21 AM »
The lass always does her bit to talk up the area - fair play to her. Not tried to lose or alter her accent- good on her despite complaints. Her current programmes? No interest so cant comment. To me, her style is best suited to consumer type programmes.

Cant understand why she gets the flak she does on here.
Logged
Micksgrill
« Reply #20 on: Today at 12:04:08 PM »
Dont givextwo hoots where she is from, she is shite as a TV presenter..an amateur. But she ticks a box for bbc in their diversity programme and prob gets a  nice earner from it
Logged
Ural Quntz
Phew thats better
Pack o cunts


« Reply #21 on: Today at 12:07:17 PM »
Quote from: nekder365 on Today at 10:15:21 AM
Is she preggers? If not she has certainly packed away a few lunches lately?.....

Could be - if they didn't wash the turkey baster out after last time...
Logged
