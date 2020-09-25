Welcome,
September 25, 2020, 08:16:10 AM
"Our" Steph
Author
Topic: "Our" Steph (Read 24 times)
Bernie
Posts: 5 913
"Our" Steph
«
on:
Today
Today at 08:05:07 AM
New show doing even worse than the last one
https://www.dailymail.co.uk/tvshowbiz/article-8770837/Steph-McGoverns-Packed-Lunch-hit-ratings-blow-just-weeks-relaunch.html#comments
some of the comments
Looks like a cross between buzz lightyear and myra hindley . Zero talent, annoying and embarrassing show. Not a surprise at all. Only an insane person could have commissioned this drivel in the first place . She was always a bbc box ticker with no talent
Join The Campaign To Get LITTLEJOHN a Knighthood.
livefastdieyoung
Posts: 1 178
Re: "Our" Steph
«
Reply #1 on:
Today
Today at 08:08:29 AM
Still one of ours though so we should be defending her.
