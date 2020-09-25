Welcome, Guest. Please login or register.
September 25, 2020
Author Topic: "Our" Steph  (Read 24 times)
Bernie
« on: Today at 08:05:07 AM »
New show doing even worse than the last one

https://www.dailymail.co.uk/tvshowbiz/article-8770837/Steph-McGoverns-Packed-Lunch-hit-ratings-blow-just-weeks-relaunch.html#comments

some of the comments  charles

Looks like a cross between buzz lightyear and myra hindley . Zero talent, annoying and embarrassing show. Not a surprise at all. Only an insane person could have commissioned this drivel in the first place . She was always a bbc box ticker with no talent

 
livefastdieyoung
« Reply #1 on: Today at 08:08:29 AM »
Still one of ours though so we should be defending her.
