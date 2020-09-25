Bernie

"Our" Steph



https://www.dailymail.co.uk/tvshowbiz/article-8770837/Steph-McGoverns-Packed-Lunch-hit-ratings-blow-just-weeks-relaunch.html#comments



some of the comments



Looks like a cross between buzz lightyear and myra hindley . Zero talent, annoying and embarrassing show. Not a surprise at all. Only an insane person could have commissioned this drivel in the first place . She was always a bbc box ticker with no talent



New show doing even worse than the last one