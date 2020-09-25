LEON TROTSKY

Offline



Posts: 76 601



I'M LOOKING FOR SERENDIPITY......





Posts: 76 601I'M LOOKING FOR SERENDIPITY...... SHREWSBURY RIOTS 85/86 « on: Today at 07:20:44 AM »



SOME OF THE THINGS YA DID WHEN YOU WERE YOUNG AND DAFT 👎



THAT'S ME ON THE FENCE IN THE YELLOW TOP... I GOT LIFTED THAT DAY...... SOME WELL KNOWN FACES IN THE CROWD 👍SOME OF THE THINGS YA DID WHEN YOU WERE YOUNG AND DAFT 👎 Logged PEACE & GOOD WILL TO ALL MEN..... KEEP THE FAITH.... ✊

Micksgrill

Offline



Posts: 981





Posts: 981 Re: SHREWSBURY RIOTS 85/86 « Reply #1 on: Today at 07:40:29 AM » Good pic. I couldnt go as got lifted at Oldham 2 weeks earlier and my mam gave us a few quid to no go down! Great days following boro at that time. Logged

livefastdieyoung

Offline



Posts: 1 188





Posts: 1 188 Re: SHREWSBURY RIOTS 85/86 « Reply #3 on: Today at 08:07:21 AM » Did you look like Abel Xavier when you were young like? Logged

Itchy_ring

Online



Posts: 1 764





Posts: 1 764 Re: SHREWSBURY RIOTS 85/86 « Reply #7 on: Today at 09:39:48 AM » On the fence between the 2 on the top of the fence? If that's you then we knew each other pretty well back in the day. I'm not in that pic but was on plenty of others that day and the video Logged

tunstall

Offline



Posts: 3 788





Posts: 3 788 Re: SHREWSBURY RIOTS 85/86 « Reply #8 on: Today at 09:44:33 AM » Quote from: LEON TROTSKY on Today at 07:20:44 AM



SOME OF THE THINGS YA DID WHEN YOU WERE YOUNG AND DAFT 👎





THAT'S ME ON THE FENCE IN THE YELLOW TOP... I GOT LIFTED THAT DAY...... SOME WELL KNOWN FACES IN THE CROWD 👍SOME OF THE THINGS YA DID WHEN YOU WERE YOUNG AND DAFT 👎

that's me at the back, with a shield and a truncheon ready to crack skulls that's me at the back, with a shield and a truncheon ready to crack skulls Logged

LEON TROTSKY

Offline



Posts: 76 601



I'M LOOKING FOR SERENDIPITY......





Posts: 76 601I'M LOOKING FOR SERENDIPITY...... Re: SHREWSBURY RIOTS 85/86 « Reply #9 on: Today at 10:07:55 AM » Quote from: Itchy_ring on Today at 09:39:48 AM

On the fence between the 2 on the top of the fence? If that's you then we knew each other pretty well back in the day. I'm not in that pic but was on plenty of others that day and the video



YES 👍



GEDGA JUST TO THE LEFT OF ME SAT ON THE FENCE 👍 YES 👍GEDGA JUST TO THE LEFT OF ME SAT ON THE FENCE 👍 Logged PEACE & GOOD WILL TO ALL MEN..... KEEP THE FAITH.... ✊

nekder365

Offline



Posts: 2 446





Posts: 2 446 Re: SHREWSBURY RIOTS 85/86 « Reply #10 on: Today at 10:22:12 AM » Lids was there a match in the mid to late 80' at Cambridge where shit kicked off? Logged

livefastdieyoung

Offline



Posts: 1 188





Posts: 1 188 Re: SHREWSBURY RIOTS 85/86 « Reply #11 on: Today at 10:33:20 AM » Quote from: LEON TROTSKY on Today at 10:07:55 AM Quote from: Itchy_ring on Today at 09:39:48 AM

On the fence between the 2 on the top of the fence? If that's you then we knew each other pretty well back in the day. I'm not in that pic but was on plenty of others that day and the video



YES 👍



GEDGA JUST TO THE LEFT OF ME SAT ON THE FENCE 👍

YES 👍GEDGA JUST TO THE LEFT OF ME SAT ON THE FENCE 👍

Oh that fella. I thought you were saying you were the guy with blonde hair and a suntan in the bright yellow jumper.



Sid Sid Sid



Oh I'll be in the cross later by the way if you're about. Oh that fella. I thought you were saying you were the guy with blonde hair and a suntan in the bright yellow jumper.Sid Sid SidOh I'll be in the cross later by the way if you're about. Logged

Itchy_ring

Online



Posts: 1 764





Posts: 1 764 Re: SHREWSBURY RIOTS 85/86 « Reply #13 on: Today at 10:47:27 AM » Quote from: nekder365 on Today at 10:22:12 AM Lids was there a match in the mid to late 80' at Cambridge where shit kicked off?



Remember going there mid 80s, only about 15 - 20 of us young joeys on the service huge numbers of old bill everywhere got thrown in the police wagon and taken to the ground, them marched out afterwards. There was a pie shed incident that day too but only having a laugh, some little lad from Billingham, can't remember his name, got arm and leg thrown across the counter ended up inside. Remember going there mid 80s, only about 15 - 20 of us young joeys on the service huge numbers of old bill everywhere got thrown in the police wagon and taken to the ground, them marched out afterwards. There was a pie shed incident that day too but only having a laugh, some little lad from Billingham, can't remember his name, got arm and leg thrown across the counter ended up inside. Logged

Wee_Willie

Offline



Posts: 9 379







Posts: 9 379 Re: SHREWSBURY RIOTS 85/86 « Reply #14 on: Today at 03:48:21 PM » Quote from: LEON TROTSKY on Today at 07:20:44 AM



SOME OF THE THINGS YA DID WHEN YOU WERE YOUNG AND DAFT 👎





THAT'S ME ON THE FENCE IN THE YELLOW TOP... I GOT LIFTED THAT DAY...... SOME WELL KNOWN FACES IN THE CROWD 👍SOME OF THE THINGS YA DID WHEN YOU WERE YOUNG AND DAFT 👎

Looks like the police got their covid visors a bit early.



Looks like Steve just below the Bobby on the right Looks like the police got their covid visors a bit early.Looks like Steve just below the Bobby on the right Logged

Snoozy

Online



Posts: 309





Posts: 309 Re: SHREWSBURY RIOTS 85/86 « Reply #15 on: Today at 04:02:36 PM » Quote from: Itchy_ring on Today at 10:47:27 AM Quote from: nekder365 on Today at 10:22:12 AM Lids was there a match in the mid to late 80' at Cambridge where shit kicked off?



Remember going there mid 80s, only about 15 - 20 of us young joeys on the service huge numbers of old bill everywhere got thrown in the police wagon and taken to the ground, them marched out afterwards. There was a pie shed incident that day too but only having a laugh, some little lad from Billingham, can't remember his name, got arm and leg thrown across the counter ended up inside.

Remember going there mid 80s, only about 15 - 20 of us young joeys on the service huge numbers of old bill everywhere got thrown in the police wagon and taken to the ground, them marched out afterwards. There was a pie shed incident that day too but only having a laugh, some little lad from Billingham, can't remember his name, got arm and leg thrown across the counter ended up inside.

Ferrell? Ferrell? Logged

nekder365

Offline



Posts: 2 446





Posts: 2 446 Re: SHREWSBURY RIOTS 85/86 « Reply #16 on: Today at 04:54:40 PM » Quote from: Itchy_ring on Today at 10:47:27 AM Quote from: nekder365 on Today at 10:22:12 AM Lids was there a match in the mid to late 80' at Cambridge where shit kicked off?



Remember going there mid 80s, only about 15 - 20 of us young joeys on the service huge numbers of old bill everywhere got thrown in the police wagon and taken to the ground, them marched out afterwards. There was a pie shed incident that day too but only having a laugh, some little lad from Billingham, can't remember his name, got arm and leg thrown across the counter ended up inside.

Remember going there mid 80s, only about 15 - 20 of us young joeys on the service huge numbers of old bill everywhere got thrown in the police wagon and taken to the ground, them marched out afterwards. There was a pie shed incident that day too but only having a laugh, some little lad from Billingham, can't remember his name, got arm and leg thrown across the counter ended up inside.

It was my 1st ever away game i went on my own (with mates not the auld man) i remember that there was this boozer we went in that was chocka with Utd's fans and there was bits and bobs of scuffles in there..... It was my 1st ever away game i went on my own (with mates not the auld man) i remember that there was this boozer we went in that was chocka with Utd's fans and there was bits and bobs of scuffles in there..... Logged