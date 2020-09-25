Welcome, Guest. Please login or register.
Author Topic: SHREWSBURY RIOTS 85/86  (Read 541 times)
LEON TROTSKY
Posts: 76 601

I'M LOOKING FOR SERENDIPITY......


« on: Today at 07:20:44 AM »
THAT'S ME ON THE FENCE IN THE YELLOW TOP... I GOT LIFTED THAT DAY...... SOME WELL KNOWN FACES IN THE CROWD  👍

SOME OF THE THINGS YA DID WHEN YOU WERE YOUNG AND DAFT  👎
PEACE & GOOD WILL TO ALL MEN..... KEEP THE FAITH.... ✊
Micksgrill
Posts: 981


« Reply #1 on: Today at 07:40:29 AM »
Good pic.  I couldnt go as got lifted at Oldham 2 weeks earlier and my mam gave us a few quid to no go down!   Great days following boro at that time.
Bernie
Posts: 5 923


« Reply #2 on: Today at 08:02:04 AM »
Quote from: LEON TROTSKY on Today at 07:20:44 AM


SOME OF THE THINGS YA DID WHEN YOU WERE YOUNG AND DAFT  👎


Now you are old and daft  souey
Join The Campaign To Get LITTLEJOHN a Knighthood.
livefastdieyoung
Posts: 1 188


« Reply #3 on: Today at 08:07:21 AM »
Did you look like Abel Xavier when you were young like?
RedSteel
Posts: 9 924

UTB


« Reply #4 on: Today at 08:36:39 AM »
Quote from: Bernie on Today at 08:02:04 AM
Quote from: LEON TROTSKY on Today at 07:20:44 AM


SOME OF THE THINGS YA DID WHEN YOU WERE YOUNG AND DAFT  👎


Now you are old and daft  souey

You have zero complaints if you start getting it back. Put ye stick away and relax it's the weekend  :like:
RedSteel
Posts: 9 924

UTB


« Reply #5 on: Today at 08:40:00 AM »
Quote from: livefastdieyoung on Today at 08:07:21 AM
Did you look like Abel Xavier when you were young like?

From a distance his head looks like a Ferengi out of DS9  monkey
Bernie
Posts: 5 923


« Reply #6 on: Today at 09:00:48 AM »
Quote from: RedSteel on Today at 08:36:39 AM
Quote from: Bernie on Today at 08:02:04 AM
Quote from: LEON TROTSKY on Today at 07:20:44 AM


SOME OF THE THINGS YA DID WHEN YOU WERE YOUNG AND DAFT  👎


Now you are old and daft  souey

You have zero complaints if you start getting it back. Put ye stick away and relax it's the weekend  :like:

Banter  :like:
Join The Campaign To Get LITTLEJOHN a Knighthood.
Itchy_ring
Posts: 1 764


« Reply #7 on: Today at 09:39:48 AM »
On the fence between the 2 on the top of the fence?  If that's you then we knew each other pretty well back in the day.  I'm not in that pic but was on plenty of others that day and the video   klins
tunstall
Posts: 3 788


« Reply #8 on: Today at 09:44:33 AM »
Quote from: LEON TROTSKY on Today at 07:20:44 AM
THAT'S ME ON THE FENCE IN THE YELLOW TOP... I GOT LIFTED THAT DAY...... SOME WELL KNOWN FACES IN THE CROWD  👍

SOME OF THE THINGS YA DID WHEN YOU WERE YOUNG AND DAFT  👎



that's me at the back, with a shield and a truncheon ready to crack skulls
LEON TROTSKY
Posts: 76 601

I'M LOOKING FOR SERENDIPITY......


« Reply #9 on: Today at 10:07:55 AM »
Quote from: Itchy_ring on Today at 09:39:48 AM
On the fence between the 2 on the top of the fence?  If that's you then we knew each other pretty well back in the day.  I'm not in that pic but was on plenty of others that day and the video   klins


YES 👍

GEDGA JUST TO THE LEFT OF ME SAT ON THE FENCE 👍
PEACE & GOOD WILL TO ALL MEN..... KEEP THE FAITH.... ✊
nekder365
Posts: 2 446


« Reply #10 on: Today at 10:22:12 AM »
Lids was there a match in the mid to late 80' at Cambridge where shit kicked off?
Logged
livefastdieyoung
Posts: 1 188


« Reply #11 on: Today at 10:33:20 AM »
Quote from: LEON TROTSKY on Today at 10:07:55 AM
Quote from: Itchy_ring on Today at 09:39:48 AM
On the fence between the 2 on the top of the fence?  If that's you then we knew each other pretty well back in the day.  I'm not in that pic but was on plenty of others that day and the video   klins


YES 👍

GEDGA JUST TO THE LEFT OF ME SAT ON THE FENCE 👍

Oh that fella. I thought you were saying you were the guy with blonde hair and a suntan in the bright yellow jumper.

Sid Sid Sid

Oh I'll be in the cross later by the way if you're about.
LEON TROTSKY
Posts: 76 601

I'M LOOKING FOR SERENDIPITY......


« Reply #12 on: Today at 10:37:23 AM »
Quote from: livefastdieyoung on Today at 10:33:20 AM
Quote from: LEON TROTSKY on Today at 10:07:55 AM
Quote from: Itchy_ring on Today at 09:39:48 AM
On the fence between the 2 on the top of the fence?  If that's you then we knew each other pretty well back in the day.  I'm not in that pic but was on plenty of others that day and the video   klins


YES 👍

GEDGA JUST TO THE LEFT OF ME SAT ON THE FENCE 👍

Oh that fella. I thought you were saying you were the guy with blonde hair and a suntan in the bright yellow jumper.

Sid Sid Sid

Oh I'll be in the cross later by the way if you're about.

I COULD BE... THE NEW RULES ARE A RIGHT FUCKING PAIN IN THE ARSE  👎😠👎
PEACE & GOOD WILL TO ALL MEN..... KEEP THE FAITH.... ✊
Itchy_ring
Posts: 1 764


« Reply #13 on: Today at 10:47:27 AM »
Quote from: nekder365 on Today at 10:22:12 AM
Lids was there a match in the mid to late 80' at Cambridge where shit kicked off?

Remember going there mid 80s, only about 15 - 20 of us young joeys on the service huge numbers of old bill everywhere got thrown in the police wagon and taken to the ground, them marched out afterwards. There was a pie shed incident that day too but only having a laugh, some little lad from Billingham, can't remember his name, got arm and leg thrown across the counter ended up inside.
Wee_Willie
Posts: 9 379



« Reply #14 on: Today at 03:48:21 PM »
Quote from: LEON TROTSKY on Today at 07:20:44 AM
THAT'S ME ON THE FENCE IN THE YELLOW TOP... I GOT LIFTED THAT DAY...... SOME WELL KNOWN FACES IN THE CROWD  👍

SOME OF THE THINGS YA DID WHEN YOU WERE YOUNG AND DAFT  👎



Looks like the police got their covid visors a bit early.

Looks like Steve just below the Bobby on the right
Snoozy
Posts: 309


« Reply #15 on: Today at 04:02:36 PM »
Quote from: Itchy_ring on Today at 10:47:27 AM
Quote from: nekder365 on Today at 10:22:12 AM
Lids was there a match in the mid to late 80' at Cambridge where shit kicked off?

Remember going there mid 80s, only about 15 - 20 of us young joeys on the service huge numbers of old bill everywhere got thrown in the police wagon and taken to the ground, them marched out afterwards. There was a pie shed incident that day too but only having a laugh, some little lad from Billingham, can't remember his name, got arm and leg thrown across the counter ended up inside.

Ferrell?
nekder365
Posts: 2 446


« Reply #16 on: Today at 04:54:40 PM »
Quote from: Itchy_ring on Today at 10:47:27 AM
Quote from: nekder365 on Today at 10:22:12 AM
Lids was there a match in the mid to late 80' at Cambridge where shit kicked off?

Remember going there mid 80s, only about 15 - 20 of us young joeys on the service huge numbers of old bill everywhere got thrown in the police wagon and taken to the ground, them marched out afterwards. There was a pie shed incident that day too but only having a laugh, some little lad from Billingham, can't remember his name, got arm and leg thrown across the counter ended up inside.

It was my 1st ever away game i went on my own (with mates not the auld man) i remember that there was this boozer we went in that was chocka with Utd's fans and there was bits and bobs of scuffles in there.....
Itchy_ring
Posts: 1 764


« Reply #17 on: Today at 06:57:39 PM »
Quote from: Snoozy on Today at 04:02:36 PM
Quote from: Itchy_ring on Today at 10:47:27 AM
Quote from: nekder365 on Today at 10:22:12 AM
Lids was there a match in the mid to late 80' at Cambridge where shit kicked off?

Remember going there mid 80s, only about 15 - 20 of us young joeys on the service huge numbers of old bill everywhere got thrown in the police wagon and taken to the ground, them marched out afterwards. There was a pie shed incident that day too but only having a laugh, some little lad from Billingham, can't remember his name, got arm and leg thrown across the counter ended up inside.

Ferrell?

Thats the man  :like:
Snoozy
Posts: 309


« Reply #18 on: Today at 08:48:15 PM »
Quote from: Itchy_ring on Today at 06:57:39 PM
Quote from: Snoozy on Today at 04:02:36 PM
Quote from: Itchy_ring on Today at 10:47:27 AM
Quote from: nekder365 on Today at 10:22:12 AM
Lids was there a match in the mid to late 80' at Cambridge where shit kicked off?

Remember going there mid 80s, only about 15 - 20 of us young joeys on the service huge numbers of old bill everywhere got thrown in the police wagon and taken to the ground, them marched out afterwards. There was a pie shed incident that day too but only having a laugh, some little lad from Billingham, can't remember his name, got arm and leg thrown across the counter ended up inside.

Ferrell?

Thats the man  :like:
[/quote

Looked about 14 but was actually about 25 at the time 😀
BoroPE
Posts: 2 402


« Reply #19 on: Today at 08:59:00 PM »
I was there and the season before when we won to stay up.  :like:
