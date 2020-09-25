|
livefastdieyoung
|
On the fence between the 2 on the top of the fence? If that's you then we knew each other pretty well back in the day. I'm not in that pic but was on plenty of others that day and the video
YES 👍
GEDGA JUST TO THE LEFT OF ME SAT ON THE FENCE 👍
Oh that fella. I thought you were saying you were the guy with blonde hair and a suntan in the bright yellow jumper.
Sid Sid Sid
Oh I'll be in the cross later by the way if you're about.
LEON TROTSKY
I COULD BE... THE NEW RULES ARE A RIGHT FUCKING PAIN IN THE ARSE 👎😠👎
PEACE & GOOD WILL TO ALL MEN..... KEEP THE FAITH.... ✊
Snoozy
Lids was there a match in the mid to late 80' at Cambridge where shit kicked off?
Remember going there mid 80s, only about 15 - 20 of us young joeys on the service huge numbers of old bill everywhere got thrown in the police wagon and taken to the ground, them marched out afterwards. There was a pie shed incident that day too but only having a laugh, some little lad from Billingham, can't remember his name, got arm and leg thrown across the counter ended up inside.
Ferrell?
Thats the man
[/quote
Looked about 14 but was actually about 25 at the time 😀
