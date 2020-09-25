Welcome,
September 25, 2020, 10:17:39 AM
SHREWSBURY RIOTS 85/86
Author
Topic: SHREWSBURY RIOTS 85/86 (Read 168 times)
LEON TROTSKY
Online
Posts: 76 593
I'M LOOKING FOR SERENDIPITY......
SHREWSBURY RIOTS 85/86
«
on:
Today
at 07:20:44 AM »
THAT'S ME ON THE FENCE IN THE YELLOW TOP... I GOT LIFTED THAT DAY...... SOME WELL KNOWN FACES IN THE CROWD 👍
SOME OF THE THINGS YA DID WHEN YOU WERE YOUNG AND DAFT 👎
Logged
PEACE & GOOD WILL TO ALL MEN..... KEEP THE FAITH.... ✊
Micksgrill
Offline
Posts: 979
Re: SHREWSBURY RIOTS 85/86
«
Reply #1 on:
Today
at 07:40:29 AM »
Good pic. I couldnt go as got lifted at Oldham 2 weeks earlier and my mam gave us a few quid to no go down! Great days following boro at that time.
Logged
Bernie
Offline
Posts: 5 919
Re: SHREWSBURY RIOTS 85/86
«
Reply #2 on:
Today
at 08:02:04 AM »
Quote from: LEON TROTSKY on
Today
at 07:20:44 AM
SOME OF THE THINGS YA DID WHEN YOU WERE YOUNG AND DAFT 👎
Now you are old and daft
Logged
Join The Campaign To Get LITTLEJOHN a Knighthood.
livefastdieyoung
Offline
Posts: 1 184
Re: SHREWSBURY RIOTS 85/86
«
Reply #3 on:
Today
at 08:07:21 AM »
Did you look like Abel Xavier when you were young like?
Logged
RedSteel
Offline
Posts: 9 922
UTB
Re: SHREWSBURY RIOTS 85/86
«
Reply #4 on:
Today
at 08:36:39 AM »
Quote from: Bernie on
Today
at 08:02:04 AM
Quote from: LEON TROTSKY on
Today
at 07:20:44 AM
SOME OF THE THINGS YA DID WHEN YOU WERE YOUNG AND DAFT 👎
Now you are old and daft
You have zero complaints if you start getting it back. Put ye stick away and relax it's the weekend
Logged
RedSteel
Offline
Posts: 9 922
UTB
Re: SHREWSBURY RIOTS 85/86
«
Reply #5 on:
Today
at 08:40:00 AM »
Quote from: livefastdieyoung on
Today
at 08:07:21 AM
Did you look like Abel Xavier when you were young like?
From a distance his head looks like a Ferengi out of DS9
Logged
Bernie
Offline
Posts: 5 919
Re: SHREWSBURY RIOTS 85/86
«
Reply #6 on:
Today
at 09:00:48 AM »
Quote from: RedSteel on
Today
at 08:36:39 AM
Quote from: Bernie on
Today
at 08:02:04 AM
Quote from: LEON TROTSKY on
Today
at 07:20:44 AM
SOME OF THE THINGS YA DID WHEN YOU WERE YOUNG AND DAFT 👎
Now you are old and daft
You have zero complaints if you start getting it back. Put ye stick away and relax it's the weekend
Banter
Logged
Join The Campaign To Get LITTLEJOHN a Knighthood.
Itchy_ring
Online
Posts: 1 760
Re: SHREWSBURY RIOTS 85/86
«
Reply #7 on:
Today
at 09:39:48 AM »
On the fence between the 2 on the top of the fence? If that's you then we knew each other pretty well back in the day. I'm not in that pic but was on plenty of others that day and the video
Logged
tunstall
Online
Posts: 3 788
Re: SHREWSBURY RIOTS 85/86
«
Reply #8 on:
Today
at 09:44:33 AM »
Quote from: LEON TROTSKY on
Today
at 07:20:44 AM
THAT'S ME ON THE FENCE IN THE YELLOW TOP... I GOT LIFTED THAT DAY...... SOME WELL KNOWN FACES IN THE CROWD 👍
SOME OF THE THINGS YA DID WHEN YOU WERE YOUNG AND DAFT 👎
that's me at the back, with a shield and a truncheon ready to crack skulls
Logged
LEON TROTSKY
Online
Posts: 76 593
I'M LOOKING FOR SERENDIPITY......
Re: SHREWSBURY RIOTS 85/86
«
Reply #9 on:
Today
at 10:07:55 AM »
Quote from: Itchy_ring on
Today
at 09:39:48 AM
On the fence between the 2 on the top of the fence? If that's you then we knew each other pretty well back in the day. I'm not in that pic but was on plenty of others that day and the video
YES 👍
GEDGA JUST TO THE LEFT OF ME SAT ON THE FENCE 👍
Logged
PEACE & GOOD WILL TO ALL MEN..... KEEP THE FAITH.... ✊
