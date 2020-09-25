Welcome, Guest. Please login or register.
September 25, 2020
SHREWSBURY RIOTS 85/86
LEON TROTSKY
Posts: 76 593

I'M LOOKING FOR SERENDIPITY......


Today at 07:20:44 AM
THAT'S ME ON THE FENCE IN THE YELLOW TOP... I GOT LIFTED THAT DAY...... SOME WELL KNOWN FACES IN THE CROWD  👍

SOME OF THE THINGS YA DID WHEN YOU WERE YOUNG AND DAFT  👎
PEACE & GOOD WILL TO ALL MEN..... KEEP THE FAITH.... ✊
Micksgrill
Posts: 979


Reply #1 on: Today at 07:40:29 AM
Good pic.  I couldnt go as got lifted at Oldham 2 weeks earlier and my mam gave us a few quid to no go down!   Great days following boro at that time.
Bernie
Posts: 5 919


Reply #2 on: Today at 08:02:04 AM
Quote from: LEON TROTSKY on Today at 07:20:44 AM


SOME OF THE THINGS YA DID WHEN YOU WERE YOUNG AND DAFT  👎


Now you are old and daft  souey
Join The Campaign To Get LITTLEJOHN a Knighthood.
livefastdieyoung
Posts: 1 184


Reply #3 on: Today at 08:07:21 AM
Did you look like Abel Xavier when you were young like?
RedSteel
Posts: 9 922

UTB


Reply #4 on: Today at 08:36:39 AM
Quote from: Bernie on Today at 08:02:04 AM
Quote from: LEON TROTSKY on Today at 07:20:44 AM


SOME OF THE THINGS YA DID WHEN YOU WERE YOUNG AND DAFT  👎


Now you are old and daft  souey

You have zero complaints if you start getting it back. Put ye stick away and relax it's the weekend  :like:
RedSteel
Posts: 9 922

UTB


Reply #5 on: Today at 08:40:00 AM
Quote from: livefastdieyoung on Today at 08:07:21 AM
Did you look like Abel Xavier when you were young like?

From a distance his head looks like a Ferengi out of DS9  monkey
Bernie
Posts: 5 919


Reply #6 on: Today at 09:00:48 AM
Quote from: RedSteel on Today at 08:36:39 AM
Quote from: Bernie on Today at 08:02:04 AM
Quote from: LEON TROTSKY on Today at 07:20:44 AM


SOME OF THE THINGS YA DID WHEN YOU WERE YOUNG AND DAFT  👎


Now you are old and daft  souey

You have zero complaints if you start getting it back. Put ye stick away and relax it's the weekend  :like:

Banter  :like:
Join The Campaign To Get LITTLEJOHN a Knighthood.
Itchy_ring
Posts: 1 760


Reply #7 on: Today at 09:39:48 AM
On the fence between the 2 on the top of the fence?  If that's you then we knew each other pretty well back in the day.  I'm not in that pic but was on plenty of others that day and the video   klins
tunstall
Posts: 3 788


Reply #8 on: Today at 09:44:33 AM
Quote from: LEON TROTSKY on Today at 07:20:44 AM
THAT'S ME ON THE FENCE IN THE YELLOW TOP... I GOT LIFTED THAT DAY...... SOME WELL KNOWN FACES IN THE CROWD  👍

SOME OF THE THINGS YA DID WHEN YOU WERE YOUNG AND DAFT  👎



that's me at the back, with a shield and a truncheon ready to crack skulls
LEON TROTSKY
Posts: 76 593

I'M LOOKING FOR SERENDIPITY......


Reply #9 on: Today at 10:07:55 AM
Quote from: Itchy_ring on Today at 09:39:48 AM
On the fence between the 2 on the top of the fence?  If that's you then we knew each other pretty well back in the day.  I'm not in that pic but was on plenty of others that day and the video   klins


YES 👍

GEDGA JUST TO THE LEFT OF ME SAT ON THE FENCE 👍
PEACE & GOOD WILL TO ALL MEN..... KEEP THE FAITH.... ✊
