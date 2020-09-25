Welcome, Guest. Please login or register.
September 25, 2020, 02:07:45 PM
Topic: Had enough of fly me  (Read 315 times)
coluka

« on: Today at 12:16:29 AM »
I want to find a home that supports brexit, hates gypsies, despises boat paddling immigrants, loves pussy and is full of pricks with egos,  do you recommend here or oneboro, bore me seems a little too liberal for me as they all talk 
Alberto Bongaloid
« Reply #1 on: Today at 12:40:35 AM »
I agree. Its a craic vacuum
Steboro
« Reply #2 on: Today at 01:43:47 AM »
Welcome back Matty, MOB  :beer: :beer:
nekder365
« Reply #3 on: Today at 08:53:51 AM »
Quote from: Steboro on Today at 01:43:47 AM
Welcome back Matty, MOB  :beer: :beer:

Matty 👍 MOB 👎👎
Rutters
« Reply #4 on: Today at 09:27:22 AM »
Actual footage of FMTTM admin in a deep political discussion with Jam69

https://twitter.com/i/status/1307164414005526532
nekder365
« Reply #5 on: Today at 09:44:29 AM »
Except that chicken has a head.......Funny clip 👍👍
NowThenTinHead

« Reply #6 on: Today at 12:48:03 PM »
Same here just joined this board majority of posters on there are insufferable pricks preaching the gospel according to them 2 clowns
nekder365
« Reply #7 on: Today at 12:52:17 PM »
Quote from: NowThenTinHead on Today at 12:48:03 PM
Same here just joined this board majority of posters on there are insufferable pricks preaching the gospel according to them 2 clowns

Now then. Let me be the 1st to welcome you to COB......Now fuck off (the COB handshake)...
NowThenTinHead

« Reply #8 on: Today at 01:51:38 PM »
  you too
