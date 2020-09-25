Welcome,
September 25, 2020, 02:07:45 PM
ComeOnBoro.com
Had enough of fly me
Author
Topic: Had enough of fly me (Read 315 times)
coluka
Offline
Posts: 11
Had enough of fly me
«
on:
Today
at 12:16:29 AM »
I want to find a home that supports brexit, hates gypsies, despises boat paddling immigrants, loves pussy and is full of pricks with egos, do you recommend here or oneboro, bore me seems a little too liberal for me as they all talk
Alberto Bongaloid
Offline
Posts: 627
Re: Had enough of fly me
«
Reply #1 on:
Today
at 12:40:35 AM »
I agree. Its a craic vacuum
Steboro
Offline
Posts: 3 477
Re: Had enough of fly me
«
Reply #2 on:
Today
at 01:43:47 AM »
Welcome back Matty, MOB
nekder365
Offline
Posts: 2 435
Re: Had enough of fly me
«
Reply #3 on:
Today
at 08:53:51 AM »
Quote from: Steboro on
Today
at 01:43:47 AM
Welcome back Matty, MOB
Matty 👍 MOB 👎👎
Rutters
Offline
Posts: 122
Re: Had enough of fly me
«
Reply #4 on:
Today
at 09:27:22 AM »
Actual footage of FMTTM admin in a deep political discussion with Jam69
https://twitter.com/i/status/1307164414005526532
nekder365
Offline
Posts: 2 435
Re: Had enough of fly me
«
Reply #5 on:
Today
at 09:44:29 AM »
Except that chicken has a head.......Funny clip 👍👍
NowThenTinHead
Online
Posts: 4
Re: Had enough of fly me
«
Reply #6 on:
Today
at 12:48:03 PM »
Same here just joined this board majority of posters on there are insufferable pricks preaching the gospel according to them 2 clowns
nekder365
Offline
Posts: 2 435
Re: Had enough of fly me
«
Reply #7 on:
Today
at 12:52:17 PM »
Quote from: NowThenTinHead on
Today
at 12:48:03 PM
Same here just joined this board majority of posters on there are insufferable pricks preaching the gospel according to them 2 clowns
Now then. Let me be the 1st to welcome you to COB......Now fuck off (the COB handshake)...
NowThenTinHead
Online
Posts: 4
Re: Had enough of fly me
«
Reply #8 on:
Today
at 01:51:38 PM »
you too
