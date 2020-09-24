Welcome, Guest. Please login or register.
September 24, 2020, 09:16:11 PM
Home Help Search Login Register

News: GET READY FOR THE PROMOTION PUSH...

Pages: [1]   Go Down
« previous next »
Print
Author Topic: Dirty democrats  (Read 20 times)
Bobupanddown
*****
Online Online

Posts: 4 205


View Profile
« on: Today at 09:00:45 PM »


The only chance they have is to cheat, and cheat they will.
Logged
Quote from: towz on March 27, 2020, 11:08:29 AM
There is nothing socialist about China
Pages: [1]   Go Up
Print
« previous next »
Jump to:  



Login with username, password and session length

Powered by MySQL Powered by PHP Powered by SMF 1.1.11 | SMF © 2006-2009, Simple Machines LLC Valid XHTML 1.0! Valid CSS!
 