Welcome, Guest. Please login or register.
September 24, 2020, 07:36:06 PM
Home Help Search Login Register

News: GET READY FOR THE PROMOTION PUSH...

Pages: [1]   Go Down
« previous next »
Print
Author Topic: JOGGERS  (Read 46 times)
sockets
M A G A
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 1 616


TRUMP 2020


View Profile WWW
« on: Today at 07:18:18 PM »
Can't help them selves can they  :unlike:

Poor white kid didn't have a chance

http://twitter.com/MSANNCOOPER/status/1308854297451528192?s=20             
Logged
Minge
*****
Online Online

Posts: 9 669

Superstar


View Profile
« Reply #1 on: Today at 07:22:50 PM »
*removed* cunts want crucifying and set on fire


BOUND to upset some cunt, so removed the primate word
« Last Edit: Today at 07:31:40 PM by Minge » Logged
sockets
M A G A
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 1 616


TRUMP 2020


View Profile WWW
« Reply #2 on: Today at 07:24:52 PM »
 :like: :like: :like: :like: :like: :like: :like: :like: :like: :like: :like: :like: :like:
Logged
RiversideRifle
*****
Online Online

Posts: 872


View Profile
« Reply #3 on: Today at 07:25:46 PM »
Quote from: sockets on Today at 07:18:18 PM
Can't help them selves can they  :unlike:

Poor white kid didn't have a chance

http://twitter.com/MSANNCOOPER/status/1308854297451528192?s=20             

If that was my daughter cunts would be dying
Logged
sockets
M A G A
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 1 616


TRUMP 2020


View Profile WWW
« Reply #4 on: Today at 07:27:46 PM »
100%  :like: :like: :like:
Logged
CLEM FANDANGO
*****
Online Online

Posts: 15 441



View Profile
« Reply #5 on: Today at 07:27:53 PM »
This is what happens when you let cunts run wild.

If they had done that to my kids they would now be dead.

 oleary
Logged
Official COB Prediction League Winner 2017/18/19/20
Official CLEM vs THUNDER Winner 2016/17/18/19/20/INFINITY
COB 2020 Battlenips: PEOPLE'S Champion
RiversideRifle
*****
Online Online

Posts: 872


View Profile
« Reply #6 on: Today at 07:29:26 PM »
Quote from: CLEM FANDANGO on Today at 07:27:53 PM
This is what happens when you let cunts run wild.

If they had done that to my kids they would now be dead.

 oleary

Makes me rage watching stuff like that, I'd welcome prison id enjoy getting every one of them
Logged
Tom_Trinder
*****
Online Online

Posts: 1 626


View Profile
« Reply #7 on: Today at 07:29:57 PM »
You'll never see that on the Beeb news.

Cunts!!
Logged
Pages: [1]   Go Up
Print
« previous next »
Jump to:  



Login with username, password and session length

Powered by MySQL Powered by PHP Powered by SMF 1.1.11 | SMF © 2006-2009, Simple Machines LLC Valid XHTML 1.0! Valid CSS!
 