Author Topic: Eddie Izzard  (Read 498 times)
Bernie
« on: Yesterday at 06:15:30 PM »
Surely it's time someone in the media stood up and told the truth. This bloke (and others like him) are mentally ill and should be getting treatment, not plaudits.

In no sane society should behaving like this be deemed normal.


https://www.dailymail.co.uk/tvshowbiz/article-8769091/Transgender-comedian-Eddie-Izzard-58-wears-trademark-pink-lipstick.html?login#comments
Join The Campaign To Get LITTLEJOHN a Knighthood.
RedSteel
UTB


« Reply #1 on: Yesterday at 06:20:25 PM »
He is an owld fruit  :ponce:
CLEM FANDANGO
« Reply #2 on: Yesterday at 06:31:42 PM »
Mental illness.

 oleary

PS: has he got tits now?
Official COB Prediction League Winner 2017/18/19/20
Official CLEM vs THUNDER Winner 2016/17/18/19/20/INFINITY
COB 2020 Battlenips: PEOPLE'S Champion
Wee_Willie
« Reply #3 on: Yesterday at 06:46:12 PM »
It is the only way he can make money
sockets
M A G A
TRUMP 2020


« Reply #4 on: Yesterday at 06:50:58 PM »
Spunk Guzzler
Erimus44
« Reply #5 on: Yesterday at 06:53:28 PM »
So is he full on transgender now rather than just a transvestite?
sockets
M A G A
TRUMP 2020


« Reply #6 on: Yesterday at 06:55:26 PM »
Makes no odds both a vile
thicko
Seriously thick...


« Reply #7 on: Yesterday at 06:56:37 PM »
'kinell, I thought Savile looked creepy...
Minge
Superstar


« Reply #8 on: Yesterday at 07:04:57 PM »
Was quite funny in his early days, needs murdering now  :like:
sockets
M A G A
TRUMP 2020


« Reply #9 on: Yesterday at 07:14:04 PM »
 charles charles
TerryCochranesSocks
Pull your socks up Tel.


« Reply #10 on: Yesterday at 08:14:25 PM »
Quote from: CLEM FANDANGO on Yesterday at 06:31:42 PM
Mental illness.

 oleary

PS: has he got tits now?

I think he wears fake ones when hes in full on tranny mode.
Weird cunt.
I fuckin' hate smart-arsed signatures
CLEM FANDANGO
« Reply #11 on: Yesterday at 08:17:51 PM »
Quote from: TerryCochranesSocks on Yesterday at 08:14:25 PM
Quote from: CLEM FANDANGO on Yesterday at 06:31:42 PM
Mental illness.

 oleary

PS: has he got tits now?

I think he wears fake ones when hes in full on tranny mode.
Weird cunt.

 lost rava
Official COB Prediction League Winner 2017/18/19/20
Official CLEM vs THUNDER Winner 2016/17/18/19/20/INFINITY
COB 2020 Battlenips: PEOPLE'S Champion
RiversideRifle
« Reply #12 on: Yesterday at 08:22:50 PM »
He will be given a bravery award by the lefty scumbags no doubt,  as someone else said the cunt is mentally ill
Jethro Tull
We need to win football matches
« Reply #13 on: Yesterday at 08:29:39 PM »
They're telling young kids in schools that cunts like Izzard are the norm nowadays instead of telling the truth that they're freaks of nature. klins
All about fine margins.We are what we are.It is what it is.
Itchy_ring
« Reply #14 on: Yesterday at 08:30:05 PM »
If dressing up as a woman makes him happy whats the problem pretty harmless compared to many things and been going on for centuries
RiversideRifle
« Reply #15 on: Yesterday at 08:34:50 PM »
Quote from: Itchy_ring on Yesterday at 08:30:05 PM
If dressing up as a woman makes him happy whats the problem pretty harmless compared to many things and been going on for centuries





What you trying to tell us kid :ponce:
Itchy_ring
« Reply #16 on: Yesterday at 08:45:43 PM »
 mick  mcl
Johnny Thunder
Shit Stirring Cunt.


« Reply #17 on: Today at 06:04:01 AM »
He's a fuckin stupid cunt.
Goldby is a fuckin flouncing cunt.
tunstall
« Reply #18 on: Today at 06:29:04 AM »
I'd buck him
Bernie
« Reply #19 on: Today at 08:03:20 AM »
Quote from: Itchy_ring on Yesterday at 08:30:05 PM
If dressing up as a woman makes him happy whats the problem pretty harmless compared to many things and been going on for centuries





Fair enough, but lets not pretend it's normal and teach children that it's perfectly acceptable.
Logged
Join The Campaign To Get LITTLEJOHN a Knighthood.
nekder365
« Reply #20 on: Today at 10:09:44 AM »
Fucking hell i know in my younger years i smoked a shit load of weed but i must be still be hammered because wtf is going on with COB lately? Lids finding god, Bernie becoming a RWNJ, LYDY being angry more and more.....What a fucking place 😂😂
Logged
Bob End and his Sexy Bitch
« Reply #21 on: Today at 11:59:34 AM »
Does it matter 
Johnny Thunder
Shit Stirring Cunt.


« Reply #22 on: Today at 03:13:34 PM »
Quote from: tunstall on Today at 06:29:04 AM
I'd buck him



 



 :chrisk:
Goldby is a fuckin flouncing cunt.
PoliteDwarf
Not big and not clever


« Reply #23 on: Today at 03:27:06 PM »
Quote from: Bob End and his Sexy Bitch on Today at 11:59:34 AM
Does it matter 

Of course it matters.



You should never wear that tone of pink lipstick with that top. 
CoB scum
