Welcome,
Guest
. Please
login
or
register
.
September 25, 2020, 10:17:34 AM
News:
GET READY FOR THE PROMOTION PUSH...
ComeOnBoro.com Message Board
ComeOnBoro.com
ComeOnBoro.com Message Board
Eddie Izzard
Pages: [
1
]
Go Down
« previous
next »
Author
Topic: Eddie Izzard (Read 407 times)
Bernie
Offline
Posts: 5 919
Eddie Izzard
«
on:
Yesterday
at 06:15:30 PM »
Surely it's time someone in the media stood up and told the truth. This bloke (and others like him) are mentally ill and should be getting treatment, not plaudits.
In no sane society should behaving like this be deemed normal.
https://www.dailymail.co.uk/tvshowbiz/article-8769091/Transgender-comedian-Eddie-Izzard-58-wears-trademark-pink-lipstick.html?login#comments
Logged
Join The Campaign To Get LITTLEJOHN a Knighthood.
RedSteel
Offline
Posts: 9 922
UTB
Re: Eddie Izzard
«
Reply #1 on:
Yesterday
at 06:20:25 PM »
He is an owld fruit
Logged
CLEM FANDANGO
Offline
Posts: 15 446
Re: Eddie Izzard
«
Reply #2 on:
Yesterday
at 06:31:42 PM »
Mental illness.
PS: has he got tits now?
Logged
Official COB Prediction League Winner 2017/18/19/20
Official CLEM vs THUNDER Winner 2016/17/18/19/20/INFINITY
COB 2020 Battlenips: PEOPLE'S Champion
Wee_Willie
Offline
Posts: 9 374
Re: Eddie Izzard
«
Reply #3 on:
Yesterday
at 06:46:12 PM »
It is the only way he can make money
Logged
sockets
M A G A
Offline
Posts: 1 621
TRUMP 2020
Re: Eddie Izzard
«
Reply #4 on:
Yesterday
at 06:50:58 PM »
Spunk Guzzler
Logged
Erimus44
Offline
Posts: 384
Re: Eddie Izzard
«
Reply #5 on:
Yesterday
at 06:53:28 PM »
So is he full on transgender now rather than just a transvestite?
Logged
sockets
M A G A
Offline
Posts: 1 621
TRUMP 2020
Re: Eddie Izzard
«
Reply #6 on:
Yesterday
at 06:55:26 PM »
Makes no odds both a vile
Logged
thicko
Offline
Posts: 118
Seriously thick...
Re: Eddie Izzard
«
Reply #7 on:
Yesterday
at 06:56:37 PM »
'kinell, I thought Savile looked creepy...
Logged
Minge
Offline
Posts: 9 670
Superstar
Re: Eddie Izzard
«
Reply #8 on:
Yesterday
at 07:04:57 PM »
Was quite funny in his early days, needs murdering now
Logged
sockets
M A G A
Offline
Posts: 1 621
TRUMP 2020
Re: Eddie Izzard
«
Reply #9 on:
Yesterday
at 07:14:04 PM »
Logged
TerryCochranesSocks
Offline
Posts: 7 752
Pull your socks up Tel.
Re: Eddie Izzard
«
Reply #10 on:
Yesterday
at 08:14:25 PM »
Quote from: CLEM FANDANGO on
Yesterday
at 06:31:42 PM
Mental illness.
PS: has he got tits now?
I think he wears fake ones when hes in full on tranny mode.
Weird cunt.
Logged
I fuckin' hate smart-arsed signatures
CLEM FANDANGO
Offline
Posts: 15 446
Re: Eddie Izzard
«
Reply #11 on:
Yesterday
at 08:17:51 PM »
Quote from: TerryCochranesSocks on
Yesterday
at 08:14:25 PM
Quote from: CLEM FANDANGO on
Yesterday
at 06:31:42 PM
Mental illness.
PS: has he got tits now?
I think he wears fake ones when hes in full on tranny mode.
Weird cunt.
Logged
Official COB Prediction League Winner 2017/18/19/20
Official CLEM vs THUNDER Winner 2016/17/18/19/20/INFINITY
COB 2020 Battlenips: PEOPLE'S Champion
RiversideRifle
Online
Posts: 879
Re: Eddie Izzard
«
Reply #12 on:
Yesterday
at 08:22:50 PM »
He will be given a bravery award by the lefty scumbags no doubt, as someone else said the cunt is mentally ill
Logged
Jethro Tull
We need to win football matches
Online
Posts: 10 217
Re: Eddie Izzard
«
Reply #13 on:
Yesterday
at 08:29:39 PM »
They're telling young kids in schools that cunts like Izzard are the norm nowadays instead of telling the truth that they're freaks of nature.
Logged
All about fine margins.We are what we are.It is what it is.
Itchy_ring
Online
Posts: 1 760
Re: Eddie Izzard
«
Reply #14 on:
Yesterday
at 08:30:05 PM »
If dressing up as a woman makes him happy whats the problem pretty harmless compared to many things and been going on for centuries
Logged
RiversideRifle
Online
Posts: 879
Re: Eddie Izzard
«
Reply #15 on:
Yesterday
at 08:34:50 PM »
Quote from: Itchy_ring on
Yesterday
at 08:30:05 PM
If dressing up as a woman makes him happy whats the problem pretty harmless compared to many things and been going on for centuries
What you trying to tell us kid
Logged
Itchy_ring
Online
Posts: 1 760
Re: Eddie Izzard
«
Reply #16 on:
Yesterday
at 08:45:43 PM »
Logged
Johnny Thunder
Offline
Posts: 12 952
Shit Stirring Cunt.
Re: Eddie Izzard
«
Reply #17 on:
Today
at 06:04:01 AM »
He's a fuckin stupid cunt.
Logged
Goldby is a fuckin flouncing cunt.
tunstall
Online
Posts: 3 788
Re: Eddie Izzard
«
Reply #18 on:
Today
at 06:29:04 AM »
I'd buck him
Logged
Bernie
Offline
Posts: 5 919
Re: Eddie Izzard
«
Reply #19 on:
Today
at 08:03:20 AM »
Quote from: Itchy_ring on
Yesterday
at 08:30:05 PM
If dressing up as a woman makes him happy whats the problem pretty harmless compared to many things and been going on for centuries
Fair enough, but lets not pretend it's normal and teach children that it's perfectly acceptable.
Logged
Join The Campaign To Get LITTLEJOHN a Knighthood.
nekder365
Online
Posts: 2 428
Re: Eddie Izzard
«
Reply #20 on:
Today
at 10:09:44 AM »
Fucking hell i know in my younger years i smoked a shit load of weed but i must be still be hammered because wtf is going on with COB lately? Lids finding god, Bernie becoming a RWNJ, LYDY being angry more and more.....What a fucking place 😂😂
Logged
Pages: [
1
]
Go Up
« previous
next »
Jump to:
Please select a destination:
-----------------------------
ComeOnBoro.com
-----------------------------
=> ComeOnBoro.com Message Board
1 Hour
1 Day
1 Week
1 Month
Forever
Login with username, password and session length
Powered by SMF 1.1.11
|
SMF © 2006-2009, Simple Machines LLC
Loading...