Welcome,
Guest
. Please
login
or
register
.
September 24, 2020, 10:55:46 PM
News:
GET READY FOR THE PROMOTION PUSH...
ComeOnBoro.com Message Board
ComeOnBoro.com
ComeOnBoro.com Message Board
Watched two blokes go at it today
Pages: [
1
]
Go Down
« previous
next »
Author
Topic: Watched two blokes go at it today (Read 305 times)
RiversideRifle
Offline
Posts: 877
Watched two blokes go at it today
«
on:
Today
at 05:58:51 PM »
Bloke shopping with his wife they picked up two large packs of toilet rolls and some lefty made a comment to them so they started scrapping in the middle of fucking Morrisons in Edinburgh, lefty got zapped
Logged
RedSteel
Offline
Posts: 9 916
UTB
Re: Watched two blokes go at it today
«
Reply #1 on:
Today
at 06:10:18 PM »
I noticed to day at my local Tesco, pasta and bog roll stocks were getting low
Logged
CLEM FANDANGO
Online
Posts: 15 446
Re: Watched two blokes go at it today
«
Reply #2 on:
Today
at 06:11:54 PM »
BUMCAT saw two blokes going at it today as well.
He looked in his bedroom mirror.
Logged
Official COB Prediction League Winner 2017/18/19/20
Official CLEM vs THUNDER Winner 2016/17/18/19/20/INFINITY
COB 2020 Battlenips: PEOPLE'S Champion
RiversideRifle
Offline
Posts: 877
Re: Watched two blokes go at it today
«
Reply #3 on:
Today
at 06:30:11 PM »
Didn't actually hear what the geezer said but it was hilarious, he took a bit of a slippering
Logged
Ural Quntz
Phew thats better
Offline
Posts: 7 525
Pack o cunts
Re: Watched two blokes go at it today
«
Reply #4 on:
Today
at 08:09:10 PM »
Morrisons rationing bog rolls for fuck sake
Logged
"football is an art form and I just want to sit next to the prettiest girl in the room" - Capio 2018
RiversideRifle
Offline
Posts: 877
Re: Watched two blokes go at it today
«
Reply #5 on:
Today
at 08:13:31 PM »
Quote from: Ural Quntz on
Today
at 08:09:10 PM
Morrisons rationing bog rolls for fuck sake
Don't think so mate, it was more a random bloke making a comment
Logged
Steboro
Online
Posts: 3 476
Re: Watched two blokes go at it today
«
Reply #6 on:
Today
at 08:30:29 PM »
Quote from: RiversideRifle on
Today
at 08:13:31 PM
Quote from: Ural Quntz on
Today
at 08:09:10 PM
Morrisons rationing bog rolls for fuck sake
Don't think so mate, it was more a random bloke making a comment
Hope he was a Hibs fan getting the shoeing.
Logged
RiversideRifle
Offline
Posts: 877
Re: Watched two blokes go at it today
«
Reply #7 on:
Today
at 08:32:49 PM »
Quote from: Steboro on
Today
at 08:30:29 PM
Quote from: RiversideRifle on
Today
at 08:13:31 PM
Quote from: Ural Quntz on
Today
at 08:09:10 PM
Morrisons rationing bog rolls for fuck sake
Don't think so mate, it was more a random bloke making a comment
Hope he was a Hibs fan getting the shoeing.
Would rather a celtic fan
Logged
Nobby_Barnes
Offline
Posts: 126
Re: Watched two blokes go at it today
«
Reply #8 on:
Today
at 10:34:36 PM »
Quote from: RiversideRifle on
Today
at 05:58:51 PM
Bloke shopping with his wife they picked up two large packs of toilet rolls and some lefty made a comment to them so they started scrapping in the middle of fucking Morrisons in Edinburgh, lefty got zapped
Logged
Pages: [
1
]
Go Up
« previous
next »
Jump to:
Please select a destination:
-----------------------------
ComeOnBoro.com
-----------------------------
=> ComeOnBoro.com Message Board
1 Hour
1 Day
1 Week
1 Month
Forever
Login with username, password and session length
Powered by SMF 1.1.11
|
SMF © 2006-2009, Simple Machines LLC
Loading...