September 24, 2020
Topic: Watched two blokes go at it today  (Read 305 times)
RiversideRifle
Today at 05:58:51 PM
Bloke shopping with his wife they picked up two large packs of toilet rolls and some lefty made a comment to them so they started scrapping in the middle of fucking Morrisons in Edinburgh, lefty got zapped
RedSteel
UTB


Reply #1 on: Today at 06:10:18 PM
I noticed to day at my local Tesco, pasta and bog roll stocks were getting low  :meltdown:
CLEM FANDANGO
Reply #2 on: Today at 06:11:54 PM
BUMCAT saw two blokes going at it today as well.

 

He looked in his bedroom mirror.

 klins
RiversideRifle
Reply #3 on: Today at 06:30:11 PM
Didn't actually hear what the geezer said but it was hilarious, he took a bit of a slippering  :ponce:
Ural Quntz
Phew thats better
Pack o cunts


Reply #4 on: Today at 08:09:10 PM
Morrisons rationing bog rolls for fuck sake
RiversideRifle
Reply #5 on: Today at 08:13:31 PM
Quote from: Ural Quntz on Today at 08:09:10 PM
Morrisons rationing bog rolls for fuck sake

Don't think so mate, it was more a random bloke making a comment
Steboro
Reply #6 on: Today at 08:30:29 PM
Quote from: RiversideRifle on Today at 08:13:31 PM
Quote from: Ural Quntz on Today at 08:09:10 PM
Morrisons rationing bog rolls for fuck sake

Don't think so mate, it was more a random bloke making a comment

Hope he was a Hibs fan getting the shoeing.
RiversideRifle
Reply #7 on: Today at 08:32:49 PM
Quote from: Steboro on Today at 08:30:29 PM
Quote from: RiversideRifle on Today at 08:13:31 PM
Quote from: Ural Quntz on Today at 08:09:10 PM
Morrisons rationing bog rolls for fuck sake

Don't think so mate, it was more a random bloke making a comment

Hope he was a Hibs fan getting the shoeing.

Would rather a celtic fan
Nobby_Barnes
Reply #8 on: Today at 10:34:36 PM
Quote from: RiversideRifle on Today at 05:58:51 PM
Bloke shopping with his wife they picked up two large packs of toilet rolls and some lefty made a comment to them so they started scrapping in the middle of fucking Morrisons in Edinburgh, lefty got zapped
:jackanory:
