Quote from: Wee_Willie on Today at 06:06:57 PM Quote from: Bobupanddown on Today at 04:43:21 PM



https://www.dailymail.co.uk/news/article-8766531/Chief-Scientific-Officer-Sir-Patrick-Vallance-600-000-shares-vaccine-maker-GSK.html



Now you know why he's lying about PCR testing, now you know why he wants further lockdowns.





This was my theory months ago (check back to April) about the motives of these government advisors who are in with Big Pharma





Those blaming Bojo, ... you do realise that these corrupt civil servants would be serving Labour if in charge.



Remember what I said ........................ IT IS ALL ABOUT THE CASH

Him and chris whitty both need to be fired immediately. And that cunt Hancock can go too.



I'm so angry about this I've written to my MP, although I'm sure she'll throw the letter straight in the bin. Him and chris whitty both need to be fired immediately. And that cunt Hancock can go too.I'm so angry about this I've written to my MP, although I'm sure she'll throw the letter straight in the bin.